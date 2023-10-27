UN, Gates Foundation ’50-in-5′ campaign aims to rollout digital public infrastructure in 50 countries by 2028

The 50-in-5 campaign is an agenda concocted by a coalition of unelected globalists to accelerate technocratic control through digital ID, CBDC & massive data sharing: perspective

The United Nations, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and partners of the Rockefeller Foundation are launching their “50-in-5” campaign to accelerate digital ID, digital payments, and data sharing rollouts in 50 countries under the umbrella of digital public infrastructure (DPI) by 2028.

“Digital public infrastructure (DPI) – which refers to a secure and interoperable network of components that include digital payments, ID, and data exchange systems – is essential for participation in markets and society in a digital era“ 50-in-5 Campaign

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) is essential for countries to improve their economies & the well-being of people.



Join us for the launch of the #50in5 initiative to discuss how building inclusive DPI can foster strong economies & equitable societies: https://t.co/SB2QDNJp2I pic.twitter.com/S01Rpxq1VP — UNDP Digital (@UNDPDigital) October 25, 2023

With a virtual launch event to take place on November 8, the 50-in-5 agenda bills itself as “a country-led advocacy campaign. By 2028, the 50-in-5 campaign will have helped 50 countries design, launch, and scale components of their digital public infrastructure,” according to the official announcement.

Sold as a mechanism for financial inclusion, convenience, improved healthcare, and green progress, DPI is an all inclusive phrase applied to a looming technocratic governance system powered by three foundational components: digital ID, digital payments like Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and massive data sharing.

Source: 50-in-5

Advocates are adamant that DPI is essential for participation in markets and society — just like we saw with vaccine passports — only on a much broader scope.

If successful, DPI will give governments and corporations the power to implement systems of social credit that can determine where and how you can travel, what you are allowed to consume, and how you will be able to transact with your programmable money.

Think individual carbon footprint trackers, Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ), and CBDC programmed to restrict “less desirable” purchases — all of which are being pushed by proponents of the great reset.

The stated goal of the 50-in-5 campaign is that in five years:

“50 countries [will] have designed, launched, and scaled at least one component of their digital public infrastructure stack in a safe, inclusive, and interoperable manner” 50-in-5 Campaign

Achieving this goal involves:

Demonstrating the potential and momentum for DPI through showing various approaches to DPI, their progress, and outcomes in countries across different income levels and digital maturity statuses.

Shortening the DPI learning and adoption journey for countries through facilitating learnings and best practice-exchanges, use of open standards and specifications, adoption – and sharing of – technologies as digital public goods, and evolution of local engineering capacity and vendor ecosystems.

While the 50-in-5 campaign has not yet disclosed which countries will be participating, the website reveals that they will be “both advanced and emerging digital leaders:”

“The initial countries to join 50-in-5 are known as first movers. First mover countries are both advanced and emerging digital leaders, and are beacons of progress and inspiration for others to learn from in building their own digital foundations” 50-in-5 Campaign

The 50-in-5 campaign is a collaboration between the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the United Nations Development Program, the Digital Public Goods Alliance, and Co-Develop.

Co-Develop was founded by The Rockefeller Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Nilekani Philanthropies, and the Omidyar Network.

The Digital Public Goods Alliance lists both the Gates and Rockefeller foundations in its roadmap showcasing “activities that advance digital public goods,” along with other organizations and several governments.

“People-centered smart cities need accessible, secure, and fair digital public infrastructure that powers digital services, and ensures everyone has equal opportunity to fully participate in civic life” United Nations, Building & Securing Digital Public Infrastructure Playbook, June 2022

Digital legal ID is a foundational digital public infrastructure that has the potential to catalyze development opportunities across countries.



To fully realize its benefits, rights-based & inclusive governance is essential. Learn more ⬇️#UN #SDGdigital https://t.co/iepYKQw5sm — UN Development (@UNDP) September 15, 2023

The United Nations playbook on Digital Public Infrastructure says that digital ID is foundational to DPI, stating, “Broadly, there are three major types of protocols that facilitate digital public infrastructure: digital identity, digital payments, and data exchange.

“These three protocols are typically required for most digital service transactions such as permitting, issuing licenses, or providing records that often require validating a user’s identity, enabling exchange of data across agencies and users, and finally authorizing payments online.”

“By prioritizing these three protocols,” the UN says that “local governments can set the stage for the successful development of an entire ecosystem of digital services in alignment with their community’s unique needs.”

“This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us“ World Economic Forum, 2018

The World Economic Forum (WEF) envisions digital identity being linked to everything from financial services and healthcare records to travel, mobility, and digital governance — all of which are components of DPI.

Source: World Economic Forum

For DPI proponents, India is a shining example of what a successful rollout looks like, as evidenced by this year’s G20 and B20 Summits.

Speaking at the B20 India Summit in August, India’s digital identity architect Nandan Nilekani boasted how India had adopted Digital Public Infrastructure at scale and how other nations could follow suit and use DPI for everything from vaccine passports, tax collection, and toll payments to climate adaptation and the move towards a circular economy.

Digital ID & Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for vaccine passports, tax collection, toll payments, climate adaption & circular economy: Nandan Nilekani at the B20 India Summit.

Source: https://t.co/fL9CuuKbNb pic.twitter.com/GpGFUTAhTQ — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) August 29, 2023

“If you think, ‘what are the tools of the New World?‘ — Everybody should have a digital ID; everybody should have a bank account; everybody should have a smartphone. Then, anything can be done. Everything else is built on that” Nandan Nilekani, IMF Spring Meetings, April 2023

Earlier this year, Nilekani spoke about DPI to the IMF, saying that digital ID, smartphones, and bank accounts were the three “tools of the New World” that everybody should have.

"What are the tools of the New World? Everybody should have a digital ID; everybody should have a bank account; everybody should have a smartphone. Then, anything can be done. Everything else is built on that": @NandanNilekani to @IMFNews #DigitalID #DigitalIdentity #IMFmeetings pic.twitter.com/6HIAqfBigz — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) April 19, 2023

With G20 nations committing to net-zero carbon emissions policies by around 2050, many DPI initiatives are geared towards reaching that goal, meaning restrictions will be placed on what we can consume, what we can purchase, and where we can go thanks to the widespread implementation of digital ID and CBDC to track, trace, and control our every move in our people-centered, 15-minute smart cities.

The 50-in-5 campaign to accelerate Digital Public Infrastructure rollouts did not emerge from the will of the people.

Instead, the 50-in-5 campaign is an agenda concocted by a coalition of unelected globalists from the Gates Foundation, the United Nations, and the Rockefeller Foundation all working in lockstep to accelerate a technocratic system of control through digital ID, digital payments, and massive data sharing.

Image By vecstock