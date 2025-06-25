Meet agentic AI: Your AI agent just leveled up to teammate (Brains Byte Back Podcast)

You’ve probably been coming across the term “agentic AI” a lot more recently, and in this episode of Brains Byte Back, we explain why that is and what it is. Ruben Phukan, co-founder of Goodgist, returns to share how this upgraded form of AI is changing how businesses work. Unlike chatbots or rule-based automation, agentic AI can handle tasks by making decisions, planning next steps, and adapting when needed, more like a human. It’s built on top of generative AI, but it goes further. It doesn’t just respond to a prompt. It carries out full workflows. Mind-blowing, right?

Ruben explains the difference through a practical use case: imagine receiving an invoice by email. Instead of needing someone to manually extract details or program rules for each format, an AI agent can classify the document, extract vendor and billing details, cross-check it with purchase orders, and forward it for approval if everything matches. All of this happens without a human having to define every rule.

This becomes especially useful when you realize most business data—over 80%—is unstructured. Emails, PDFs, reports, and slide decks are hard for traditional automation tools to handle. But agentic AI is evolving to assist companies in those overlooked areas. The double-edged sword is that instead of hiring more staff, companies can now use AI agents to handle the manual data entry and processing, saving time and money.

But Ruben stresses that enterprise adoption isn’t just about plugging in an AI tool. It has to be trustworthy. That means clear audit trails, predictable behavior, and proper access controls. Especially when AI is connected to internal systems. His team at Goodgist built their platform to ensure that agentic systems are not only smart but also reliable and safe to use.

Toward the end of the episode, the serial entrepreneur offers advice for builders entering the space. He warns that many startups build quick prototypes but hit a wall when trying to scale. The key is to solve real problems and build for production from the start. Don’t lead with the technology, but start with a real business need and go from there.

If your company handles repetitive tasks tied to unstructured data, this conversation might give you a glimpse of what’s possible and what’s next in the future of work.



Erick Espinosa:

Ruben, thank you so much again for joining me on Brains Byte Back. I think it’s been about a year since the last time you were on the show, which is kind of nostalgic because that was around the time I was just joining The Sociable. A lot has happened since that year. I noticed that there’s been a bit of a shift in the direction that Goodgist has taken.

The last time you were here, we started with your entrepreneurial journey. From what I recall, your journey began while working alongside one of the co-founders of Yahoo, which set you on a path that eventually led you to become something of an expert in AI and machine learning—before it became trendy, arguably. Would you agree?

Ruben Phukan:

Yeah. Yeah, absolutely.

Erick Espinosa:

Awesome. So it’s been a bit of a makeover. Today, you’re joining us to talk about something a little bit different. We’re exploring how agentic AI—hopefully I’m pronouncing that correctly—is reshaping the future of work, which ties into your latest venture. Can you start by explaining what agentic AI is, and how it differs from other forms of automation and AI?

Ruben Phukan:

Absolutely. Agentic AI is finally getting closer to the AI that Hollywood has always sold us on—but in a practical, real-world way. In simple terms, agentic AI is about goal-directed autonomy.

Let me give you an example. Imagine you have a conversation with a customer discussing implementation schedules and milestones. Now you want to take that information and get it into a system like your CRM or support ticketing software. With agentic AI, you can forward the conversation to an AI agent with a simple instruction—something like, “Extract relevant information and update the correct systems.” The agent, given access to your tools and knowledge base, figures out what to do next: it reads the conversation, plans its actions, invokes the necessary tools (CRM, email, ticketing system), and makes updates accordingly. It observes the results of each action and decides what to do next—all without you having to spell out each step.

This is very different from traditional automation approaches, like robotic process automation (RPA).

Erick Espinosa:

Which is what Gen AI uses, right?

Ruben Phukan:

So Gen AI is the foundation that agentic AI is built on top of. RPA, on the other hand, is like manual automation. You have to program every rule—read the email, find the email address, log in to CRM, update the record, etc. Or maybe you record your screen and have the bot mimic that behavior. But if anything changes, the automation breaks. Then you need new rules, which quickly becomes expensive and difficult to maintain.

Classical AI, or machine learning, takes a different approach. It needs a lot of labeled training data—like thousands of emails and their correct mappings to CRM records—so that it can learn patterns. But it’s still constrained. You’d need a different model for every type of task—one for CRM, another for support tickets, another for ERP.

Agentic AI built on top of Gen AI goes beyond that. These new language models understand human language, images, video, and context. When you add the agentic layer, you enable the system to interact more like a human: planning, reasoning, taking actions, and adjusting based on outcomes. It brings us closer to truly intelligent systems—with lower cost, less infrastructure, and much higher ROI.

Erick Espinosa:

Right, because from what I’ve seen, people building Gen AI solutions still work closely with clients to develop very specific prompts. But I read recently that chatbots using Gen AI usually just respond based on single interactions—like when I use ChatGPT, I ask a question, it answers.

What you’re talking about sounds more advanced—like the AI can hold a more sophisticated, ongoing conversation. It can respond in a way that feels more human and handle more complexity, even behind the scenes.

Ruben Phukan:

Exactly. Chatbots are the first generation of Gen AI—they can handle somewhat complex tasks, but only one step at a time. You ask a question, it gives you an answer.

With agentic AI, we’re automating workflows, entire processes with multiple steps. You don’t tell it each action. You give it access to tools and a knowledge base, and it decides the best way to complete the task.

Erick Espinosa:

I was just thinking—how do you see this impacting customer service? Would you say it’s a positive thing? Because right now, if a customer issue is complex, the chatbot usually escalates it to a human agent.

Do you think agentic AI could eventually handle those more complex issues too—making suggestions and troubleshooting more like a human would?

Ruben Phukan:

Yes, absolutely. And I’d go even further. With agentic AI, the system can be connected to your back-end services—payment processors, CRMs, usage analytics—and can proactively detect issues before the customer even notices.

In that case, the human support team gets a heads-up and can reach out with a solution before the customer complains. That alone dramatically improves the customer experience—and things like Net Promoter Score.

For example, say there’s a billing failure. Normally, you’d wait for the customer to reach out. But with agentic AI monitoring the system, it can identify the issue, perform a root cause analysis, and suggest a fix. Then it can either inform a human agent or—if the risk is low—even contact the customer directly and resolve the issue.

That changes the game for customer retention and trust.

Erick Espinosa:

Yeah, arguably, that’s the most important touchpoint in a customer relationship—payment. If there’s a hiccup and you’re proactive about solving it, the customer is far more likely to stick around.

Let’s talk about unstructured data—emails, PDFs, documents. You mentioned before we started recording that most companies overlook this. Why do you think that is? And how are you trying to fill that gap?

Ruben Phukan:

Good question. Traditional AI performs best when the data is structured—tables, rows, columns—because that’s what those models were designed to handle.

So, for example, if I feed structured data about a customer’s behavior into a model, it can predict whether the customer is likely to renew their contract. Similarly, if I feed in financial spreadsheets, it’s easy to write formulas or rules—multiply column A by column B, etc.

But the reality is, more than 80% of business data today is unstructured—emails, reports, PDFs, slide decks, images. That’s a blind spot for classical AI, and even for many companies.

That’s the gap Gen AI fills—and now agentic AI takes it further. At Goodgist, we’re building tools that can understand, reason over, and act on that unstructured data. We think that’s the next frontier—and the biggest opportunity right now.



