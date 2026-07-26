Your home office may be making you sick. Here’s what to do about it.

So you’ve optimized your sleep, you track your workouts and eat a pretty healthy diet. But what about the 8+ hours a day you spend working?

For most desk workers, that stretch is the great unmonitored health block. Sleep trackers and gym routines have gotten smarter. But the hours you spend hunched over a keyboard, grinding through back-to-back meetings, largely happen without any visibility into what they’re doing to your body and mind.

If you’re one of the estimated 32 million Americans (or roughly 22% of the workforce) who now works remotely, the gap is even wider. Because at least in an office, a few things keep you healthier by default… e.g., the commute, the walk across the building to different meetings, the social pressure to sit up straight. At home, these guardrails disappear – and most people don’t realize it until something starts hurting.

Here’s what the science says about what happens to your cardiovascular, musculoskeletal and mental health when you work from home – and what to do about it.

The cardiovascular cost of working from home

The numbers paint a striking picture around what remote work does to physical activity levels.

A 2025 systematic review published in BMC Public Health, drawing on data from over 282,000 workers across 38 studies, found that people working from home took roughly 2,500 fewer steps per day. Across the full sample, this translated to a 30% reduction in daily walking and a 66.7% increase in overall sedentary behavior.

Researchers call it non-exercise activity thermogenesis, or NEAT. In other words, the energy you burn through ordinary daily movement like a walk to the bus stop or popping out to grab lunch. Small bouts of movement spread throughout the day may not seem like much, but your body takes note of every step. When you work from home, your NEAT significantly drops. And less daily movement is associated with increased visceral fat accumulation (even if you’re not overweight) and higher cardiovascular risk.

An important point to note is that these effects show up even in people who work out a few times a week. In other words, a 45-minute workout before logging on doesn’t undo eight to ten hours of sitting still.

What to do: Build “exercise snacks” into your daily calendar – literally schedule them. Research increasingly suggests that multiple bite-sized exercise bouts of one to five minutes spread across the day can be just as effective as a longer, more intense work out. It could be jumping jacks while you wait for your lunch to cook in the microwave, squats or push ups on your desk if a meeting wraps up a couple of minutes early – anything that gets you moving and your heart pumping. You could even incorporate a “fake commute” into your day – a brisk 10-15 minute walk before logging on/after logging off.

The challenge is that most of us don’t notice when we’ve been sedentary for too long. It’s only when something or someone prompts you that you break the cycle. Generic calendar reminders help, but they don’t know whether you’re mid-flow or just finished a call. Behavior-specific prompts, timed to your actual patterns, are what can truly close that gap.

The musculoskeletal toll: why your back is paying the price

If you work in an office, there’s a 50% chance that you’ll have back or neck pain by the time you’re 40. I should know – I developed chronic back pain in my early 30’s from long hours working at my desk. My physiotherapist even told me he and his colleagues see so many young people in a similar situation to me that they call it “the office worker’s disease.”

What I didn’t know at the time is that it’s much more likely to occur if you work from home. One study found that approximately two-thirds of workers reported new or worsened musculoskeletal (MSK) issues after transitioning to home-based work, with poor posture and prolonged periods of static sitting identified as the main culprits. The neck, lower back and shoulders were the most commonly affected areas.

However, the real issue that no one really talks about is that physiotherapy treats the symptoms, but not the root cause – aka the poor work setup. So, people go through a predictable cycle… pain develops, they seek treatment, they get better, they return to the same desk with the same habits, and the pain comes back.

The desk is where the problem originates, and it’s also the one place we’ve never had any real visibility into what’s happening. If 1 in 2 office workers develops MSK pain despite corporate offices generally being decked out with ergonomic chairs and properly positioned monitors, it’s not surprising that these conditions are more common among the WFH crowd – especially when you consider that nearly half of remote workers admit they work from the couch or bed… Likely in positions that would make a physiotherapist wince.

Not to mention the fact that social pressure at the office can unknowingly keep you sitting up straighter. Whereas at home, you can stay hunched in the same position for hours without anyone noticing – until your actual neck tells you.

What to do: If you can invest in one thing, make it an ergonomic chair and a monitor at eye level. The cost of one round of physiotherapy – let alone extended sick leave – is far greater than the price of a decent chair. At minimum, make sure your screen is positioned so you’re not craning your neck up or down, your feet rest flat on the floor, and your lower back has support. Then set a timer: research says getting up and moving at least once every 30 minutes resets your posture and reduces overload on your spine. Done consistently over many years, this can be the difference between a long pain-free career, and frequent (costly) physiotherapy visits, pain meds, surgery… repeat.

What remote work does to your cognitive and mental health

Many people associate WFH with mental and cognitive health benefits, due to less commute stress and potential improvements to work-life balance. But research shows that the relationship is more complex than that.

For starters, offices are designed (however imperfectly) for focused work. Whereas homes are designed for relaxation and rest. Working in an environment your brain associates with unwinding can create cognitive overload – you’re asking your mind to perform in a context it has been trained to associate with switching off. This, combined with other overlooked factors like poor ventilation or temperature control at home, can impair cognitive performance, problem-solving and creative thinking. Plus, at home there’s nothing telling you your mental capacity is depleting – until you hit breaking point.

Then there’s the effect on mental health and mood. According to Gallup research, 25% of fully remote workers say they struggle with daily loneliness, compared to 16% of people who work fully on-site – as well as experiencing higher levels of daily sadness and anger.

What to do: Start with simple steps like making sure your workspace is well ventilated, well-lit and at a comfortable temperature. If possible, keep your workspace distinct from your relaxation spaces. If your home is on the smaller side, you could get creative with how you do this: using different computers for work versus leisure (if feasible), cleaning your workspace when you finish for the day, covering it with a table cloth, having specific shoes you only wear while working – anything to create a mental distinction between work and non-work time at home.

Take quick pauses throughout the day to reset your focus – do breathing exercises, stretch, rest your eyes. These short breaks refresh your mind and keep your mental energy steady. Finally, don’t neglect your social health. Without casual office interactions and water-cooler conversations, you’ll need to be deliberate about how you incorporate social interaction into your day. Put aside time in internal meetings to talk about non-work related stuff. Play a 10-minute online game together. Share film recommendations. Given the impact of loneliness on physical health outcomes, these moments are just as invaluable for your physical health as they are for your mental health.

The good news is that none of the health impacts of remote work are inevitable or necessarily permanent. Anyone can incorporate these small structural and habitual changes into their WFH day to reduce their MSK, cardiovascular and mental health risk. The office isn’t perfect, but it solves some of these problems for free. Working from home means you have to solve them yourself – and the first step is understanding what you’re actually solving for.

Dr. Milad Geravand is CEO of Deep Care, a HealthTech company building AI-powered health technology specifically for desk workers – the 8–10 hours of the workday that every other health device largely ignores. Their core product, Isa, is a desk-based sensor device that continuously measures spinal health and cognitive load in real working conditions, and intervenes in real time with personalized coaching.