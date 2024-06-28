The deputy mayor’s goals align precisely with the WEF agenda to punish car owners & make people dependent on electric, public transport: perspective

The deputy mayor of Greater Manchester tells a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel that his goal is to reduce car ownership dependency and increase dependency on public transportation.

Speaking at the WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions, aka “Summer Davos,” in Dalian, China on Wednesday Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester and Mayor of Salford Paul Dennett told the panel on “Electrifying Mobility” that he wanted Greater Manchester to lead the way in the shift towards electric vehicles and transport connectivity by reducing car ownership.

“Ultimately, we want to reduce the dependency on car ownership, and we want to increase the dependency on public transport” Paul Dennett, WEF Annual meeting of the New Champions, 2024

“I think the Greater Manchester story is one of collaboration and ultimately forging ahead. We want to be a leading exemplar of a city region when it comes to transport connectivity,” said Dennett.

“We see EV charging within a much bigger remit of integrated, smart, sustainable transport connectivity.

The British politician’s goals align precisely with that of the WEF concerning private car ownership and use.

“Contain the growth of private car use by boosting public transport, cycling and shared mobility services” WEF, Urban Mobility Scorecard Tool, 2023

In May, 2023 the WEF published a white paper called “The Urban Mobility Scorecard Tool: Benchmarking the Transition to Sustainable Urban Mobility” that encourages cities to contain the growth of private car use and to “reduce vehicles from a potential 2.1 billion to 0.5 billion” by 2050.

According to the report, the unelected globalists at the WEF are looking to reduce private car ownership in urban areas by “adopting a shared, electric, connected and automated (SEAM) approach to urban mobility by 2050.”

The authors say that a “shift towards a new model of urban mobility in which electrified, shared transport becomes the norm” will require “synergy between electrification, increasing the use of shared transport (such as public transport, shared vehicles and micromobility) and creating more compact cities.”

The idea of “You’ll own nothing. And You’ll be happy” has never been more alive.

“We now have a spatial plan for the whole of the city region for the next 15 years […] We want to be carbon neutral by 2038, which is ahead of the central government target“ Paul Dennett, WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions, 2024

Back at the WEF panel in Communist China, Mayor Dennett told the panel that he wanted Greater Manchester to be carbon neutral by 2038.

“We now have a spatial plan for the whole of the city region for the next 15 years,” said Dennett.

“We know where homes are going to be built, we know where economic development and work is going to be created, and we know where regeneration is going to happen.”

“We want to be carbon neutral by 2038, which is ahead of the central government target.”

The video of the WEF panel on “Electrifying Urban Mobility” was not published on YouTube along with the majority of sessions from this year’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions at the time of this publication.

Dennett’s X account, @Salford_Mayor does not mention that the Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester was in China talking to the unelected globalists at the WEF about reducing “car ownership dependence.”

