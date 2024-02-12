Booming financial community in Dallas looks forward to CFA Society’s 20th Annual Dinner 

Wall Street is the place that most commonly springs to mind when thinking about banking and finance in the US. And while it still holds the top spot, a new contender is quickly rising through the ranks.

The Dallas and Fort Worth metroplex is now the 2nd largest US finance hub. The city’s ascension has been quietly growing for several years as both workers and companies seek out alternative locations to live and work.

Given that Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Bank of America – three of NYC’s biggest banks – are capitalizing on this population boom and opening campuses here, meaning that even more jobs are likely to be on the horizon.

The city also boasts a thriving business ecosystem, 23 Fortune 500 companies have their headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area while startup accelerators like Tech Wildcatters are helping to develop the tech ecosystem.

This is fueling the number of investment firms with local operations in the area, including $24 billion Los Angeles-based fund Canyon Partners and $10 billion investment advisory firm Atalaya Capital Management.

Thankfully, the growing number of finance and investment professionals will have access to the support and expertise of the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth who have been helping to build the local financial ecosystem to the highest standards since 1951. Their 20th Annual Dinner coming up on 21st March provides an ideal networking opportunity.

An evening of excellence and insights

The CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth has a long history in the area, first established in 1951 to promote the highest ethical standards and professional excellence for the investment industry. They provide specialized courses, events, and resources to ensure members stay at the top of their game and are abreast of leading-edge trends.

Lauren Minch (Photo Credit: LinkedIn)

“Dallas/Fort Worth’s ascent to the #2 spot reaffirms the immense talent and drive of our financial professionals,” says Lauren Minch, CEO of the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

“This growth further underscores the city’s dynamic business environment and its commitment to fostering a vibrant financial ecosystem,” added the executive.

The society also hosts an annual event to provide insightful economic predictions and high-value networking opportunities to the region’s thriving financial community.

Supply chain disruptions and market valuations

In 2024 the CFA Society Dallas/Fort Worth Annual Dinner is scheduled for March 21st and is set to discuss current supply chain disruptions and their impact on valuations and market values.

Two expert speakers will help to unpack this highly important topic.

Dr. Phil Levy is the former Chief Economist at Flexport has two decades of research and forming global trade policy.

He has also taught global economic policy and international trade at Georgetown, Columbia, University of Virginia and Yale and holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Stanford University.

Christopher Dillon is the CFA Vice President and investment specialist in the Global Fixed Income Division for T. Rowe Price. He has been with T. Rowe Price since 2006 starting with the Fixed Income Division as a global fixed income specialist focused on the firm’s municipal bond, emerging market debt, and international fixed income teams.

“The Annual Dinner is a cornerstone event for our Society, offering unparalleled insights and fostering valuable connections among the region’s financial elite,” says Thomas Griswold, Chair of the Programming Committee. “As we celebrate Dallas/Fort Worth’s rise to #2, this year’s dinner promises to be especially insightful and inspiring.”

Tickets for the 20th Annual Dinner are available here.