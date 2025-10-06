Hundreds of specialist tech roles on offer in Mexico as Ness opens major new AI development center in Guadalajara 

This week, the Silicon Valley of Mexico received a boost following the inauguration of the Mexican headquarters of Ness Digital Engineering (Ness).

The global full-lifecycle digital services transformation company officially opened its new office space in Puerta de Hierro, one of Guadalajara’s most prestigious business districts and a key driver of the local tech ecosystem.

According to an announcement from Ness, the new headquarters will be the first step to building a high-impact, nearshore Centers of Excellence for AI-driven Intelligent Engineering in Latin America. This shows that the region is rising the ranks of the global tech industry.

It will also help to catalyst tech industry growth and opportunities in both Guadalajara and across the region.

Why Latin America is the new nearshore partner of choice

While North American companies have long leveraged the benefits of offshoring their IT and tech delivery needs to global development centers, nearshoring offers a solution that’s much closer to home.

The news that Ness is opening a long-term engineering base in Latin America is the result of a partnership with five of its major clients. This points to a wider trend in which enterprises are looking to Latin America for agile product development and innovation needs.

On a practical note, nearshore partners in Latin America are on similar time zones with companies in the U.S. and Canada making it easier for teams to collaborate on remote projects or integrate into operational workflows.

It’s also testament to the high-quality tech talent emerging from Latin America. Latin American software engineers are well-educated, reliable for long-term cooperation, and have lower rates compared to developers from the United States and Canada. Mexico City now hosts more than 320,000 technology professionals, marking a 95% growth rate. This is just one of the deep talent pools available across the region.

Ness CEO Ranjit Tinaikar (Photo Credit: LinkedIn)

For Ness, the decision to open its headquarters in Mexico was a highly strategic move.

“Mexico is an essential part of our global engineering network to meet growing client demand for agile in-time zone product design development,” said Dr. Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO of Ness.

He continued, “Mexico brings a unique combination of at-scale technology talent pool and depth in high performance engineering that enhances Ness’s follow-the-sun service model in combination with our centers in Europe and India.”

Headquartered in New York, Ness serves customers across 11 innovation hubs in the US, Eastern Europe, and India. The new Center of Excellence in Intelligent Engineering in Guadalajara will act as a client-centric delivery center and see Mexico become a core part of the global delivery model for Ness.

The Guadalajara office will enable faster time-to-market and scalable digital transformation across industries with access to a growing talent pool in software engineering, Salesforce, QA, analytics, and automation.

Long-term expansion across Mexico

For Mexico, the center is expected to bring a sharp uptick in quality job opportunities for local developers and engineers. The Center launched with 50 employees at the end of 2025 but the company has a target to see this figure surpass 200 by the end of 2026 and 300 by the end of 2027.

This expansion also includes relocating senior engineering leadership to Latin America to develop it into a key hub for digital delivery. Ness teams are already active across Mexico City, Zapopan, Apodaca, and Guanajuato, bringing specialized expertise in CPQ, Salesforce, full stack development, QA, and data operations, core capabilities powering Ness’s AI-enabled solutions.

“We’re laying the foundation for tomorrow’s engineering excellence. This isn’t just a capability center but a launchpad for transformative, AI-powered innovation in Engineering,” said Amit Srivastava, Vice President, Engineering at Ness.

“By investing in Latin America’s vibrant tech ecosystem, we’re creating a future where proximity fuels partnership, collaboration and scale meet ingenuity,” the executive added.