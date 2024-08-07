Tulum Crypto Fest 2024: Merging nature, innovation, and decentralized communities

The Tulum Crypto Fest (TCF) is an immersive festival-conference held in the Mayan jungle, where nature and technology converge. This pioneering event brings together the international cryptocurrency community to explore topics such as “Pop-Up Cities,” human evolution, and decentralized practices. Over four days, attendees engage in conferences, workshops, and panels on technological innovation and healthy lifestyles.

The TCF also offers exclusive experiences such as VIP dinners, secret parties, and wellness activities in luxurious settings. The festival aims to inspire and prepare future generations to embrace technological evolution in harmony with nature. Supported by media, entrepreneurs, and industry projects, TCF is a community-driven festival.

Immersive Experience at the Third Edition of Tulum Crypto Fest

For the first time in its third edition, the Tulum Crypto Fest will provide a fully immersive experience thanks to the venue KAN. This space has been specially designed to integrate all attendees into the event, allowing the rooms to be transformed into personalized VIP spaces. Each sponsor or attendee will have the opportunity to rent these rooms to host their clients, hold private meetings, enjoy a drink, or simply rest between events. KAN sets a new standard in innovation for festivals and conferences, creating a unique environment where technology and nature merge to deliver an unforgettable experience. Discover more about the immersive experience package TCF powered by KAN at this link.

Festival Program:

The festival kicks off with an exciting welcome event on a beautiful beach (exact location to be confirmed). Attendees will start with early registration, participate in initial discussions, and enjoy a vibrant welcome party to set the stage for an unforgettable festival experience. Days 2 and 3: We move to the luxurious KAN Tulum, an ideal setting for deep immersion in innovation and knowledge. At this venue, participants will engage in conferences, workshops, and panels on cutting-edge topics such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and emerging cultures. The festival will feature a vibrant market, art installations, sponsor presentations, and various activities. KAN offers the option to purchase immersive rooms and organize private events. For more information, visit KAN Tulum.

Founders of Tulum Crypto Fest

The Tulum Crypto Fest (TCF) is the result of the collaboration of four visionary communities that have brought this unique event of knowledge, entertainment, and networking to life. The founders include Like Group Management, an innovation, incubation, and business acceleration agency based in Tulum, led by Teresa Catagnino and Gustavo Bolotin. Also involved are Co Working Tulum, represented by Pei and Nazie Fasci, who have contributed a collaborative and creative environment. Feel the Fruit, led by Alejandro Glatt, has been instrumental in integrating a holistic and healthy approach into the festival. Finally, Tulum Crypto Club, with Emanuel Cappe at the helm, has provided its expertise in the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain. Together, these leaders have created an immersive experience that merges technology and nature in an inspiring and enriching setting.

Acknowledgments

The Tulum Crypto Fest is made possible thanks to the support of LIKE GROUP MANAGEMENT, an innovation, incubation, and business acceleration agency based in Tulum. We also appreciate the support of venues like KAN Tulum and the VESICA group with their Digital Jungle co-working space in the heart of the jungle, which has been essential for the project. Additionally, TCF opens doors to new generations eager to work and be part of the community, such as Stefie Ferrara.

Charity of the Year

Each year, TCF selects a charity to collaborate with and open its audiences to a meaningful cause. This year, the chosen charity is MAYA SPIRITS, an organization dedicated to preserving Mayan culture and traditions, as well as promoting sustainable development in the region. To learn more about how to collaborate and donate to this cause, visit MAYA SPIRITS.

