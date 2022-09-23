Asian business stakeholders converge at Horasis India Meeting 2022

The world’s economies are having a pivotal moment. Still facing extreme pressure from lingering supply chain and manufacturing challenges amongst increasingly tense geopolitical realities, global leaders are between a rock and a hard place.

One player that has been moving up the economic food chain despite current challenges is the country of India. Steadily increasing relations with international economies across the map, India represents a sizable and dynamic market, with an annual projected GDP growth rate of over 8%—which would make it the fastest-growing emerging economy.

Beginning in 2009, the Horasis India Meeting has become the foremost annual meeting of Indian business leaders and their global counterparts. Through this forum, Horasis offers business and government a platform to discuss a wide range of topics related to the Indian economy, and how it can continue to grow effectively and sustainably.

The first in-person Horasis India meeting since the pandemic will be held this Monday, from September 25th to 26th in Binh Duong New City, Vietnam. Let’s take a look at why international businesses with stakes in Asia should be tuning into this event to keep a finger on the pulse.

India, Lessons Learned

Horasis is a global vision community dedicated to inspiring the future of geopolitical relations in business. Facilitating discussions on sustainable growth between business leaders from emerging markets and their international counterparts, this upcoming meeting in Vietnam will be one to watch, especially for those with business interests in Asia.

Image Credit: Jack Young, unsplash.com

Discussions will be based on India’s response to COVID management and in particular what the country learned over the past two years that now guides its present and future decision-making. The main topics will be what lies ahead for the future of industries, including manufacturing, sustainability, digital currencies, and others.

Delegates will then discuss how these rapid and successful changes took place, and how the outcomes might be applied to other nations still struggling from the pandemic’s aftermath.

Co-hosted by The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Binh Duong Province, this year’s meeting will bring over 300 of the most senior members of the Horasis community together to discuss India’s future and how it can keep on track for revitalization.

Global Leaders To Provide Collaborative Insight

This year’s Horasis India Meeting will host multiple thought-leadership sessions held across two days, including the attendance of high-ranking Vietnamese and Indian politicians, business leaders, and other public figures.

Closing plenary session from Horasis India Meeting 2018. Image courtesy of Horasis.

Delegates from India and abroad will also discuss Vietnam’s role as a hub for expansion into Southeast Asia as the nation moves into the next phase of its Đổi Mới economic industrialization plan. With a focus on tackling the most significant issues facing the country as it rapidly modernizes, discussants will look to Indian and Vietnamese resourcefulness to raise potential solutions.

The global visions community created by Horasis is an independent international organization dedicated to inspiring the future. Flagship events include the annual Horasis Global Meeting as well as regional summits focusing on China, India, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, visit: www.horasis.org, or to register for Horasis India 2022 Meeting, click here.