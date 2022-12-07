dotData introduces Feature Factory, Adds over 100 Feature Discovery Capabilities to Azure Synapse Analytics

San Mateo, California-based dotData, which provides an end-to-end data science automation platform, announced that its Feature Factory technology is now fully integrated with and available on Microsoft’s Azure Synapse Analytics.

This new integration of dotData’s Feature Factory technology with Azure Synapse Analytics will allow users to easily and quickly discover more than 100 features, derive deeper insights, and build more accurate models.

The four-year-old company which accelerates, democratizes, and operationalizes the entire data science process, designed the Feature Factory technology to work seamlessly in the Python workflow on Azure Synapse, thereby allowing users to explore millions of features from relational, transactional, temporal, geo-locational, and text data.

With Feature Factory, data science teams can leverage multi-relational tables with billions of records to build ML-ready feature tables just in hours – without the tedious, manual hypothesis-test-rework process normally associated with building flat tables for machine learning.

What makes this critical and necessary?

Until now, feature discovery and engineering relied on a 100 percent manual effort that required a high degree of manual work and a continuous back-and-forth process between domain experts and data scientists to arrive at optimal features for ML models.

Ryohei Fujimaki, Founder and CEO of dotData. Image courtesy: dotData

dotData’s proprietary AI technology, which explores the complex relationship between large enterprise data sets comprising dozens of tables, hundreds of columns, and billions of rows of data, discovering hidden features without the need for time-consuming trial-and-error manual processes, can save not only time, but also resources. From rapid prototyping to exploring new use cases or data sets, dotData’s Feature Factory technology expedites the process of discovering critical patterns and building accurate ML models.

With Feature Factory, data science and data engineering teams can augment in-house feature development and can explore millions of possible feature combinations to accelerate their workflows without additional expensive development resources.

“Developing better ML models requires great features. The combination of dotData’s Feature Factory technology with the advanced capabilities of the Azure Synapse Analytics empowers data scientists to deliver higher quality models faster,” said Ryohei Fujimaki, Ph.D., founder and CEO of dotData. “Bringing our technology to the Azure Synapse platform was an important goal for dotData. We are very excited to be working with Azure Synapse users to build better ML applications faster.”

The company recently raised $31.6 million in Series B funding, bringing the total amount of funding raised to date to $74.6 million.

Disclaimer: This article features a client of an Espacio portfolio company.