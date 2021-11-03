Ingram Micro Cloud to hold flagship Cloud Summit in Miami Beach next May

Leading cloud solutions provider Ingram Micro Cloud has announced that its flagship Cloud Summit, one of the world’s premier channel events, will be held next year from May 17 to 19 in Miami Beach, Florida.

The live event, which is being organized under the theme “A Future of Even More”, is expected to bring together over 1,500 attendees from around the globe, including channel technology providers, resellers, and services partners as well as enterprises and channel allies.

The summit will feature keynote speeches from Admiral William McRaven, filmmaker Jimmy Chin, AWS Channel Chief Doug Yeum, and a number of other high-profile speakers.

In addition, more than 60 breakout sessions on topics ranging from digital marketing strategies to in-depth technical knowledge will be held in different formats, including presentations, panel discussions, and workshops.

“Women in Cloud”—one of the most popular parts of Cloud Summit—will return, during which several world-renowned female industry leaders will share their insights on some of today’s most pressing topics.

At Cloud Showcase, attendees will have the opportunity to network with other industry players while gaining a deeper understanding of the latest technology solutions in action from top vendors, including some of the event’s sponsors like AWS, Microsoft, IBM, and Acronis.

Since its first edition, Ingram Micro Cloud Summit has inspired the transformation of a large number of organizations within the cloud ecosystem—from IT services companies to technology providers to telcos—and has helped them build, grow, and scale along their journey of becoming cloud enterprises.

“The global partners who join us in Miami Beach will help us usher in the next phase of growth in cloud and unlock strategies to scale,” Nimesh Davé, president of Ingram Micro Cloud, said in a media announcement.

“By learning more about the latest cloud solutions—including cybersecurity and IaaS technologies—our partners can uncover exciting, new ways to leverage these cutting-edge technologies,” he added.

Ingram Micro Cloud says it is committed to delivering “More as a Service” to all its partners and believes Cloud Summit 2022 will help participants “access the technology expertise, solutions, and resources needed to overcome today’s toughest business challenges while capitalizing on tomorrow’s promise.”

The company says they are closely monitoring all updates surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak and that the event will be in full compliance with all local health and safety measures to minimize any potential risk.

Those interested in learning more about Ingram Micro Cloud Summit 2022 can visit here. Registrations begin on November 15, 2021.

Disclaimer: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.