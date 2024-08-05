Globalists outline world govt pathway: 75% population reduction, global truth commission, earth system currency, revised UN Charter

Unelected globalists want to rewrite the UN Charter so that it ‘could articulate the rules of a World Parliament‘ for ‘world citizens‘ with binding legislative & enforcement powers that eliminate State sovereignty: perspective

A Club of Rome and Council for the Human Future roundtable outlines a pathway towards a one world government by revising the United Nations Charter, along with an agenda to voluntarily reduce 75 percent of the human population, to create a global truth commission, and to establish an earth system currency.

On August 1, 2024 the Club of Rome and the Council for the Human Future published a report on a Roundtable discussion they co-hosted in July.

The report, “Roundtable on the Human Future: A World Call to Action on the Multiple Crises Now Enfolding Humanity,” says that “all human life could be extinguished” in the mid-to-latter half of the 21st Century due to climate change, overpopulation, new pandemics, misinformation, nuclear proliferation, and other perceived threats.

One solution proposed by Global Governance Forum executive director Augusto Lopez-Claros was “to boost the UN´s democratic legitimacy” by rewriting the UN Charter in order to give the unelected globalist body more power, authority, and jurisdiction over sovereign nations.

Lopez-Claros is a former chief economist at the World Economic Forum (WEF), and he has held high-level positions at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

“Create an Earth System Council, giving the UN system the capacity to pass binding legislation to protect our planetary environmental system and the common goods it provides, with necessary enforcement mechanisms” Augusto Lopez-Claros, Roundtable on the Human Future: A World Call To Action, July 2024

According to Lopez-Claros, “We move on towards a potentially catastrophic future of accelerating climate change, the continued unravelling of our nuclear order, rising and destructive nationalisms, and an economic paradigm that no longer delivers prosperity for all in a way that does not create social divisions and does not undermine the foundations of democracy.”

He said that our current “system of international cooperation is no longer fit for purpose; it struggles to cope with the multiple unresolved crises that we face, often because it lacks the appropriate jurisdiction.”

Therefore, he and the Global Governance Forum propose reforms to the UN Charter, such as establishing “a UN of states and peoples through the creation of a Parliamentary Assembly,” and an “Earth System Council” that would have the authority “to pass binding legislation,” along with “necessary enforcement measures.”

“Move to a UN of states and peoples through the creation of a Parliamentary Assembly, as a complement to the General Assembly and to boost the UN´s democratic legitimacy” Augusto Lopez-Claros, Roundtable on the Human Future: A World Call to Action, July 2024

“One starting point and a project in which we have been engaged during the last two years is to put forward a detailed vision of what a new UN Charter would look like, to reflect the needs of the 21st century,” said Lopez-Claros.

This document will be released in New York in September of 2024. Among the ingredients included:

To build on the concept of a UN of states embedded in the 1945 Charter to move to a UN of states and peoples through the creation of a Parliamentary Assembly, as a complement to the General Assembly and to boost the UN´s democratic legitimacy.

To create an Earth System Council, giving the UN system the capacity to pass binding legislation to protect our planetary environmental system and the common goods it provides, with necessary enforcement mechanisms.

To empower the UN to meaningfully advance disarmament globally and help create a conducive environment for sustained progress on nuclear disarmament and reduction of proliferation in other weapons systems.

To bring about a new system to fund the UN, that provides a reliable, depoliticized, independent revenue stream, not unlike that in place already for several decades in the European Union.

To reform the Security Council to make it more representative and to do away with the veto, which exempts its permanent members from the obligations of the Charter and is thus a practice deeply at odds with sound principles of good governance.

“Imagination can open the door to great ideas such as questioning underlying assumptions, like the role of state sovereignty in a world of global interdependence” Global Governance Forum, “A Thought Experiment on UN Charter Day,” June 2024

In June 2024, the Global Governance Forum also called for a rewriting of the UN charter.

A reformed charter “could articulate the rules of a World Parliament to make it more representative; it could strengthen the UN’s ability to enforce decisions; provide more predictable financing, and better engage the world’s citizens in international decision-making.”

In the roundtable report, Lopez-Claros added that the UN should adopt a European Union-like system of funding while abolishing permanent member States their power to veto.

“Bring about a new system to fund the UN […] not unlike that in place already for several decades in the European Union”

“Reform the Security Council to make it more representative and to do away with the veto, which exempts its permanent members from the obligations of the Charter” Augusto Lopez-Claros, Roundtable on the Human Future: A World Call to Action, July 2024

The roundtable report also proposed the creation of a global truth commission, a global currency, and a plan to reduce three-quarters of the human population.

According to Council for the Human Future co-founder Julian Cribb, “There is a growing world scientific consensus that human civilization is in deep trouble and faces likely collapse in the mid-latter C21st. Under certain scenarios (eg runaway heating, global nuclear war), all human life could be extinguished.”

“Develop a viable Plan for Human Survival on a habitable Earth, including: A Global Truth Commission, a plan to Voluntarily Lower the Human Population, an Earth System Currency, a Circular Global Economy” Julian Cribb, Roundtable on the Human Future: A World Call to Action, July 2024

In a video presentation from last year, Cribbs said that a voluntary reduction of 75 percent of the population “is preferable to a catastrophe” and that free family planning education should teach parents to “have one child less.”

Julian Cribbs @Council_HF plan to REDUCE human population by 75%, establish a WORLD TRUTH COMMISSION & create an EARTH STANDARD CURRENCY. Info from last year just went into the new Club of Rome Roundtable on the Human Future.

– https://t.co/f38iHSfVrj

– https://t.co/mI3D8n3Ha2 pic.twitter.com/6lgeERUXcv — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) August 5, 2024

Cribbs also called for the establishment of a “World Truth Commission” and a “World Integrity Commission” “to expose the liars and their lies to public shame,” along with an “Earth System Currency,” which would act as a “finite currency for a finite planet.”

In the roundtable report, Cribb identified threats and solutions to several poly-crises, including:

Threats: A fresh nuclear arms race with dangerous new weapons and killer robots

Uncontrolled technologies – like AI, biotech, nanotech and universal surveillance

Misinformation and mass delusion – paralyzing society’s ability to save itself

Overpopulation – human numbers vastly exceeding the Earth’s carrying capacity

New pandemic diseases – arriving out of ruined environments and/or science labs Solutions: A total ban on nuclear weapons

A circular global economy that does not waste or pollute

A World Technology Commission to oversight safe use of dangerous new technologies and prevent future pandemics

A Global Truth Commission

A plan to voluntarily lower the human population

An Earth System Currency

“There is a growing world scientific consensus that human civilization is in trouble and faces potential collapse in the mid-late 21st Century. Under certain climate and war scenarios, humans could become extinct” Julian Cribb, Roundtable on the Human Future: A World Call to Action, July 2024

“The global economic system will collapse and impoverishment will hit billions of people. Revolutions are now inevitable” Roger Hallam, Roundtable on the Human Future: A World Call to Action, July 2024

My friend Phoebe is a revolutionary. Listen to what she has to say. https://t.co/d9VNXD0KIc — Roger Hallam (@RogerHallamCS21) July 30, 2024

For Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion co-founder Roger Hallam, reform is not an option; only a full-on global revolution will save humanity from itself.

Last month, Hallam was found guilty of “conspiracy to cause a public nuisance for coordinating direct action protests on the M25 over four days in November 2022,” and he was sentenced to five years in prison.

“Hallam said they intended to cause ‘the biggest disruption in British modern history’ in an effort to force the government to meet Just Stop Oil’s core demand, an end to new oil and gas exploration in the North Sea,” The Guardian reported.

In the roundtable discussions Hallam advocated for non-violent protests with the goal of provoking the State into becoming violent, thus sparking a revolution.

He called this type of revolution “a radical democratic takeover of the state” in order to “institute citizens’ assemblies.”

“A growing alliance of the willing needs to shut down ‘the economy’ – that is, the death machine that is taking us to extinction – blocking roads and transport infrastructure, city centers and financial districts, week after week until arrests lead to violence by the state and imprisonment“ Roger Hallam, Roundtable on the Human Future: A World Call to Action, July 2024

Last week, myself and four others were imprisoned for four to five years.



The conservatives and the liberals have got it all sewn up. The narrative is set: for the conservatives, it's a job well done. For the liberals, it's another chance to go through the motions of an… pic.twitter.com/P8IcgQZmuB — Roger Hallam (@RogerHallamCS21) July 27, 2024

According to Hallam, “Absolute nonviolent discipline will need to be maintained so that an internal open democratic culture can flourish, and we can appeal to the general population to join with us. The revolution will be led by women and the young and old, not by aggressive men, or it will turn into civil war and fascism.”

Earlier this month, The Telegraph revealed that Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil were both partially being funded by a campaign organization run by Hillary Clinton.

According to The Telegraph, “Just Stop Oil’s largest financial backer is a controversial Californian non-profit, the Climate Emergency Fund (CEF), which pays for stunts by environmental groups across the world, including Extinction Rebellion.

“A paper trail of transparency disclosures, seen by The Telegraph, shows that one of the CEF’s major supporters is Onward Together, a campaign organization founded by Mrs. Clinton in the aftermath of her 2016 presidential campaign against Donald Trump.

“Onward Together gave $300,000 to the CEF in 2021, and a further $200,000 in 2022. The money donated by her group was placed into a fund that was used to pay for Just Stop Oil’s protests in the UK.”

“In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill […] All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then is humanity itself” The First Global Revolution: A Report by the Council of the Club Of Rome, 1991

The Roundtable on the Human Future was a call to action to save humanity from itself.

Last month, the Club of Rome called on nations to eat less meat, redistribute wealth, adopt a circular economy, raise taxes, restructure education, and charge high prices for fossil fuels.

The Club of Rome has been pushing degrowth agendas since its inception over 50 years ago, and many of its policy recommendations are based on Marxist ideologies.

They advocate for the redistribution of wealth, communitising private property, reducing ownership, revamping education systems, embracing critical “feminist economics,” artificially inflating fossil fuel prices, and controlling what people eat.

Image [AI-generated] by freepik