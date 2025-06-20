Hate speech, deepfakes & false info undermine UN work: comms chief

Hate speech is a launching point for crackdowns on narratives that impede UN agendas: perspective

The United Nations communications chief says that hate speech, deepfakes, and false information about the UN’s intentions are undermining the work of UN agencies.

Speaking on the “International Day for Countering Hate Speech” on Monday, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming said that AI deepfakes were to blame for hate speech and false information about the work and intentions of the UN.

“AI is being misused to create and disseminate false and hateful information at scale […] It’s also undermining the work of UN agencies as false information spreads about our intentions and the work that we do” Melissa Fleming, UN International Day for Countering Hate Speech, June 2025

Melissa 'WE OWN THE SCIENCE' Fleming:

Fleming, who three years ago declared, “We own the science” on Covid and climate narratives, claimed on Monday that AI deepfakes were leading to not just diplomatic crises and unrest in theaters of war, but also undermining the UN itself.

“We do see already how AI is being misused to create and disseminate false and hateful information at scale,” said Fleming.

“Unfortunately, it’s also undermining the work of UN agencies as false information spreads about our intentions and the work that we do,” she added.

Lumping hate speech together with false information, misinformation, and disinformation is a favored tactic of the UN’s messaging strategies.

The United Nations defines hate speech as: “any kind of communication in speech, writing or behavior, that attacks or uses pejorative or discriminatory language with reference to a person or a group on the basis of who they are, in other words, based on their religion, ethnicity, nationality, race, color, descent, gender or other identity factor.”

The event that Fleming spoke at was supposed to be about “hate speech,” but she took it upon herself to conflate that with “false information” so as to make the two congruent.

In that way, just criticizing the UN could be considered hate speech because it could constitute an “attack” on a “group” based on its perceived “identity” as a power hungry, globalist organization that is susceptible to bribery, abuse, and corruption.

“The UN and the secretary-general were proud to launch a very powerful new advocacy tool last June. I’m proud that my department was involved in drafting it, and it is the UN Global Principles on Information Integrity, which is a set of recommendations to help create healthier information environments while upholding essential human rights“ Melissa Fleming, UN International Day for Countering Hate Speech, June 2025

Getting back to the UN communications chief, Fleming praised her own work on the UN “Global Principles for Information Integrity” — which is a document that also conflates hate speech with misinformation, using made-up buzzwords like “information integrity” and “healthier information ecosystems” to make censorship, demonetizing, and de-platforming sound more palatable.

To show you how desperate the UN is to control narratives that run counter to its agendas and policies, here are some quotes from the information integrity document, along with my own translations for what those quotes actually mean:

“Coordinated disinformation campaigns, often driven by commercial interests, seek to deny or sow doubt about the scientifically agreed basis for human-induced climate change, its causes or impacts, in order to delay or derail action to meet climate goals.” Translation : If you deny that human-induced climate change is real, you don’t really mean it, and you’re probably just saying that to get rich.

“Public figures—activists, scientists and broadcasters—have become targets of hate speech, threats and harassment for their efforts to provide information about and address the climate crisis.” Translation : We don’t like it when you challenge us with counterarguments, so we prefer to play the victim.

“Abstain from conducting or sponsoring information operations, domestically or transnationally, that willfully spread disinformation or harness hate speech.” Translation : Use your immense coffers, power, and influence to bankrupt our opposition.



But the UN is doing more than persuading advertisers to bankrupt its competition.

Fleming herself admitted to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in September 2022, that the UN partnered with Google to actively manipulate search results so that only UN-approved sources would appear at the top of the world’s most powerful and influential search engine.

All narratives contrary to the UN’s messaging were to be inorganically suppressed.

“We partnered with Google. If you Google ‘climate change,’ you will, at the top of your search, you will get all kinds of UN resources. We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we Googled ‘climate change,’ we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top” Melissa Fleming, WEF Sustainable Development Impact Meetings, September 2022

“We own the science, and we think that the world should know it, and the platforms themselves also do” Melissa Fleming, WEF Sustainable Development Impact Meetings, September 2022

“We partnered with Google,” said Fleming in 2022.

“If you Google ‘climate change,’ you will, at the top of your search, you will get all kinds of UN resources.

“We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we Googled ‘climate change,’ we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top.

“We’re becoming much more proactive. We own the science, and we think that the world should know it, and the platforms themselves also do,” she added.

“We don’t just have a problem with pollution from emissions, we face an information pollution, too, which is flooding our feeds with conspiracies and lies” Melissa Fleming, G20 Leaders Summit, November 2024

Speaking at a G20 press briefing on information integrity last year, Fleming said that information pollution was “flooding our feeds with conspiracies and lies.”

Fleming claimed that climate disinformation was “powered by special interests” and “deceptive advertising” who were looking “to obstruct the energy transition,” who were “seeking to deny scientific facts,” who were “eroding trust in climate science and solutions while harassing the very people who are trying to bring those facts.”

She also lamented that journalists, scientists, and climate activists were under attack for pushing UN-approved climate narratives.

The Global Digital Compact “calls for an assessment of the impact on mis — and disinformation on the Sustainable Development Goals” Melissa Fleming, G20 Leaders Summit, November 2024

Fleming would go on to say last November that climate disinformation was creating toxic information ecosystems, but that the Global Digital Compact, which was signed at last year’s UN Summit of the Future, was a very important document because of the section on information integrity.

The information integrity section is important because, according to Fleming, “It calls for an assessment of the impact on mis — and disinformation on the Sustainable Development Goals.”

And that’s what the conflation of hate speech and so-called false information is about — it’s about stamping out any dissent that could impede the UN’s progress on Agenda 2030.

“Across the world, the United Nations is monitoring how mis- and disinformation and hate speech can threaten progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. It has become clear that business as usual is not an option” UN POLICY BRIEF, INFORMATION INTEGRITY ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS, JUNE 2023

In 2023, the UN put out a “Voluntary Code of Conduct for Information Integrity on Digital Platforms” that shows, in oh so many ways, that “information integrity” has little to do with honest and open debate, and everything to do with crushing any dissent regarding the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To give you an idea of the sheer size and scope to which the UN wishes to eradicate anything it deems “mis- and disinformation,” here are a few policy recommendations taken from the “Towards a United Nations Code of Conduct” that calls-on not just member states, but private groups such as stakeholders (i.e. NGOs, businesses, academia, etc.), digital platforms, advertisers, and news media to do the UN’s bidding:

All stakeholders should refrain from using, supporting or amplifying disinformation and hate speech for any purpose.

should refrain from using, supporting or amplifying disinformation and hate speech for any purpose. All stakeholders should allocate resources to address and report on the origins, spread and impact of mis- and disinformation and hate speech, while respecting human rights norms and standards and further invest in fact-checking capabilities across countries and contexts.

should allocate resources to address and report on the origins, spread and impact of mis- and disinformation and hate speech, while respecting human rights norms and standards and further invest in fact-checking capabilities across countries and contexts. All stakeholders should promote training and capacity-building to develop understanding of how mis- and disinformation and hate speech manifest and to strengthen prevention and mitigation strategies.

should promote training and capacity-building to develop understanding of how mis- and disinformation and hate speech manifest and to strengthen prevention and mitigation strategies. All stakeholders should take urgent and immediate measures to ensure the safe, secure, responsible, ethical and human rights-compliant use of artificial intelligence and address the implications of recent advances in this field for the spread of mis- and disinformation and hate speech.

should take urgent and immediate measures to ensure the safe, secure, responsible, ethical and human rights-compliant use of artificial intelligence and address the implications of recent advances in this field for the spread of mis- and disinformation and hate speech. Member States should ensure public access to accurate, transparent, and credibly sourced government information, particularly information that serves the public interest, including all aspects of the Sustainable Development Goals.

should ensure public access to accurate, transparent, and credibly sourced government information, particularly information that serves the public interest, including all aspects of the Sustainable Development Goals. Member States should invest in and support independent research on the prevalence and impact of mis- and disinformation and hate speech across countries and languages, particularly in underserved contexts and in languages other than English, allowing civil society and academia to operate freely and safely.

should invest in and support independent research on the prevalence and impact of mis- and disinformation and hate speech across countries and languages, particularly in underserved contexts and in languages other than English, allowing civil society and academia to operate freely and safely. Digital platforms and advertisers should ensure that advertisements are not placed next to online mis- or disinformation or hate speech, and that advertising containing disinformation is not promoted.

and advertisers should ensure that advertisements are not placed next to online mis- or disinformation or hate speech, and that advertising containing disinformation is not promoted. Digital platforms should ensure meaningful transparency regarding algorithms, data, content moderation and advertising.

should ensure meaningful transparency regarding algorithms, data, content moderation and advertising. Digital platforms should publish and publicize accessible policies on mis- and disinformation and hate speech, and report on the prevalence of coordinated disinformation on their services and the efficacy of policies to counter such operations.

should publish and publicize accessible policies on mis- and disinformation and hate speech, and report on the prevalence of coordinated disinformation on their services and the efficacy of policies to counter such operations. Digital platforms should ensure the full participation of civil society in efforts to address mis- and disinformation and hate speech.

should ensure the full participation of civil society in efforts to address mis- and disinformation and hate speech. News media should ensure that all paid advertising and advertorial content is clearly marked as such and is free of mis- and disinformation and hate speech.

In its own words, the UN is primarily concerned with what it deems to be “misinformation” because the unelected globalist body is worried about information that may affect “UN mandate delivery and substantive priorities,” especially when it comes to criticism of its Sustainable Development Goals.

Time and time again, the UN proves that its agenda to combat so-called hate speech is only just the beginning.

If what Melissa “We Own The Science” Fleming said on Monday about how certain information concerning the UN’s intentions undermines the work of its agencies is actually true, then what you are reading at this very moment should be considered harmful and hateful, and it should never have seen the light of day.

For the unelected globalists, hate speech is a launching point into what they really want to crush — and that is any information that could impede their progress on SDGs, aka “Agenda 2030.”

Just like how social media platforms censored true and correct information during lockdowns because it may have contributed to “vaccine hesitancy” — the same tactic is in full force with the UN and its SDGs.

There is no truth but power.

Image Source: United Nations YouTube screenshot of Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming at the UN “International Day for Countering Hate Speech” June 16, 2025