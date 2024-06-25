If 99% of intelligence is to be artificial, and if we are to cede most of our decision-making to AI, what will that mean for elections? perspective

We will live in a future where 99 percent of all intelligence will be artificial while the remaining one percent of human intelligence will oversee AI workflows that will transform our decision-making, according to a World Economic Forum (WEF) panelist.

Speaking at the WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions, aka “Summer Davos,” in Dalian, China today, causaLens founder and CEO Darko Matovski laid out his vision of the future during the panel on “What Can AI Assistants Do?“

“We’re going to end up in a world where 99 percent of all intelligence is artificial, and the one percent — the human intelligence, will act as a backstop to the 99 percent of artificial intelligence” Darko Matovski, WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions, 2024

“We’re going to end up in a world where 99 percent of all intelligence is artificial, and the one percent — the human intelligence, will act as a backstop to the 99 percent of artificial intelligence,” said Matovski.

“We’re not there yet, and we’re not ready for that world, but that’s the world we are embarking to create.

“In that world, we will need to choose, depending on a use case, where is the line between autonomy and control?

“Where does the one percent of the human intelligence need to dedicate their time?

“There’s going to be many applications in which you can have fully autonomous agents, and that’s cool, and there’s going to be many situations where you’re going to want a high degree of oversight of the humans.

“I think that’s the most interesting area — where do we spend that one percent of human intelligence to oversee the agentic workflows?” he added.

Matovski would go on to say that artificial general intelligence may come much quicker than we think, and that it will potentially lead to “massive improvements in decision-making.”

“There’s this tremendous opportunity to use AI and AI agents and more advanced forms of AI as we develop them to transform completely how we make decisions in our society” Darko Matovski, WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions, 2024

“If you look at how we make decisions today, it’s all based on human gut-feel,” said Matovski.

“Even the most advanced organizations have a very small number of real-world use cases of AI when it comes to decision-making; governments of course are maybe even further behind.

“There’s this tremendous opportunity to use AI and AI agents and more advanced forms of AI as we develop them to transform completely how we make decisions in our society, which will lead to more equitable, more efficient, better societies,” he added.

But before we start to pass off our critical thinking, decision making, and free will off to an artificial intelligence, Matovski says that we need to know why AI behaves the way it does.

Because when it comes to Large Language Models (LLMs), not even the developers know how they work, according to the causaLens CEO.

“We talk about this emerging intelligence, which is great in use cases like writing poems and things that don’t hurt anyone, but not so good if you’re doing a brain surgery or making a major policy decision” Darko Matovski, WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions, 2024

“What’s really important for me is that we have AI that we trust and that humans can actually understand what the AI is doing,” said Matovski.

“If you take LLM, even the developers don’t know how it works.

“We talk about this emerging intelligence, which is great in use cases like writing poems and things that don’t hurt anyone, but not so good if you’re doing a brain surgery or making a major policy decision or a major decision in your enterprise,” he added.

If 99 percent of intelligence is to be artificial, and if we are to cede most of our decision-making to AI, what will that mean for elections?

As WEF founder Klaus Schwab said at the 2017 annual meeting in Davos, “Why do we need elections because we know what the result will be?“

In a conversation with Google founder Sergey Brin, founder of the WEF, Klaus Schwab, delights at the thought of a future without elections:



Earlier today, Schwab kicked-off the Annual Meeting of the New Champions, saying that economic growth and a more peaceful future would come from embracing innovation and forcing collaboration.

In the opening plenary, the unelected globalist said “To drive future economic growth we must embrace innovation and force the collaboration across sectors, regions, nations, and cultures to create a more peaceful, inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future

“At this critical juncture the active participation of all stakeholders is essential to ensure a sustainable development path,” he added.

“To drive future economic growth we must embrace innovation and force the collaboration across sectors, regions, nations, and cultures to create a more peaceful, inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future“ Klaus Schwab, WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions, 2024

The WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions runs from June 25-27 under the theme “Next Frontiers for Growth.”

Image source: Darko Matovski, WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2024 panel on “What Can AI Assistants Do?”