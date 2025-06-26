City of Seville welcomes the return of Techstars Startup Weekend

Techstars Startup Weekend Seville has announced that it will celebrate its 29th edition this June 27-29 with INCIBE, with the event combining practical training, personalized mentoring, and collaborative work in order to further new business ideas.

INCIBE, also known as the National Cybersecurity Institute, is a partner, with this weekend’s event having a specific focus on cybersecurity.

This event is part of the larger INCIBE Emprende initiative.

With the support of Techstars, the world’s largest international entrepreneurship support network, Startup Weekend Seville has become one of the most influential events for those who want to experience startup creation.

In its 29th edition, the competition will once again bring together ambitious minds with a common goal: turning ideas into real projects in just 54 hours.

The event will be held at the Valentín de Madariaga y Oya Foundation, an important institution in Seville known for its support of cultural, social, and business entrepreneurship.

Registration for the event is open here.