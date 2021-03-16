How AI-driven crisis recovery tackles the ‘second disaster’ of disorganization (podcast)

Around the world, natural disasters and tragedies strike every week and during these tough times, we often see the best in human nature thanks to donations and charity work. However, despite good intentions, a lot of money and resources are lost to waste and fraud.

In today’s episode of the Brains Byte Back podcast, we speak with Naysa Mishler, the co-founder and CEO of Everest Effect, an AI-driven crisis recovery marketplace removing waste and fraud from donations with transparency, so that people affected by crises can get the exact help they need at the moment they need it.

Mishler explains how disorganization, also known in the industry as “the second disaster,” can be counterproductive when it comes to donations, highlighting the example of winter coats being sent to Haiti following the earthquake in 2010.

Additionally, she speaks about the current situation the United States faces in terms of crisis recovery from the pandemic. And finally, we dissect the psychology behind donations, and how Everest Effect taps into this.

In its most basic form, Everest‘s marketplace verifies the identity and need of those affected by the crisis to request a basket of items at $100 or less. Those who wish to give can fill those baskets.

Mishler also explains why fraud is such a big issue within charity work, and how Everest Effect tackles this through its verification process, to ensure the right people are getting help.