10 design and architecture writers to put on your radar this year

It’s easy to get caught up in the visuals—perfectly styled rooms, dramatic before-and-afters, bold architectural statements. But to truly understand how design is evolving, you need to look beyond the aesthetics.

Behind the scenes, there are writers shaping the way we actually think about design. They’re not just covering trends; they’re questioning them. They’re not chasing clickbait but crafting thoughtful, informed stories that explore how we shape the spaces we live in and how those spaces shape us in return. From the editors steering major publications to the freelancers with fiercely original perspectives, each of these writers brings something vital to the conversation.

Some have been doing this work for years, earning loyal readers and industry respect. Others are rising stars gaining momentum in 2025. All of them deserve your attention. These are the design and architecture journalists helping us see more clearly, not just what looks good, but what design really means today.

Hannah Martin

Hannah Martin, the longtime senior design editor at Architectural Digest, is one of the sharpest voices shaping design journalism today.

Hannah brings a thoughtful, curatorial eye to everything she covers, whether she’s spotlighting up-and-coming talent in her monthly “One to Watch” column or exploring the deeper stories behind iconic pieces in “Object Lesson.”

She’s also behind the popular AD PRO trend report “Having a Moment,” where she breaks down what’s new, next, and worth paying attention to in design. In short, if she’s talking about it, you can bet it’s relevant.

But Hannah doesn’t just report on design; she actively supports the next generation of creators. She co-curated the “In Good Company / Material Culture” exhibition with designer Fernando Mastrangelo, which has grown into a not-for-profit supporting young designers.

On top of that, her 2023 book, Nicola L.: Life and Art, was the first major monograph on the pioneering French artist, showing her dedication to showcasing under-recognized voices.

Grace Beuley Hunt

Grace Beuley Hunt. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Grace Beuley Hunt is a seasoned journalist and the home and design editor at Luxe Interiors + Design, where she covers the best in high-end residential interior design and architecture.

She’s the driving force behind Luxe’s Greater New York and Hamptons issues and also creates national stories that run across their regional magazines and digital channels.

Her work has also appeared in publications like Vogue, HuffPost, and PureWow, showcasing her versatility and broad appeal.

Before joining Luxe, Grace served as executive assistant to the editor-in-chief at Vogue, a role that gave her an inside look at how a legacy publication shapes culture.

Grace’s broad experience has honed her instinct for compelling stories, a deep appreciation for thoughtful design, and an editorial style that feels both polished and personal.

Dan Howarth

Dan Howarth. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Dan Howarth is a stellar voice in architecture and design journalism, having played key roles at Dezeen as US editor, design editor, and deputy editor.

With a background in architecture, Dan made a clever switch into journalism right after university, turning an internship at Dezeen into a full-time gig back in 2012.

By 2014, he was running the show on all things design, and when he stepped up as deputy editor the following year, Dan earned nominations for both PPA Writer of the Year and Digital Writer of the Year—proof that his sharp insights and storytelling really hit the mark.

After leaving Dezeen, Dan worked as a special projects editor at Architectural Digest before entering his current role as editorial and strategy director at The World Around, where he’s shaping the future of architecture conversations on a global stage.

Caroline Williamson

Caroline Williamson. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Longtime Managing Editor of Design Milk, Caroline Williamson, brings a smart, relatable tone to everything she writes, and with a background in graphic design, she has a great eye for clean and clever aesthetics.

Whether it’s elegant architecture, savvy product design, or dramatic house makeovers (like her piece on a graphic, black-and-white bathroom remodel), Caroline’s writing is always approachable and ahead of the curve.

Beyond the page, Caroline is instrumental in molding Design Milk’s editorial voice, finding stories that show where design is headed rather than only where it has been.

She has a talent for striking the ideal balance between functional and fabulous, and her stories often highlight the kind of daily design that subtly changes how we live.

Emily Senior

Emily Senior. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Emily Senior has been shaping the way we see homes for over a decade at House & Garden, where she now serves as houses director.

Starting out as a features assistant, Emily quickly carved her path through the brand, becoming a founding editor of its website and spending nearly ten years leading its digital presence.

She launched House & Garden’s YouTube channel and created the hit video series “Design Notes,” giving readers and viewers an intimate look at how truly personal—and sometimes surprising—home design can be.

In 2023, Emily took the reins as houses director, overseeing every home featured in the magazine and online. Emily brings a sharp editorial eye and an unapologetic curiosity to the role, always on the lookout for spaces that break the mold or flip the script on what a home “should” look like.

Maria Sabella

Maria Sabella. Image credit: MuckRack.

Maria Sabella writes about all things home for a variety of publications, including Better Homes & Gardens, The Spruce, and Good Housekeeping.

She brings a real-world mix of design know-how and friendly, practical advice, added to a background in interior design and home staging.

Plus, Maria comes with a degree in art history and visual cultures from Goldsmiths College, London, and a certificate in interior design from the New York Institute of Art and Design.

What really sets her apart is how approachable her style is.

Whether she’s suggesting paint colors or sharing smart organizing hacks, Maria’s goal is always the same: to help you create a home that actually works for your life.

Brittney Morgan

Brittney Morgan. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Brittney Morgan knows homes inside and out—literally. Having worked in the media for more than ten years, she now writes for CNN Underscored, covering everything from decorating ideas to product roundups using a straightforward, approachable style.

One of her most recent guides on the best couches for small spaces is a fantastic one: pragmatic, honest, and loaded with choices that make sense for real people living in real homes.

Outside of her writing, Brittney runs her own design studio, Brittney Quinn Interiors, where she helps clients turn their spaces into something that feels personal and lived-in, not just Instagram-ready.

It’s that mix of hands-on design work and clear, relatable writing that makes her stand out. She’s not here to sell you a trend; she’s here to help you figure out what works for your life.

Siobhán McGowan

Siobhán McGowan. Image credit: businessofhome.com.

Siobhán McGowan brings a seasoned, stylish voice to Business of Home, where she covers the pulse of the interior design industry, such as product debuts, trend shifts, and conversations with the creatives shaping the field.

With a background that spans Teen Vogue, Nylon, Country Home, and several coauthored lifestyle books, she’s carved out a niche for storytelling that’s as insightful as it is enjoyable to read.

Her editorial fingerprints are everywhere—Elle Decor, Veranda, InStyle, House Beautiful, Good Housekeeping, and Delish have all called on her ability to make content feel both sharp and accessible.

Whether she’s unpacking a major launch or profiling a rising design talent, Siobhán’s work is grounded, well-researched, and never short on personality.

Mandi Keighran

Mandi Keighran. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Mandi Keighran is a London-based freelance writer, editor, and copywriter who’s spent over 15 years diving into design, travel, and culture stories for some of the world’s most prolific publications.

She’s worn a bunch of editorial hats—from editor of Oryx (Qatar Airways’ inflight magazine) to deputy editor of N by Norwegian and design editor of ICON.

Mandi’s written about everything from major architecture projects to profiles of top designers and global design fairs, and her work’s appeared in Dwell, The Times UK, Design Anthology, Habitus, and more.

With a Bachelor of Design in Architecture from the University of Sydney and a Master’s in Writing from UTS, Mandi brings a unique mix of technical knowledge and storytelling flair.

Danielle Blundell

Danielle Blundell. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Danielle Blundell is Apartment Therapy’s executive home director, steering all things decorating, design trends, and designer coverage.

She got her start more than a decade ago interning at This Old House magazine, where she fell head over heels for vintage design.

Since then, she’s built an impressive résumé, including roles as home editor at Family Circle and lifestyle director for Rachael Ray Every Day magazine before settling into her full-time gig at Apartment Therapy in 2019.

As a media studies graduate from the University of Virginia with journalism training from Columbia, Danielle brings a thoughtful blend of media savvy and design enthusiasm to her work.

Whether she’s spotlighting clever small-space hacks or the latest home decor trends, she has a knack for making stylish, livable design feel totally doable.