Pet tech accelerator Leap Venture Studio announces first ‘impact’ company among its new cohort of startups

Leap Venture Studio & Academy, the world’s first and largest pet care startup accelerator, has played a big role in supporting innovation in the pet care sector since its launch in 2018.

The accelerator program, which is backed by Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals and R/GA Ventures, has invested in a portfolio of 45 companies in 15 different countries, and their startups have gone on to raise over $200M in follow-on funding.

Leap Venture Studio announced that as part of its eighth cohort of startups, which will run between March 4 and June 13, the company will include its first company of impact. The startup, BestyBnB, creates crisis care and safety net pet programs to help animal welfare, domestic violence, mental health, veteran affairs, houseless services, and other social service agencies secure safe, temporary homes for pets during their owners’ time of crisis.

The Leap Venture Studio Social Impact participant, will receive an award to further their exceptional level of social impact for both pets and their people.

“We hope that by including a company whose success is best measured by their impact, such as BestyBnB, we can continue to expand the ways that Leap Venture Studio supports the creation of a better future for the pet care industry,” said the accelerator in a statement.

Leap Venture Studio’s new cohort

In addition to the social impact startup, six other startups will join Leap’s portfolio, including:

GekkoVet, an online diagnostic and treatment tool for veterinary professionals by veterinarians.

Innovative Pet Lab, a science-driven pet wellness company empowering the pet community with at-home tests and personalized solutions.

Omni, a company founded by veterinarians on a mission to create healthier and more sustainable pet food that doesn’t compromise on flavor or price.

Scooch, an AI powered holistic pet health subscription for the new generation of pet parents.

VetVerifi, a platform that better connects the pet economy by fetching verified vaccination records at the moments they are needed.

WIMBA, a company transforming pet orthopedics through WIMBA AI & 4D printing technology, making the path from video scan to custom orthotics and prosthetics in minutes.

Leap Venture Studio & Academy will hold a Demo Day on June 13. Those interested can sign up at this link.

What’s in it for the startups?

The studio offers pet care startup founders a highly customized, hybrid program tailored to support and provide resources to early-stage startups, in addition to $200,000 in funding.

The cohort will begin in London on March 4th and will culminate with a Demo Day on June 13thin New York City.

Founders in the program will get access to resources, mentors, networking opportunities and brand and marketing services from Leap Venture Studio. Founders will also have access to a network of industry experts and investors from Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals and R/GA Ventures.

“We can’t wait for the launch of cohort eight! It’s always so energizing to see innovative technology being used to make life better for pets, pet parents, and the planet,” said Rachel Sheppard, Director of Ventures at Mars Petcare and co-lead of the Leap Venture Studio & Academy. “We’re thrilled to give this group of startups tailored support so they can pursue their missions.”

“Welcoming new founders to the program who demonstrate vision, passion, and drive to make life better for pets is a real honor,” said Brett Yates, CEO of Michelson Found Animals. “We’re looking forward to what the next four months will bring for each of the startups.”

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.