Mars Petcare and Michelson Found Animals want to make life easier for pet owners with Leap Venture Studio startup accelerator 

Being a pet owner can be hard.

For one, according to researchers from the University of Edinburgh, not being able to provide for—or save—much-loved pets creates pressures that can compromise individuals’ mental health.

This is on top of the myriad of other potential challenges, including training, travel, locating a pet-friendly apartment and more.

As animal lovers are constantly looking for ways to care for their families, the pet care market has become a growing ecosystem with startups passionately innovating in this space.

Leap Venture Studio, which was started as a partnership between Mars Petcare and Michelson Found Animals, is a global pet care startup accelerator that has been investing in companies across the globe in order to make life easier and more affordable for pet owners.

The organization recently announced that it is accepting applications for its ninth Studio program, offering the opportunity for early-stage pet care startups from across the globe to receive $200,000 USD in funding and support from top industry experts.

Selected startups will participate in a 12-week hybrid program kicking off on February 24th of next year in Los Angeles, and ending with Demo Day presentations on May 12.

The program will also include mentorship, assistance in for future growth, group sessions, fireside chats, and workshops with industry experts. Interested startup founders should apply here by September 15th.

Since its inception in 2018, the 51 companies that have completed the program have collectively raised over $200 million USD in follow-on capital. There have also been two successful exits to-date. Earlier accelerator graduates have operations in sectors including at-home diagnostic tools, digital pet services, veterinary care software, and more.

Selection criteria for the program will be based in part on fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within the pet care industry. According to a statement from the company, over 60% of previous program founders at Leap Venture Studio identify as women and/or a person of color.

The program by Leap Venture Studio represents Michelson Found Animals and Mars Petcare’s commitment to improving the lives of pets and their owners through science, technology, and innovation.

Featured photo: Earlier Leap Venture Studio cohort founders alongside alumni and program mentors

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company