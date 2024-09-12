UN Summit of the Future Global Call: World leaders advocate Agenda 2030, UN reform

World leaders gather on the UN Summit of the Future Global Call to advocate for reforming the United Nations and for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under Agenda 2030.

“As global shocks become more complex and disruptive, we need emergency platforms that swing into action automatically […] We need an upgraded United Nations that can meet the challenges of a new era” Antonio Guterres, UN Summit of the Future Global Call, September 2024

During the global call today US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, and many other other heads of state gave brief, pre-recorded speeches expressing their hopes and expectations for the upcoming UN Summit of the Future, a “once in a generation” event that will take place September 22-23 in New York.

During the call, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for a reformation of the UN Security Council, a restructuring of the global financial architecture, and the need to achieve Agenda 2030’s SDGs — an overall message that would be echoed by several heads of state.

“Poverty and anger are at crisis levels as the Sustainable Development Goals are slipping out of reach. We have no effective global response to new and even existential threats” Antonio Guterres, UN Summit of the Future Global Call, September 2024

"SDGs are slipping out of reach.. AI is developed in an ethical & legal vacuum.. International financial architecture is outdated/ineffective.. 21st Century challenges require 21st Century problem-solving institutions": Antonio Guterres UN Summit of the Future Global Call pic.twitter.com/5G4phFUI4W — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) September 12, 2024

In the live call, Guterres talked about the need to upgrade the United Nations (UN 2.0) because the old way of operating was no longer fit for service.

The UN secretary general explained that going forward, “The United Nations is in a unique position to act as a platform and a convening space for key stakeholders.”

“We need greater global solidarity today and with future generations, better management of critical issues of global concern, and an upgraded United Nations that can meet the challenges of a new era,” Guterres added.

“We need reforms to the global financial architecture that make it correspond to this global economy and fit to address today’s challenges” Antonio Guterres, UN Summit of the Future Global Call, September 2024

"As global shocks become more complex and disruptive, we need emergency platforms that swing into action automatically.. We need an upgraded United Nations!" Antonio Guterres, UN Summit of the Future Global Call pic.twitter.com/Wpifq9yfAF — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) September 12, 2024

Concerning emerging technologies like AI, Guterres called for an “agreement on mitigating the risks of weaponizing new technologies,” and for “governments, together with tech companies, academia, and civil society to work together to manage the risks posed by new technologies, including AI, and make sure those technologies benefit everybody.”

“We need to increase the lending capacity of multilateral development banks dramatically and change their business model, so that they can help developing countries to gain far more access to private finance” Antonio Guterres, UN Summit of the Future Global Call, September 2024

"We need agreement on mitigating the risks of weaponizing new technologies.. We need reforms to the global financial architecture.. We need govts, tech companies, academia & civil society to manage risks from new technologies" Antonio Guterres, UN Summit of the Future Global Call pic.twitter.com/kqaxxNQpOe — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) September 12, 2024

For President Lula of Brazil, the United Nations has grown out of its proverbial clothes that it first donned some 80 years ago.

“The clothes we wore in 1945 don’t fit us anymore,” said President Lula in his pre-recorded speech.

“The [UN] Security Council needs to expand its composition into both categories of members, permanent and non-permanent” President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, UN Summit of the Future Global Call, September 2024

"We're running in circles. The time has come to act. Brazil is giving new impetus to global governance reform in its G20 presidency, but this debate also must be fought at the UN" Brazil President Lula, UN Summit of the Future Global Call pic.twitter.com/crXOqfHkKa — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) September 12, 2024

“We have been talking about global governance reform for more than 20 years. We are running in circles. The time has come to act,” said President Lula.

“Brazil is giving new impetus to global governance reform in its presidency of the G20, but this debate also needs to be fought at the UN, the most inclusive forum of all,” he added.

On the subject of reforms, the Brazilian head of state wished for all Summit of the Future attendees to promote the expansion of the UN Security Council and to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, which he said would require the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to pay more attention to the so-called global south.

“We have been talking about global governance reform for more than 20 years. We are running in circles. The time has come to act” President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, UN Summit of the Future Global Call, September 2024

“We would like everyone to go to the Summit of the Future with the ambition of promoting effective reforms,” said President Lula.

“The [UN] Security Council needs to expand its composition into both categories of members, permanent and non-permanent.

“Meeting Sustainable Development Goals requires the World Bank and IMF to better meet the needs of the global south,” he added.

US President Biden, like his Brazilian counterpart and the UN Secretary General, called for an upgraded United Nations, an expansion of the Security Council, and a desire to fulfill the SDGs.

“We’re going to keep pushing for a stronger, more effective United Nations, and for reforming and expanding the UN Security Council, and we’re going to keep driving toward a Sustainable Development Goals, so people everywhere can live with dignity” President Joe Biden, UN Summit of the Future Global Call, September 2024

"We're going to keep driving towards the Sustainable Development Goals.. I'm very proud; under my administration the United States has invested more than $150 Billion to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals" US President Joe Biden, UN Summit of the Future Global Call pic.twitter.com/f9UD6ZWCJU — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) September 12, 2024

“That’s what the Summit of the Future is all about: coming together to forge a better world for future generations, pulling together to meet the challenges of our time — disease, hunger, climate change, record displacement, raging conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan, and Gaza — this is our moment to reaffirm our commitment to the UN Charter and Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” said President Biden in his pre-recorded speech.

On the topic of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals under the globalist Agenda 2030, the US president said he was proud of what his administration had achieved.

“I’m very proud; under my administration the United States has invested more than $150 billion to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and mobilized billions more from the private sector to do the same,” said President Biden.

Over 45 world leaders contributed to the UN Summit of the Future Global Call.

While some leaders highlighted their own country’s achievements, the majority spoke about how important the upcoming Summit of the Future was to them.

Key themes that were repeated throughout were the desire to strengthen the UN, the desire to reform the international financial architecture, and the desire to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

“The [Pact for the Future] document shies away from the term world or global government — instead preferring multilateralism or global governance — but the outcome is the same: a United Nations with more authority to act and compel nation states to comply with its edicts“ Derrick Broze, “The Summit of the Future is Only Weeks Away Yet the Public Remains Ignorant,” September 2024

Going back to last year, journalist, activist, and author Derrick Broze has been of the few independent researchers sounding the alarm about the Summit of the Future.

In his latest piece for The Last American Vagabond, which will have boots on the ground at the Summit of the Future in New York, Broze wrote on September 5:

“On September 22 and 23, the United Nations member states will gather in New York City at the UN headquarters for the historic Summit of the Future with the intention to sign the Pact for the Future.

“This document is expected to radically accelerate the push towards the completion of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Agenda 2030.”

In the article, Broze had already commented on what Guterres said today about the UN establishing emergency platforms that can swing into action automatically in times of crisis.

There, Broze warned:

“Ultimately, the push for an emergency platform as part of the Pact for the Future is intended to reinforce the idea that humanity is facing a Planetary Emergency which requires the UN’s influence and authority to be increased.

“The document shies away from the term world or global government — instead preferring multilateralism or global governance — but the outcome is the same: a United Nations with more authority to act and compel nation states to comply with its edicts.”

In his works, Broze also goes into great depth about how “a resetting of the financial system is a crucial component of their plans,” just as the UN secretary general reiterated today.

Source: United Nations “A Global Digital Compact”

The UN Summit of the Future takes place September 22-23 in New York City.

There, the UN hopes have its “Pact for the Future,” “Declaration on Future Generations,” and “Global Digital Compact” documents signed by member states.

The Sociable will be reporting more on the summit, with particular attention to the Global Digital Compact, in the coming weeks.

Image Source: Antonio Guterres UN Summit of the Future Global Call