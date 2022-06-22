Why Flexible Architecture Is A Must For Data-Driven Companies 

According to Mckinsey Global Institute, data-driven organizations are not only 23 times more likely to acquire customers, but they’re also six times as likely to retain customers and 19 times more likely to be profitable. Harnessing data isn’t enough, however, as businesses need to come up with an approach to ensure that the data they derive is information that they can use.



The journey of raw data to credible and usable business insight is a multi-faceted one. Organization’s must find a way to employ data in a way that works on all levels in accordance with their internal structure, sales strategy, brand, and customer base.

This is where software engineers come in. Acting as liaisons, they help to wield data and then engineer it that it can be utilized by industries. Software engineering has come a long way in the past decade, and many of the processes that were once manual to the select few who claimed this vocation, now have been automated.

This automation does not remove the need for the software engineers themselves, but rather removes many of the tedious tasks that were once a part of the job description—allowing engineers to instead apply their savvy to higher tasks that push technology forward.

These automated and innovative processes are seen through development analytics intelligence platforms or centralized locations for data and the data processes used by software engineers that work to apply it to business operations. Let’s take a look at why these command centers are helping to innovate new and more efficient ways to apply data, turning it into one of the most valuable currencies in 2022’s business era.

Why Data Needs Flexible Architecture

In a survey by Owl Labs, it was found that 81% of workers surveyed believe their employer will continue to support remote work. This makes for a significant jump in digital interactions across the globe. Coupled with an exponentially accelerated amount of incoming data, all of this data will not only need somewhere to go but will need to be accurately and efficiently sorted so that it can be employed as well.

This calls for flexible architecture within the platform that works as the sorting “mail room” for all of this incoming information. Many of those in the realms of SaaS and development and operations employ Git, a free and open-source distributed version control system, to help with this task. Git can be used to track changes in source code, which unlocks the capacity for multiple developers to work together on non-linear developments.

Git is designed to handle everything from small to very large projects with speed and efficiency and has a very small footprint with lightning-fast performance. The issue is that there are many different Git platforms, and are often needed to be integrated into other systems such as ticketing systems, CI/CD tools, and calendars in order to truly unlock the value of data.

Waydev is a company working to solve this problem through their new agile data-driven method of measuring engineering teams’ output directly from their very own engineering tool stack. Including Git, Jira, CI/CD tools, and calendars, the central development analytics intelligence platform operates without any manual input. Helping to leverage insights from a company’s engineering stack, Waydev is helping to accelerate the velocity of data use and further align it with business priorities.

Turning Data Insights into Business Gold

Waydev provides data-driven insights to help companies align engineering with business goals and ship out solutions faster. They have been running since 2017, helping 300+ tech companies across the world. Backed by Y Combinator, the most important accelerator in the world behind companies like Stripe, Airbnb, Dropbox, and more, the company is accelerating software engineering by leaps and bounds.

The company leads to progress in data management and the engineers that work towards it by first asking the right questions. Asking things like “How did your coding change with remote work? or, “How fast are you moving through the various development stages?”, the company gets to the bottom of data bottlenecks or kinks in the supply chain fast—providing practical and individual solutions for weak spots.

Waydev helps to mitigate project price tags by monitoring the status and costs of deliverables, helping engineering teams to ship on schedule, and facilitating the communication progress to stakeholders. By assisting in Identifying how scope creep and bug fixes impact engineer’s delivery, they help to optimize how resources are allocated and improve their acceleration. Finally, Waydev helps to tie it all together by helping to build complex custom reports that can help to catalyze progress within a team.

Most new technology arises from inside the industry itself—whether it be new programming languages or finding ways to patch disparities in a company’s existing systems. Waydev is helping companies across industries weave data into insight so that they can glean an edge on the modern business landscape.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.