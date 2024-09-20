To be signed at the Summit of the Future the UN Global Digital Compact is a blueprint for the coming digital gulag: perspective

An annex to the UN “Pact for the Future,” the “Global Digital Compact” pushes digital ID for all through Digital Public Infrastructure and crackdowns on disinformation to advance Agenda 2030.

Expected to be signed by member states at the UN Summit of the Future from September 22-23, “The purpose of the Global Digital Compact is to establish an inclusive global framework, essential for multi-stakeholder action required to overcome digital, data and innovation divides.”

“We will implement the Global Digital Compact, within our own countries and at regional and global levels, taking into account different national realities, capacities, and levels of development, and respecting national policies and priorities and applicable legal frameworks” UN Global Digital Compact Draft, July 2024

UN Global Digital Compact. Step 1: Get everyone connected to the internet. Step 2: Install Digital Public Infrastructure (digital ID, CBDC, Massive Data Sharing). Step 3: Censor any narrative that doesn't align with UN or impedes on Agenda 2030 @Bannons_WarRoom @JOEBOTxyz pic.twitter.com/KEprOQummb — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) September 19, 2024

According to the UN, “A Global Digital Compact would articulate a shared vision of an open, free, secure and human-centered digital future that rests on the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 2030 Agenda.”

This “shared vision” has five objectives:

Close all digital divides and accelerate progress across the Sustainable Development Goals Expand inclusion in and benefits from the digital economy for all Foster an inclusive, open, safe and secure digital space that respects, protects and promote human rights Advance responsible, equitable and interoperable data governance approaches Enhance international governance of Artificial Intelligence for the benefit of humanity

Going through these objectives one-by-one, we get a glimpse of a dystopian future where unelected bureaucrats get nation states to commit to creating a digital control grid that fuses digital ID with fast, programmable payment systems, along with massive data sharing under a new form of global internet governance that erodes national sovereignty and individual freedom of expression.

When read between the lines, the latest version of the Global Digital Compact is the antithesis to “an open, free, secure, and human-centered digital future” — at least for we the people.

“We commit to connect all persons to the Internet” UN Global Digital Compact Draft, July 2024

The first objective to “close all digital divides and accelerate progress across the Sustainable Development Goals” is all about getting every human being connected to the internet.

After all, you can’t build a digital control grid without first establishing a solid technological foundation with a basic internet connection.

By 2030, the UN Global Digital Compact calls on member States to commit to “Develop innovative and blended financing mechanisms and incentives, including in collaboration with governments, multilateral development banks, relevant international organizations and the private sector, to connect the remaining 2.6 billion people to the Internet and to improve the quality and affordability of connectivity.”

Once everyone is connected to the internet, then the digital gulag can be built under the guise of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), which is a civic technology stack consisting of three components: digital ID, fast payments systems (including programmable digital currencies), and massive data sharing between public and private entities.

“Governments, including in the context of the Group of 20, and multi-stakeholder partnerships, such as the Digital Public Goods Alliance, are exploring options for developing digital public infrastructure. These public goods harness huge amounts of data that, if safely governed and effectively used, can help countries to accelerate their development and advance the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” Antonio Guterres, “Our Common Agenda Policy Brief 5: A Global Digital Compact — An Open, Free and Secure Digital Future For All,” May 2023

Source: “Our Common Agenda Policy Brief 5: A Global Digital Compact — An Open, Free and Secure Digital Future For All”

“We commit by 2030 to increase investment and funding toward the development of digital public goods and digital public infrastructure, especially in developing countries (SDG 17)” UN Digital Global Compact Draft, July 2024

The second objective on “expanding inclusion in and benefits from the digital economy for all” is about making sure that all countries share knowledge with one another about how to effectively set up their digital ecosystems.

By 2030, the UN wants member states to commit to calling on “all stakeholders, where requested, to provide technical assistance to developing countries, in line with national digital transformation policies and priorities” while promoting “capacity building to ensure the safe, secure and resilient functioning of digital systems, networks and data in digital transformation efforts.”

“We recognize digital access to encompass opportunities for the acquisition and development of knowledge, research, and capacity as well as technology transfers on mutually agreed terms” UN Global Digital Compact Draft, July 2024

In other words, once everyone is connected to the internet, the UN wants to ensure that all countries are on the same page with their digital transformation, so that they can keep things running for their digital public infrastructure, or rather their digital gulag, to be effective.

Third on the objectives list is “fostering an inclusive, open, safe and secure digital space that respects, protects and promote human rights,” which sounds nice on the surface but is really about establishing global internet governance and how to censor views that go against UN-approved narratives.

“We commit by 2030 to promote evidence gathering by UN entities in collaboration with governments and relevant stakeholders, on the impact of mis- and disinformation on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 17)” UN Global Digital Compact Draft, July 2024

The unelected globalists at the UN are terrified of people criticizing their agendas, especially as they relate to the SDGs, and so they are trying to get member States and other “stakeholders” to crush any dissent under the guise of combating misinformation and disinformation, which they also conflate with hate speech and harm to children.

“We recognize that digital and emerging technologies can facilitate the manipulation and interference of information in ways that are harmful to societies and individuals, negatively affect the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms as well as the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals,” the Global Digital Compact states.

Therefore, the UN calls on member States to “Design and roll out digital media and information literacy curricula to ensure that all users have the skills and knowledge to safely and critically interact with content and with information providers and to enhance resilience against the harmful impacts of mis- and disinformation (SDG 4).”

At its heart, this third objective is about establishing global internet governance, digital trust and safety, and information integrity.

“We further urgently call on social media platforms to provide researchers access to data, with safeguards for user privacy, to ensure transparency and accountability to build an evidence base on how to address mis- and disinformation and hate speech that can inform government and industry policies, standards and best practices (SDGs 9, 16 & 17)” UN Global Digital Compact Draft, July 2024

If you want to know how this ends, just take a look at how social media behaved over the past eight years or so when it came to de-ranking, de-monetizing, de-boosting, canceling, censoring, and terminating user accounts based on what they posted about COVID, climate, immigration, government policies, elections, and wars.

With the Global Digital Compact pushing for Digital Public Infrastructure (digital ID, payments, data sharing), nations and other stakeholders would have all the tools at their disposal to do the same to their citizens as big tech did to their users — it would be their obligation for the signing the UN compact.

What I am writing right now would be considered misinformation or disinformation that threatens UN Agenda 2030, which signatories of the compact would agree to stamp out.

“We recognize that quality data is critical for tracking, targeting and accelerating progress across the Sustainable Development Goals as well as responding effectively to crises” UN Global Digital Compact Draft, July 2024

Source: “Our Common Agenda Policy Brief 5: A Global Digital Compact — An Open, Free and Secure Digital Future For All”

The fourth objective in the Global Digital Compact is to “advance responsible, equitable and interoperable data governance approaches,” which is a nice way of saying they want to collect as much data about you and your environment as possible, including the use of track-and-trace technologies, and then share that information across borders in the name of accelerating progress towards Agenda 2030.

“We recognize that common data standards and interoperable data exchanges can increase the accessibility and sharing of data, and help close data divides. We will enable open data initiatives that are created and managed by all stakeholders, including communities and individuals, to utilize and leverage data for their development and wellbeing,” the Global Digital Compact reads.

They say they will leverage data for wellbeing, but that is exactly the opposite what happened during lockdowns when contact tracing and vaccine passports were deployed for “wellbeing.”

The result was that large swaths of the population were not able to work, not able to travel, and not able to access other goods and services based upon personal medical decisions and whether or not to share that information with public and private entities.

The next step is to leverage data related to carbon emissions to similar ends.

“We have a unique opportunity, through this Compact, to advance international governance of AI in ways that complement international, regional, national and multistakeholder efforts” UN Global Digital Compact Draft, July 2024

The fifth objective is to “enhance international governance of Artificial Intelligence for the benefit of humanity.”

This is about supporting “interoperability and compatibility of AI governance approaches through sharing best practices and promoting common understanding.”

Let’s see how China and the US share their best practices for AI governance.

Let’s see what common understandings can be learned between intelligence agencies and defense departments and they intend to apply those understandings on foreign and domestic populations.

And let’s see how private companies like OpenAI respond to international governance for its AI systems.

“Digital technologies have moved beyond the Internet and mobile devices into autonomous intelligent systems and networks, generative artificial intelligence (AI), virtual and mixed reality, distributed ledger technologies (such as blockchain), digital currencies and quantum technologies. The wealth generated by these innovations is highly unequal, dominated by a handful of big platforms and States” Antonio Guterres, Our Common Agenda Policy Brief 5: A Global Digital Compact — An Open, Free and Secure Digital Future For All, May 2023

On the surface, the idea of a global digital compact sounds like a win-win situation for just about everyone involved with the promise to make digital ecosystems safe, fair, open, secure, and beneficial to all.

In fact, much of what is written does have the potential to help lift people out of poverty, to combat child abuse, and to give billions of people an opportunity for upward mobility.

But then you have to take into account who is fronting all of this — a United Nations so thirsty for power that it is holding an entire summit to tell the world how important it is and why we should give its unelected globalists more control over our lives.

It’s a matter of trust.

If you follow the money, if you follow the partnerships, and if you follow follow their track records, you find that they are not working in your best interest at all, but rather their own.

All the so-called mistakes that were made during COVID, were they really mistakes, or was the idea to always cripple small businesses, to lay the technological foundations for a digital gulag, to centralize power, and to see the largest transfer of wealth from the lower to upper classes?

The UN Summit of the Future takes place September 22-23 where it is expected that nations states will sign the Pact for the Future, which includes the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations.

Image Credit: UN Photo by Loey Felipe, Summit of the Future Action Day One (September 20, 2024)