With climate change making rise of historic floods twice as likely, new solar solution by Techko Group is needed welcome

As floodwaters begin to recede in Brazil’s southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, claiming the lives of nearly 200 people and leaving thousands homeless, the financial toll of the destruction is just beginning to reveal itself.

According to preliminary data from the National Confederation of Insurers (CNseg), the financial impact of the climate disaster is estimated at more than $2.2 billion USD.

The historic rains in Brazil are just one more example of the increasing challenges of extreme weather across the globe.

In the face of the escalating climate challenges, characterized by floods and an upsurge in pest swarms, a number of businesses are increasing introducing more environmentally friendly solar solutions to the market.

Techko Group is one such company.

Next Generation Solar Lantern

Solar Zapper Lantern, launched this week by Techko Group, fuses solar technology with outdoor pest control, incorporating a climate-friendly technology to support the industry’s growing emphasis on sustainable solutions that mitigate environmental impact.

The Solar Zapper Lantern can be used for a number of settings, and can transition from indoor use to hanging on a patio or functioning as a tabletop lantern.

Designed for use in homes, the company’s lantern can be charged using solar power during the day, with the option of USB-C charging for added convenience.

Solar energy is one of the cleanest sources of energy, and it’s an extremely effective way to make households more efficient and sustainable. Solar solutions don’t release harmful gases into the environment and the source of their energy is abundant.

Techko Group’s Solar Zapper Lantern

Said Ted Ko, President at Techko Group, “Over the past few years, we’ve developed a full suite of solar lighting products focused on durability and energy efficiency. Now, we’re thrilled to present a new offering for our customers and apply our technology to a new category.”

“This launch underscores our commitment to bringing innovative & environmentally conscious products to our loyal customers,” added the executive.

Innovating in the global consumer electronics market

Founded in 1982, Techko Group has long been a leader in the global consumer electronics market with manufacturing and supply chain expertise in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China.

With more than forty years experience, the consumer electronics company has designed, manufactured, and sold hundreds of products including solar lights, security alarms and robotic vacuums.

The organization holds over 100 patents covering its product line, and has an in-house R&D and product development team to innovate on new products and ensure these comply with design, engineering, and quality best practices.

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company