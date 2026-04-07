Tony Blair Institute claims digital ID public support is ‘recoverable’

Globalists & govts want you to believe that digital ID is unavoidable, to lead you into the digital control grid: perspective

Six months after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his intention to force digital ID for all workers in the UK, the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) for Global Change says that the UK public could still be persuaded to accept one of the key components of the digital control grid.

According to the TBI report, “What Does the UK Public Think About Digital ID?” which was published on March 27:

“Our research finds that 43 per cent of respondents support the introduction of a digital-ID system in the UK, with 37 per cent opposed and 20 per cent undecided on the issue. While public support is narrower and more conditional than it was in the summer of 2025, net sentiment remains positive. That is a recoverable position.”

For its report, TBI contracted Yonder Consulting to do a follow-up poll on the British public’s perception of digital identity, after previous polling claimed that 62 percent of the population was onboard.

“While support is narrower and more conditional than before, a voluntary national digital-ID program remains politically viable and recoverable” Tony Blair Institute, “What Does the UK Public Think About Digital ID?”, March 2026

What does the UK public really think about digital ID?



We've been told by opponents that 'Britain has spoken’. But the data tells a more nuanced story. pic.twitter.com/x7tPwW3iPC — Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (@InstituteGC) March 31, 2026

The questions in the latest Yonder poll were framed to show the potential benefits of digital ID, saying that it would be voluntary, free, quick, secure, and convenient.

And the TBI report concluded that one of the biggest obstacles to public acceptance of digital ID lay not particularly in the technical aspects, but rather a distrust of governments and institutions in general.

To overcome the issue of trust, the solution is to ignore how completely untrustworthy governments and institutions have become in the first place, and instead to focus on the shiny bells and whistles of convenience.

“People with low institutional trust are far more likely to oppose digital ID” Tony Blair Institute, “What Does the UK Public Think About Digital ID?”, March 2026

According to TBI, “When digital ID is presented as gradual, secure, optional and focused on improving everyday public services, and when examples are concrete and credible, opposition diminishes and net support increases. The public instinct is not anti-modernization. It is pragmatic. If digital ID is shown to deliver value, protect privacy and improve services in ways people can see and understand, a stronger coalition for reform remains there to be built.”

TBI hopes that the people could overcome their skepticism with heavy doses of framing, propaganda, narrative shifting, and psychological operations (PSYOPs).

According to TBI, “When digital ID is understood as an unavoidable feature of a modern, digitalized society, support increases. When it is seen as optional or unnecessary, backing declines.”

And that’s what they want you to believe — that digital ID is unavoidable.

The UK government consultation on digital ID doesn’t leave any room for the scheme to ever be scrapped; it’s only geared towards how to go about implementing it.

“The government intends to introduce a national digital ID (identity document) system. This will sit at the heart of next-generation digital public services in the UK and support innovation in the wider economy. It will help unlock entirely new ways to offer goods and services, and be key to making people’s interactions with the state as efficient and useful as those they are accustomed to in the private sector, like online banking” UK Government, Making public services work for you with your digital identity, March 2026

Most of the questions in the Yonder/Tony Blair Institute survey don’t even mention digital ID, but rather ask what people felt about a “government app” that could help with things like fixing potholes, if technology could be useful for govt services, etc https://t.co/2NM6ROMAxH https://t.co/lbUv0oU1qm pic.twitter.com/1oY3CV09kr — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) September 27, 2025

For the British government, digital ID won’t be successful without trust:

“The digital ID system will only be a success if people trust it. This trust will only be built if they have a genuine opportunity to shape the system.”

But why is distrust in government and institutions at an all-time high?

You can take your pick, but one example that stands out was the madness behind COVID lockdowns, where citizens all over the world were subjected to the tyranny of public-private measures.

Some governments recommended curfews, lockdowns, and providing proof of vaccination to participate in many aspects of society, such as travelling, going to restaurants, or attending entertainment venues.

But it was the private sector that actually turned those recommendations into their own policies.

So, the UK government can say it won’t mandate digital ID — after it already announced its intentions to do so — but if a private organization declares that you must have a digital ID in order to use their services or purchase their goods, then it’s just as good as being mandatory.

“The government’s newly launched consultation on its digital-ID plans arrives at the right moment and with the right instincts. The system it proposes is well thought through: it is voluntary, can be built on existing infrastructure and is designed so that people no longer have to prove who they are from scratch every time they deal with a different part of government” Tony Blair Institute, “What Does the UK Public Think About Digital ID?”, March 2026

BREAKING: Digital ID to be made law for all adults in the UK.



The proposals are the government's latest attempt to tackle illegal immigration, with the ID serving as a form of proof of the right to live and work in the UK.@MhariAurora reports.https://t.co/KStLQZvsvK pic.twitter.com/0u2DEIeh98 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 25, 2025

And that’s exactly what unelected globalists and governments alike already know, and that’s what they’re counting on.

They want digital ID to start off being so convenient that it will be voluntarily adopted everywhere.

They want to earn your trust. To get you hooked on the system. To lead you into the digital control grid.

Once enough people are onboard, then the rug can be pulled at anytime, for any reason.

Policies change. Administrations come and go. Crises can be declared at any moment.

When these happen, any voluntary digital ID can become mandatory in an instant.

“Framing digital ID primarily as an enforcement tool risks narrowing its coalition rather than broadening it“ Tony Blair Institute, “What Does the UK Public Think About Digital ID?”, March 2026

"All of these people [within the UK government] are Fabians, and Fabianism in a nutshell is gradualism. It believes in the slow creep of communism."



"That's now what we're seeing with digital ID."



"And ultimately it will lead us to a point where we are essentially another… pic.twitter.com/Kjp1SZCA92 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) April 7, 2026

And what are the motives of TBI? Tony Blair is a member of the Labour Party. The Labour Party is made up almost exclusively of members of the Fabian Society.

The Fabian Society’s goal is to achieve socialism with “multilateral international cooperation,” and it’s tactics are not geared towards quick, revolutionary change, but rather the slow creep towards a “classless society,” to be achieved incrementally and gradually over decades, one tiny policy change at a time, until the globalist agenda is fully realized.

And who’s backing TBI? Why, none other than CIA-backed Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who is good friends with Blair.

A recent article co-published by The New Statesman and Democracy for Sale in Lighthouse Report states that “Ellison invested $130 million in the TBI [Tony Blair Institute] between 2021 and 2023, with a further $218 million pledged since then.”

Together, Blair and Ellison want to build national data libraries on every person, place, and thing in every country — to feed AI with that data and to know everything about the population.

“All this [fragmented] information we have about our country […] We need to take that and unify that into a single database, so when we ask questions, the data model has all the information it needs to answer the question, discover the insight, and recommend an action” Larry Ellison, World Governments Summit, February 2025

"We need to layer on top of all the fragmented [HEALTH] DATA that we have about our country & UNIFY that into a SINGLE DATABASE" to feed the AI. Oracle founder Larry Ellison, World Governments Summit, #WGS25 #WorldGovSummit https://t.co/OSWTWvEjM6 pic.twitter.com/EiaZoPH0J6 — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) February 12, 2025

Another huge proponent of digital ID is frequent flyer of Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet Bill Gates, who together with the United Nations and partners of the Rockefeller Foundation launched the 50-in-5 campaign to install Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in 50 countries by 2028.

DPI is a civic technology stack consisted of three foundational components: digital identity, fast payments systems that can include programmable digital currencies, and massive data exchanges between public and private entities.

TBI also wants facial recognition to become ubiquitous across the UK, along with a national police force and digital forensics agency.

When nationwide facial recognition is combined with digital ID and programmable digital currencies, what you get is a recipe for total control — control over communications, consumptions, transactions, and travel.

The digital ID mission creep mirrors that of the Fabian Society modus operandi — one tiny policy switch at a time until the change is irreversible.

Image Source: AI generated with ChatGPT