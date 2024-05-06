AI logistics firm Transmetrics launches new tool for vehicle fleet managers

Trucking fleet management can be a tedious task, often involving manual spreadsheets and repetitive data entry.

Among a myriad of challenges facing fleet owners is rising fuel costs, which make route optimization and efficiency top of mind for managers.

Transmetrics, which provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered logistics solutions to logistics enterprises like DHL Kuehne+Nagel, and DB Schenker, has announced a new tool aimed at solving pain points for vehicle fleet owners.

FleetMetrics integrates data across fleet management systems — such as Telematics, TMS, fuel & toll transactions, etc. — providing organizations with unprecedented operational and cost visibility.

Asparuh Koev, CEO of Transmetrics. Image credit: LinkedIn.

The tool helps companies deal with long-standing or half-solved problems, by enabling automated, data-driven decision-making and ensuring better and faster results.

It covers many vehicle types, from 7.5-ton solo trucks to 40-ton tractor-trailer combinations, helping businesses control significant transport-related expenses like fuel, tolls, and operational costs.

Тhis approach, said the company in a statement, greatly improves operational efficiency, allowing trucking businesses to optimize their processes and make well-informed decisions with confidence, thanks to the extensive suite of features, including:

Comprehensive Integration and Enhanced Visibility : FleetMetrics consolidates Telematics and TMS data, as well as data from fuel and toll transactions or other systems, providing a unified view of fleet operations. This integration not only enhances efficiency through data-driven management but also delivers detailed insights into all aspects of fleet operations. Combining these helps to put telematics data into perspective and enables building various drill-downs & comparisons across vehicle types, trade lanes, customers, etc. Such visibility makes it easier for stakeholders to make better-informed decisions, greatly improving both efficiency and profitability.

: FleetMetrics consolidates Telematics and TMS data, as well as data from fuel and toll transactions or other systems, providing a unified view of fleet operations. This integration not only enhances efficiency through data-driven management but also delivers detailed insights into all aspects of fleet operations. Combining these helps to put telematics data into perspective and enables building various drill-downs & comparisons across vehicle types, trade lanes, customers, etc. Such visibility makes it easier for stakeholders to make better-informed decisions, greatly improving both efficiency and profitability. Performance Monitoring : Continuous monitoring of driver and truck performance metrics pinpoints improvement areas, ensuring operational efficiency;

: Continuous monitoring of driver and truck performance metrics pinpoints improvement areas, ensuring operational efficiency; Fuel Efficiency : FleetMetrics allows automated inputs from fuel transactions and constant fuel efficiency monitoring. Ensuring process automation & constant fuel efficiency monitoring across operational categories;

: FleetMetrics allows automated inputs from fuel transactions and constant fuel efficiency monitoring. Ensuring process automation & constant fuel efficiency monitoring across operational categories; Profitability Monitoring : With tools to track key profitability metrics, companies can quickly adapt strategies and focus on the most profitable parts of the business to boost revenues and reduce expenses;

: With tools to track key profitability metrics, companies can quickly adapt strategies and focus on the most profitable parts of the business to boost revenues and reduce expenses; Planning : Transmetrics builds user-friendly planning screens that allow better fleet control, and faster and more efficient dispatching.

: Transmetrics builds user-friendly planning screens that allow better fleet control, and faster and more efficient dispatching. In follow-up releases, Transmetrics plans to add many additional functionalities including automated Load to Capacity Matching that further optimizes load distribution and truck utilization by matching cargo loads to available trucks.

“FleetMetrics is more than just a product – it’s an innovation that will change how trucking companies can manage their fleets. It provides them with the tools to improve their operations, increase their revenue, and boost their profitability like never before.” shares Asparuh Koev, CEO of Transmetrics.

“Our pilot customers have already seen significant benefits with FleetMetrics, including generating revenue from their data, automating tasks, improving fleet KPIs, and enhancing profitability,” he added.

The implementation process typically takes 1-2 months, from initial setup to full operational integration, depending on the compatibility with the organization’s existing telematics and transportation management systems (TMS).

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.