How Kognia is helping firms stop scratching at the surface to unlock real AI value

In recent years, Latin America has risen in the ranks to emerge as a global hub of innovation. Its tech landscape is thriving, and the region is fast becoming renowned as one of the most enthusiastic adopters of AI.

Yet concerns are being raised that firms across the region are failing to maximize the value AI technologies have to offer: commentary from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) notes that most AI adoption is concentrated on “ready-made, end-user solutions with low technical requirements.”

Chatbots are a great example of AI that is almost purely reactive, trained to mimic human responses. But when companies pursue a route that treats AI as an add-on to speed up certain workflows in isolation — such as answering a customer query — they’re restraining business and operational ROI. These tools are not designed to handle complex issues, and the ‘add-on’ approach often entails siloed operations that limit them to single streams of information.

Colombian startup Kognia is bringing a new type of innovation to local companies: cognitive AI, which actively reasons instead of simply generating passive responses.

Kognia’s Alan Agentic Systems bring cognitive agents to the heart of enterprise workflows that follow a self-starting mode of operation rather than purely relying on prompts and scripts. Cognitive agents are entirely different to generative AI, and bring a new paradigm of capability that means these systems can reason, prioritize, and execute across multiple steps to drive a single goal. These systems are designed to funnel knowledge and reasoning across various workflows, facilitating a much more streamlined, efficient, and coordinated operational ecosystem for firms.

And Kognia is also refining the script on what ‘agentic’ AI actually means, a term that has generated an enormous amount of hype in recent months. The startup is setting the story straight on what AI agents actually need and entail to function correctly: clear embedded governance, traceability, interconnectivity, and clear logic. This is evident in the very way they developed their three agentic systems—Alan Customer Experience, Alan Sense Comprehension and Alan General Purpose—to require embedded operationalization.

There are real human stakes attached to these capabilities. A cognitive agent that is able to process unstructured data in the form of health scans and patient reports, reason based on that data, and produce actionable recommendations.

In fact, Kognia is driving some of its most profound impacts in healthcare. Thanks to its cognitive agents, healthcare staff are slashing administrative burdens and timelines from months to a couple of weeks.

And this kind of empowerment is behind Kognia’s philosophy, which is not about replacing human skill but rather intelligently redistributing capabilities with AI in the mix. That then enables people to focus their efforts and talent where the most impact can be achieved—strategizing, creating, leading, diagnosing, problem solving.

Kognia sees an opportunity for Latin America’s innovative capabilities to not only go farther, but deeper, across every organization. That opportunity won’t be found through chatbots and quick-fix AI, though. AI solutions, such as cognitive AI, that are built for operationalization, proactiveness, human empowerment and co-intelligence are what’s needed to bridge the AI value gap.

Disclosure: This article mentions clients of an Espacio portfolio company.