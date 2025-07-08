The Sociable’s 50 Under 50 Enterprise Executives

Rising from a decade of economic ambiguity, technological disruption, and the lingering specter of a global pandemic, a new generation of executive leaders is rewriting the rulebook for success in an uncertain world. Guiding global businesses are leaders under 50 who are not just navigating through uncertainty but driving lasting value through innovation, inclusion, and impact.

In climate tech, digital health, fintech, AI, logistics, and consumer experience spaces, these leaders are pushing changes beyond the balance sheet. They’re creating smarter supply chains, more just financial products, and scalable solutions to some of the world’s most significant problems.

This momentum is even more impressive given the systemic changes reshaping today’s workforce. One recent SHRM report details key geopolitical threats reshaping today’s business environment, including US-China tensions, more global instability and trade wars, nationalism, cybersecurity threats, and the need for active management of risks, all of which underscore the multi-faceted challenges that under-50 leaders need to overcome to drive innovation and agility.

Yet these under-50 change-makers are showing that age is just a number, not an obstacle—bringing fresh thinking, digital acumen, and mission-driven leadership to boardrooms as well as business models.

Susan Li, Chief Financial Officer, Meta

Susan Li. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Susan Li is the Chief Financial Officer at the multinational technology company Meta.

The organization operates multiple media platforms through its mission to connect people and enable community discovery and business expansion.

The company under her leadership achieved financial success as a $1 trillion-valued Fortune 500 company with her as one of its youngest financial leaders.

She joined the company in 2008 and became CFO in 2022 while working to maintain Meta’s financial expansion. She earned her degrees in Economics and Mathematical and Computational Sciences from Stanford University before becoming a successful leader who contributed to the company’s achievements.

The finance sector has recognized Li through multiple notable awards for her leadership achievements. The Forbes Power Women list ranked her at position 42 in 2024 and Barron’s named her among their 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance.

Rani Johnson, Chief Information Officer, Workday

Rani Johnson. Image credit: LinkedIn

Rani Johnson is the Chief Information Officer at Workday, a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

In this role, she is responsible for the internal development of Workday products, developing enterprise business applications and operations, infrastructure and cloud services, corporate AI strategy, and programme management.

Before joining Workday in 2023, Johnson held significant IT leadership positions at several prominent organizations including CIO at Cloud Software Group, TIBCO, SolarWinds, and the Lower Colorado River Authority. Her career began with an internship at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, where she contributed to code deployed on the International Space Station.

In addition to her role at Workday, Johnson serves on the board of directors at Tanium, a company specializing in Converged Endpoint Management.

Most recently, Johnson was listed at number 4 in Technology Magazine’s Top 100 Women in Technology for 2025.

Arnie Katz, Chief Product & Technology Officer, GoFundMe

Arnie Katz. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Arnie Katz is the Chief Product and Technology Officer at GoFundMe, a leading online platform that facilitates both personal and nonprofit fundraising efforts.

He has led the research and engineering of products design, and data at the company since joining in 2023

Before joining GoFundMe, Katz held leadership positions including the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer at StubHub where he helped guide the company through its successful transition out of eBay.

One of his most significant contributions to the platform has been his leveraging of artificial intelligence to improve online fundraising and creating more personalized fundraising experiences.

He has received recognition for his contributions to the tech space throughout his career. Just last year he was listed as one of 50 tech leaders making waves with AI by Forbes for his work on the fundraising platform.

Martin Lewit, Senior Vice President, Nisum

Martin Lewit. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Martin Lewit is the Senior Vice President of Nisum, a global specialized technology consulting partner with deep expertise in digital commerce, cloud solutions, and AI-driven transformation.

With a strong presence across industries, Nisum partners with leading enterprises to build future-ready digital experiences.

With vast experience in solving complex business challenges with innovative solutions, Martin’s interests include developing and training those who work with him and generating connections that create new and exciting opportunities, providing effective leadership, strategic vision, and a daily focus on building an innovative culture, under the company motto “Building success together”.

Despite now being based in New Jersey, he remains an active participant in Santiago’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

He leverages his education from Babson College as well as his entrepreneurial experience to mentor start-ups, collaborate with different accelerators, invest in promising projects and participate as Co-Founder, Board Member and Treasurer in Kodea, a fascinating social entrepreneurship endeavor.

Austin Russel, founder & CEO, Luminar Technologies

Austin Russel. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Austin Russel is currently the founder and CEO of Luminar Technologies, which is focused on the advancement of lidar and machine perception technology for autonomous vehicles.

Russel was briefly enrolled at Stanford University in the applied physics department before leaving after being accepted for the 2013 Thiel Fellowship worth $100,000, at which point he decided to pursue Luminar full-time.

Under Russel’s leadership, Luminar developed best-in-class lidar and software technology, which provides next-generation safety and automation for vehicles that are produced on a global scale. The company went public in December 2020 making Russel the world’s youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 25.

Russel has achieved several awards for his advances in technology and entrepreneurship including prototypes in the MIT Technology Review’s “Innovator Under 35”, and in Forbes’ “40 under 40”.

Paul Orlando, Director, USC Marshall/Greif Incubator

Paul Orlando. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Paul Orlando is a startup advisor, entrepreneur, and educator shaping the next generation of founders at the USC Marshall School of Business.

As Director of the USC Marshall/Greif Incubator at the Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial studies, the oldest entrepreneurship program in the United States and the largest entrepreneurship hub on USC’s campus, he mentors early-stage startups, helping student and alumni entrepreneurs turn ideas into sustainable businesses.

Prior to his work at USC, Paul built and led startup accelerators internationally, including in Hong Kong and Los Angeles.

He holds an impressive portfolio of companies he’s helped including Emotive, Elevated Materials, Apsy, Oppti, Mira Reality, Flaus, Pulp Pantry, ConnectedFresh, Mi Terro, Taxiwise, Codex Mining, EthSign, Semio, Giblib, CyClean222, and more, with over $350 million raised, 10 exits, and companies in Y Combinator and Techstars.

Beyond the classroom, Paul is a published author and speaker on innovation, entrepreneurship, and systems thinking.

His work has been featured in TechCrunch, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times. In these pieces he often highlights the importance of creating real-world impact through business, while navigating the complexities of growth and change.

Gabriella Bussien, Chief Executive Officer, Trapets

Gabriella Bussien. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Gabriella Bussien is the CEO of Trapets, a top Nordic RegTech company that focuses on preventing financial crime.

With more than 12 years of leadership experience in finance, including positions at Refinitiv and Thomson Reuters, Bussien has a solid record of growing businesses and increasing revenue.

Under her guidance, Trapets is dedicated to finding new solutions that help organizations detect, prevent, and fight financial crime.

The company has gained the trust of over 200 financial institutions. Bussien aims to expand the company’s presence across Europe and into new industries by using her background in sales and risk management. Her vision seeks to make Trapets a global leader in regulatory technology.

For her work in the industry, Bussien was named one of the “15 Inspiring Female European Leaders to Follow in 2025” by Entrepreneur Europe.

Heidi Cooley, Chief Brand & Marketing Officer, The Lovesac Company

Heidi Cooley. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Heidi Cooley is the Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at The Lovesac Company, where she started in April 2025. In this role, she oversees all aspects of marketing, eCommerce, and brand strategy, and is part of the executive leadership team.

Before Lovesac, Cooley was the Chief Marketing Officer at Crocs, where her creativity was instrumental in elevating the company’s brand to a pop culture craze.

Not only were her adventurous digital and social-first marketing approaches vital for record profits, they also provided incredible value for shareholders.

Cooley has been a brand leader for so long that her contributions have resulted in Forbes recognition on their Entrepreneurial CMO list and she was also named one of their “World’s Most Influential CMOs” in 2024.

Aside from her great success, Cooley is also very passionate about philanthropy. She is on the Board of Directors for Fellow and also on the Regional Board of Directors for American Red Cross Colorado & Wyoming Region.

Tope Awotona, founder & CEO, Calendly

Tope Awotona. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Tope Awotona founded and is the CEO of Calendly, a scheduling platform empowering people, teams, and organizations all over the world to automate their meetings – allowing companies to close deals, hire candidates, build connections and to grow their business faster.

In 2013, Tope started Calendly with the vision to simplify scheduling. With his direction, the platform has grown as a product and scaled to over 20 million and achieved a valuation of over $3 billion in under 10 years.

Before Calendly, Tope spent most of his professional career building apps and selling enterprise software for companies like IBM, Perceptive Software, and Dell Technologies, while also founding a handful of startups.

Tope grew up in Lagos Nigeria, and moved to the United States of America in 1996. He was inducted into the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia in 2025 and was featured on the cover of Forbes’ 2022 “Billionaire Issue,” recognizing him as one of America’s richest immigrants.

Outside of business, Tope is dedicated to philanthropy and community support. He and Calendly have given over $100,000 to organizations like Black Girls Code and My Brothers Keeper.

Sarah M. London, CEO, Centene Corporation

Sarah M. London. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Sarah M. London Sarah M. London is the Chief Executive Officer of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise in the Fortune 500.

Centene is the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the country, serving mainly the under-insured and uninsured individuals.

London spent her entire career focused on health data, technology and how you consume healthcare. She began her tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of Centene Corporation in 2022 and before that she was the Vice Chairman.

Since then she has driven Centene to over 28 million members across the country under her leadership. She believes the use of technology and data-driven solutions can be harnessed to better access and improve health outcomes.

Recognized for her influence in the healthcare space, Modern Healthcare subsequently named her 24th in 2023 as one of the 100 Most Influential People. She was also acknowledged three years in a row from 2022-2024 in Fortune “Most Powerful Women.”

Shawn Flores, Chief Financial Officer, Par Pacific Holdings

Shawn Flores. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Shawn Flores is an experienced energy professional. He is the current Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., based in Houston and engaged in energy and infrastructure business.

Flores is highly financially and business-minded. He has a Master’s and Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from Texas A&M University.

He brings a lot of experience to his role and is a key figure in the company’s strategic plans and operational success.

Under the management of Flores, the company has grown even more and concentrated on renewable energy and fuels in the Western United States. It has had an immense amount of success, with an approximated yearly revenue of $8 billion as of 2024.

Farnaz Ronaghi, co-founder & Chief Technology Officer, NovoEd

Farnaz Ronaghi. Image credit: NovoEd.

Farnaz Ronaghi is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at NovoEd, an AI-powered collaborative learning platform that helps organizations provide hands-on, team-based learning on a large scale.

Founded in 2012 at Stanford University’s Social Algorithm Lab, NovoEd offers solutions for leadership development, onboarding, and skill enhancement to enterprises and executive education providers.

Ronaghi’s journey started in Tehran, Iran, and took her to Stanford University, where she earned both her Master’s and Ph.D. in Management Science and Engineering. Her Ph.D. work formed the basis for NovoEd.

As an engineer, she enjoys tackling problems that connect computer science and social sciences.

Under her guidance, NovoEd has become a top provider of online learning solutions, working with a wide range of clients including Fortune 500 companies and educational institutions.

Outside of her work at NovoEd, Ronaghi is recognized as a leader in online learning and AI integration. She has appeared in various publications and podcasts, sharing her knowledge on improving employee learning through AI and managing remote teams well.

Ronaghi’s impact on the tech industry has earned her a spot on the 60 Female CTOs to Watch in 2023 list by Girl Geek X.

Alex Sandoval, co-founder & CEO, Allie Systems

Alex Sandoval. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Alex Sandoval is the CEO and co-founder of Allie AI, is an applied AI company that builds co-pilot agents & models for optimization and actuation for industrial groups.

He is a tech enthusiast with a profound conviction to help shape how things are produced. Alex brings over 15 years of experience in the tech industry to Allie AI.

He has held leadership positions at companies such as Garb, Rappi, and Google where he honed his expertise in machine learning, generative AI, and product infrastructure. He is an expert in building and scaling B2B SaaS products building its entire infrastructure and GenAI models in Machine Learning

With a mission to revolutionize how goods are produced and operations are optimized, Sandoval is helping usher in a new era of efficiency and automation across manufacturing and supply chains.

A seasoned technologist and product builder, Sandoval’s passion lies in shaping the future of industrial tech through responsible, cutting-edge AI.

Juan Pablo Hernández Ortiz, Chief Scientific & Operating Officer, VaxThera

Juan Pablo Hernández Ortiz. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Juan Pablo Hernández Ortiz is a Colombian scientist, engineer, and entrepreneur pioneering advances in molecular engineering, precision medicine, and public health. Over a two-decade career, his research has contributed to the development of an integrated One Health approach that bridges engineering, biology, and community-based healthcare.

Currently, Dr. Hernández Ortiz serves as Director of the Global Health Institute’s One Health Colombia Center, part of the Colombia/Wisconsin One Health Consortium. Under his leadership, the center has become a Global Virus Network Center of Excellence, operating a 750 m² BSL-2+ laboratory and five disease monitoring sites across Colombia’s most vulnerable regions. His team leads innovative research in pathogen discovery, immunology, and genomic sequencing, focusing on diseases such as SARS-CoV-2, blood-borne parasites, and solid tumors.

As co-founder and Chief Scientific and Operating Officer of VaxThera, Dr. Hernández Ortiz is helping build Latin America’s pandemic preparedness and biopharma autonomy. VaxThera is developing over 15 vaccine candidates and advancing mRNA and CAR-X immunotherapy platforms for infectious diseases and cancer. His combined academic and entrepreneurial work embodies a mission to place health equity, family wellness, and territorial health at the center of scientific innovation.

His contributions have earned widespread recognition. He has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications with more than 3,900 citations, mentored 25 graduate students, and achieved an h-index of 30. In 2024, he was awarded the Condecoración Orquídea for Scientific Merit by the Medellín City Council, honoring his leadership in establishing Colombia’s One Health Genomic Laboratory and his pivotal role in improving national public health infrastructure.

Sébastien Lebbe, co-founder & Executive Chairman, Wooclap

Sébastien Lebbe. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Sébastien Lebbe is a Belgian entrepreneur and the co-founder and Executive Chairman, Innovation at Wooclap.

Wooclap is an interactive EdTech platform that increases student engagement through strategies of real-time participation. He co-founded Wooclap in 2015 to try and reimagine classrooms and the passive features of traditional learning by introducing smartphones into the classroom as tools for active learning.

Under his leadership Wooclap has grown by leaps and bounds, serving over 50 million users and present in more than 150 countries around the world. Universities and institutions are using Wooclap around the world, notably in Belgium, France, Singapore, and in the USA. It was designed to be user friendly, prototype readily with the tools teachers are used to (such as PowerPoint), and aligned with a neuroscience pedagogy.

Lebbe is active in the start-up environment and has given insights into entrepreneurship and innovation, describing the importance of simplicity, the value of asking advice, and learning from and respecting experience.

Wooclap was awarded Innovative Startup of the Year 2018 and Scale-Up of the Year 2021 for their dynamic thinking around innovations.

Most recently, Wooclap was named the official engagement tool at North Carolina State University and the University of Alberta’s centrally supported student response system.

Cristina Junqueira, co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, Nubank

Cristina Junqueira. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Cristina Junqueira is the Chief Growth Officer and co-founder of Nubank, a digital banking platform that has reimagined the relationship between users and their finances in Latin America.

Since launching in 2013, Nubank has grown to over 114 million clients in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, making it one of the largest independent digital banks in the world.

Additionally, beyond her role as CGO at Nubank, Cristina Junqueira is a strong proponent for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Nubank is making good on gender representation, and Cristina is known for her work in women’s empowerment and technology and finance.

Cristina is a hugely respected business and technology leader, and has won several awards. In 2021, Cristina was on the cover of Forbes Brazil.

She also garnered recognition from various organizations as one of the “Top 100 most Influential Women in Tech” and is becoming a leading role model for those aspiring to be becoming leaders.

Dr. Mahiben Maruthappu, founder & CEO, Cera

Dr. Mahiben Maruthappu. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Dr. Mahiben Maruthappu is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cera, the UK’s largest and fastest-growing HealthTech company that is digitizing and innovating home care with its deep networks of artificial intelligence.

In Dr. Maruthappu’s steady hands, Cera has grown to over 60,000 patient appointments filled each day, is now reaching approximately 30 million people across the UK, has crossed £300 million in annual revenue, and works with almost 10,000 staff who are part of an integrated care pathway with, or are directly employed by, NHS Integrated Care Systems and local governments.

Dr. Maruthappu’s work within health and social care has received commendation in numerous ways. Most recently, he was recognized as EY UK Entrepreneur of the Year 2024, as Disruptive Leader of the Year at the Tech Leaders Awards, and in 2020 he was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services of technology to healthcare and social care.

Dr. Maruthappu has held formal roles in health technology and social care, with academic history from the University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, and Harvard University. He continues to shape the future health care world, leveraging technology to drive patient-centered, sustainable care.

Christian Struve, co-founder & CEO, Fracttal

Christian Struve. Image credit: Fracttal

Christian Struve is a co-founder and CEO of Fracttal, a pioneering cloud-based technology company specializing in asset maintenance management.

Struve has a computer science background and he started his career in oil and gas and immediately saw how antiquated and ineffective traditional maintenance systems were.

Struve started his own consulting company in 2008 with a dedicated focus on Computerized Maintenance Management System implementations in a variety of industries, hoping to modernize those systems.

After seeing that there was a significant gap in the market, Struve co-founded Fracttal as a means to implement these modernizations using AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud technologies.

Fracttal’s vision is ultimately to enable businesses to go from reactive maintenance to predictive maintenance to increase efficiency and sustainability. Struve’s foresight has seen Fracttal’s global expansion and now services clients across Latin America, Europe, the United States with more opportunities for additional clients to use their solution.

Struve’s vision and trajectory for his company has positioned Fracttal for tremendous growth and Fracttal will likely be labeled one of the fastest growing start-up companies in Spain with the potential to achieve unicorn status.

Arjun Iyer, co-founder & CEO, Signadot

Arjun Iyer. Image credit: LinkedIn

Arjun Iyer is co-founder and CEO of Signadot, which is a Y Combinator-backed Kubernetes-native platform that unifies local testing, previews and AI-powered testing.

Started alongside Anirudh Ramanathan, Signadot aims to simplify the development process for cloud-native applications by providing tools for “shift left” testing.

Iyer has extensive experience in developing internet-scale software and nurturing engineering teams.

Prior to co-founding Signadot, he led engineering and data science teams at Appdynamics. As senior director, he was responsible for building a next-gen data science platform to facilitate rapid iteration and delivery of machine learning based features into the product.

According to StartupBeat, he looked to evangelize the space within the company and worked closely with its product team to unleash innovative solutions within the AIOps market segment and grow a cross-functional team of data scientists and data engineers.

Emmanuel Orssaud, Chief Marketing Officer, Duolingo

Emmanuel Orssaud. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Emmanuel Orssaud is the Chief Marketing Officer at Duolingo. He joined Duolingo in September 2020 as Director of International Marketing and later served as Vice President of Marketing before his promotion to CMO in 2023.

Duolingo has become a standout example of social-first marketing due to Orssauad’s approach.

The brand’s TikTok account boasts over 12 million followers, with regional accounts in Spanish and Portuguese also amassing millions of followers. Duolingo’s marketing strategy emphasizes humor and cultural relevance, leveraging internet memes and pop culture references to engage users.

Before joining Duolingo, Orssaud held significant marketing roles at Spotify, where he led global marketing strategy and was responsible for the award-winning “Spotify Wrapped” campaign.

Orssaud’s innovative approach to marketing has earned him recognition in the industry. He was named one of Campaign US’s “CMO 50” in both 2023 and 2024.

Dara Treseder, Chief Marketing Officer, Autodesk

Dara Treseder. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Dara Treseder is an expert proven technology business leader with experience in building and leading high-performing global commercial, marketing, and communications organizations for Fortune 500 B2B and consumer companies.

Currently, Dara serves as Chief Marketing Officer at Autodesk—the leading innovative technology and software company transforming how the world is designed and made, from greener buildings and cleaner cars to award-winning TV shows, movies, and games.

In this role, she leads Autodesk’s global e-commerce business, sets strategic direction for marketing the product portfolio, and oversees the company’s marketing, brand, communications, demand generation, growth, digital, and education business teams.

A veteran Chief Marketing Officer, she previously served as Global Head of Marketing, Communications & Membership at Peloton, CMO of Carbon, and CMO of GE Business Innovations & GE Ventures. Earlier in her career, she drove growth and marketing efforts at Apple and Goldman Sachs.

She has received numerous prestigious recognitions, including being honored by CNBC as a Changemaker—one of the women transforming business, the economy, and society. Forbes named her the World’s Most Influential CMO, and she made history as the first Black person inducted into the Forbes CMO Hall of Fame.

A recognized global growth and revenue leader, Dara serves on the board of Robinhood. She is also an advocate for public health, serving on the board of the Public Health Institute.

Ryan Kalisky, co-founder & CEO, WareMatch

Ryan Kalisky. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Ryan Kalisky is the co-founder and CEO of WareMatch, a Montreal-based startup that is changing the warehousing industry with a flexible 3PL marketplace and leasing platform.

Since its launch in 2023, Kalisky has played a key role in shaping the company’s strategy. He focuses on matching IT capabilities with business goals to promote digital change. His leadership highlights innovation, reliability, and user satisfaction, making WareMatch a significant player in the communication software field.

Under Kalisky’s guidance, WareMatch has quickly grown its team and expanded its presence in logistics. The company has been hiring software engineers to develop and improve its B2B marketplace, emphasizing technologies like React, Next.js, and Django. WareMatch’s unique approach has caught the industry’s attention.

Kalisky was recently recognized as a winner in Publicize’s Connect: Future of Freight pitch contest, which showcased his contributions to innovation in freight and logistics in front of a panel of media judges.

Michal Bürger, CEO, eM Client

Michal Bürger. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Michal Bürger is the Chief Executive Officer for eM Client, a software company that develops communication and productivity tools. With the vision of creating the best communication and groupware software, he has successfully led the company in developing a powerful email client, all-in-one solution for communication that combines email, calendar, tasks, contacts, and chat in one interface.

Under his leadership, eM Client has gained recognition for its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features, catering to both individual and business users and was voted Among Best Free Software four years consecutively by PCMag.

Bürger has a professional background in software development as well as product management, which has been instrumental in navigating the product direction of eM Client. He has a committed relationship to improving user experience and incorporating user feedback into the product and this has resulted in continuous enhancement of the software over time to best suit the users that rely on the software suite.

Based in Prague, Czech Republic, Bürger has a focus on expanding eM Client’s overall reach and functionality as a viable alternative to other email clients. He maintains a sharp focus on further innovations, reliability and user satisfaction, thus making eM Client an important player in the communication software market.

Jacob Evans, Chief Technology Officer, Kryterion

Jacob Evans. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Jacob Evans is the Chief Technology Officer at Kryterion, Inc., a leading provider of secure, online and test center-based certification solutions.

Evans brings more than twenty years of experience in software development with him to Kryterion. As CTO, Evans has played an integral role in the evolution of Kryterion’s engineering operations.

Under his thoughtful leadership, the engineering team has evolved from an internal group of enthusiastic software developers to a global engineering team, at least doubling in size and tripling in productivity.

Evans has contributed significantly to improving the company’s ability to deliver creative and scalable solutions to testing and assessment problems and, to this end, has a strong grasp of trailblazing technologies.

Evans’ leadership ethos extends to co-hosting the “Leader Fables” podcast which helps middle managers navigate the complexities of their leadership roles and determine what success looks like. The podcast provides practical guidance on leading teams effectively and creating healthier organizations.

Evans has held several notable roles in the technology sector prior to his position at Kryterion. He served as Chief Technology Officer at Facet, a company specializing in financial technology solutions. Further, he was the CTO at Marketware, focusing on software development for healthcare businesses.

Earlier in his career, he worked as a software developer at the University of Utah, contributing to various academic and research projects. These experiences have equipped him with a diverse skill set in software development, team leadership, and technology strategy.

Nacho Hortal, Head of Startups & Innovation, ISDI IMPACT Accelerator

Nacho Hortal. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Nacho Hortal is an entrepreneur, educator, and innovation consultant based in Madrid.

He is currently the Academic Co-Director of the Specialization Program in Entrepreneurship at ISDI, one of Spain’s most prestigious digital business schools.

In his current role he designs and conducts programs that help aspiring entrepreneurs in developing knowledge and skills for the digital economy.

Beyond education, Hortal is heavily involved in the startup ecosystem, currently as Director of Startups and Communications at IMPACT Accelerator, ISDI’s startup accelerator that supports early stage ventures, specifically those using technology to address the urgent challenges in society.

He recently championed Teamworkz, a project that built a platform to help create job opportunities for individuals with disabilities through gamification and AI.

Additionally, Hortal is also a co-founder of Currofinder, an HR tech startup that supports the gamified assessment of soft skills for job seekers and employers.

He has also used his wealth of experience helping entrepreneurs through digital transformation and startup acceleration programs as a mentor for rising entrepreneurs on PitchBob.io.

Rajat Mishra, founder & CEO, Prezent

Rajat Mishra. Image credit: LinkedIn.

An alumni of one of India’s hardest tech schools, after scaling the corporate ladder at Cisco and becoming one of its youngest Senior VPs, Rajat Mishra today is the founder and CEO of AI communications enterprise Prezent.

The Los Altos-based company was founded in 2021, and is an enterprise-grade AI platform transforming business presentations and communication.

It is powered by Astrid—a contextually intelligent AI that leverages industry-specific specialized presentation models and personalization.

Mishra says he struggled to overcome stuttering and speech impediments at a young age, which drove his interest in communication tech.

“The idea [for Prezent] was, wouldn’t it be cool if we could build an AI platform that democratizes business communication and makes everyone a great business communicator?” Mishra earlier told TechCrunch in an interview.

Prezent enables organizations to create compelling, brand-aligned presentations while saving 90% of their time and reducing reliance on agencies.

Anjali Sud, Chief Executive Officer, Tubi

Anjali Sud. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Anjali Sud is the current CEO of Tubi, a leading free ad-supported streaming service under Fox Corporation. She was appointed in September 2023, and Tubi has now scaled up to over 97 million monthly active users, allowing it to compete amongst major players in the U.S. streaming market.

Prior to joining Tubi, Sud was CEO of Vimeo from 2017 to 2023, transforming the platform from a video-hosting site to a complete set of tools for video creators. Under her leadership, Vimeo went public in 2021. At present, Vimeo stands as the only center for more than 300 million worldwide users.

As a result of her leadership, she has gained many awards such as a feature at Fortune’s “40 Under 40” and The Hollywood Reporter “Next Gen: 35 Under 35”.

Further, she holds the Muse Award from New York Women in Film & Television and is a Henry Crown Fellow at the Global Nonprofit and as of 2023, which is now a non-profit organization of Aspen Institute as well, dedicated to achieving free, just, and fair societies.

Ritesh Agarwal, founder & CEO, OYO

Ritesh Agarwal. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Ritesh Agarwal is the CEO and founder of OYO, a hospitality technology company operating in a network of hotels and homes across 35 countries.

Under the guidance of the Thiel Fellowship since 2013, Agarwal has received mentorship and resources that allowed him to break into the hospitality industry and create new business opportunities that empower entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Agarwal’s mission with OYO has been to revolutionize the hospitality industry by integrating technological solutions to standardise affordable accommodation for travelers. Under his leadership, OYO has grown to become one of the largest hotel chains globally with millions of rooms in its portfolio.

Agarwal has been recognized for his transformative work in the hospitality and tech industries. He was included in Forbes Asia’s 40 Under 40 list and has been featured in multiple international media outlets for his leadership and vision in reshaping the future of travel.

Katelyn Watson, Chief Marketing Officer, Talkspace

Katelyn Watson. Image credit: Talkspace Investors

Katelyn Watson is the Chief Marketing Officer at Talkspace, a leading provider of virtual mental health care. In her more than 20 years of experience in brand development and marketing, Watson has successfully built impactful brands in digital healthcare, hospitality, and e-commerce.

Watson’s leadership goes beyond marketing; she is an avid advocate for mental health at the workplace and she is vocal about challenging the stigma surrounding seeking mental health support.

Under her guidance, Talkspace has activated campaigns that make mental health services accessible to all and affordable for everyone with a message that normalizes therapy as an extension of self-care.

The marketing industry certainly has taken note of her thought leadership, as she has been recognized as one of Forbes’ 2024 World’s Most Influential CMOs, and she was even included in Forbes Entrepreneurial CMO list.

Murali Konuri, Chief Delivery Officer, Donyati

Murali Konuri. Image credit: LinkedIn

Murali Konuri is the Chief Delivery Officer at Donyati, a global consulting firm specializing in enterprise and corporate performance management and digital transformation solutions.

Since joining in 2015 as Chief Technology officer and occupying this position until October 2024, Murali has been a key driver for the company with his strong technology-based leadership mindset at Donyati focused on aligning IT capabilities to meet business objectives to enable digital transformation as an organization.

Before he began his role at Donyati, Murali gained significant consulting experience working for PwC from 2009 to 2015 where he progressed from Senior Associate to Manager.

At Donyati, he leads innovation, strategy, implementation, and managed services to help organizations improve performance through the most optimal use of data and analytics.

He has successfully collaborated for many years to deliver multiple enterprise wide projects across a variety of industries including Healthcare to Retail to Manufacturing and Financial Services. He also mentors a team of consultants and developers within Donyati that share the values of excellence and client satisfaction.

Farnaz Azmoodeh, Chief Technology Officer, Linktree

Farnaz Azmoodeh. Image credit: LinkedIn

Farnaz Azmoodeh is the Chief Technology Officer at Linktree, a top platform that helps creators and businesses bring together and make money from their online presence. In this role, she directs the company’s technology strategy and infrastructure; she drives innovation to support Linktree’s growth and user engagement.

Before joining Linktree, Azmoodeh was the Vice President of Engineering at Snap Inc. There, she led teams that worked on platform engineering, augmented reality monetization, and creative tools.

Prior to this role, Azmoodeh was a Senior Engineering Manager at Google where she focused on brand initiatives that changed how brand advertisers used metrics to manage digital advertising campaigns.

She also advises several technology companies, including Starburst and WHOOP. In recognition of her contributions to the tech industry, she was invited to join the advisory board of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Art + Technology Lab.

Ruban Phukan, co-founder & CEO, GoodGist

Ruban Phukan. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Ruban Phukan is a talented serial entrepreneur currently acting as the CEO and co-Founder of GoodGist. The company specializes in Agentic AI assistants designed to automate workflows across various industries, including IT, manufacturing, supply chain, finance, insurance, healthcare, legal services, and retail.

At GoodGist, Ruban leads the development of autonomous knowledge management platforms that deliver personalized learning paths and instant answers to software-related questions, aiming to empower stakeholders with the right knowledge at the right time.

Phukan also co-founded DataRPM, an award-winning AI and machine learning company designed to aid the next generation of predictive maintenance solutions for the Industrial IoT, predictive analytics for healthcare and other verticals, and a natural language question answering system for enterprise data.

Beyond his entrepreneurial ventures, Phukan is a mentor at institutions like UCLA and Fundação Getulio Vargas, sharing his insights on AI and innovation with student founders. He is also a thought leader, contributing articles on topics such as the integration of AI in business operations and the evolving landscape of workplace knowledge management to both The AI Journal and The Economic Times.

Markus Villig, founder & CEO, Bolt

Markus Villig. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Markus Villig is an accomplished entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Bolt, the fastest growing global mobility platform offering services such as ride-hailing, e-scooter and e-bike rentals, food and grocery delivery, and car-sharing.

Originally from Estonia, Villig launched Bolt in 2013 at the age of 19.The platform is currently mobile in over 50 countries .

Villig’s entrepreneurial achievements are recognized with the Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list for Baltics as the youngest CEO in 2016 and the Presidential Award of Best Young Entrepreneur in Estonia.

Outside of business, Villig was appointed a Partner of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in November 2022, for his support of Estonia’s foreign policy interests and for helping support Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

Vikas Basra, Head of Intelligent Engineering, Ness Digital Engineering

Vikas Basra. Image credit: LinkedIn

Vikas Basra is the Head of Intelligent Engineering at Ness Digital Engineering, which is owned by private equity firm KKR.

Intelligent Engineering is an emerging term and approach that looks to increase the velocity at which products move through release cycles by eliminating waste, and that leverages the power of data, AI and intelligence to improve engineering productivity.

With over 2 decades of enterprise experience, Basra is a seasoned tech leader who drives engineering transformations with a practitioner’s approach, specializing in aligning “Engineering & Product Mindset” execution to elevate software productivity, and has built a track record of delivering measurable business value.

With a focus on client engagement and go-to-market strategies, Basra is a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies across industries.

Yamini Rangan, President, HubSpot

Yamini Rangan. Image credit: LinkedIn

Yamini Rangan is the President, CEO, and Board Member at HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management platform that provides software and support to help several businesses transform the ways that they market and sell products and serve their customers.

With over 25 years of experience in leading high-performance teams with innovative strategies, Rangan has led the company to great success, positioning HubSpot at number 4 on Fortune’s Future 50 list in 2024.

Rangan’s commitment to inclusive leadership has been recognized across her industry. In 2022, she was named the Best CEO for Women by Comparably, based on feedback from female employees across numerous companies. She was also listed among the Top 100 Executive Women in Tech to Watch in 2024 by WomenTech Network.

Beyond her role at HubSpot, Rangan serves on the Board of the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, and has previously held a board position at Splunk.

Maria Telleria, Chief Technology Officer, Canvas

Maria Telleria. Image credit: LinkedIn

Maria Telleria is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Canvas, a construction robotics startup revolutionizing the drywall finishing industry. Her work as CTO has been driven by her desire to create tools centered around user needs and workflow.

Telleria holds Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Ph.D. qualifications from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). During her studies, she co-founded the MIT Grad Catalyst Program with the aim of providing minority students with the tools and information required to pursue advanced degrees in science and technology.

Telleria was included in Inc.’s 2022 Female Founders 100 list because of her contributions to her industry. Her impressive journey also included immigrating to the United States from Mexico as a teenager.

Her work continues to impact the construction industry by integrating advanced robotics to improve safety, quality, and efficiency.

Zach Kitschke, Chief Marketing Officer, Canva

Zach Kitschke. Image credit: LinkedIn

Zach Kitschke is the Chief Marketing Officer at Canva, a leading global design and visual communication platform. As Canva’s fifth employee, starting as Head of Communications in 2013, he has been instrumental in building the company’s marketing organization from the ground up, overseeing international brand and growth efforts, including product marketing, PR, content marketing, and creative development.

Kitschke has remained integral to the company’s growth over the past decade, which has seen over 200 million users each month with more than 20 billion designs created. He has also played a pivotal role in integrating AI tools across Canva’s marketing strategies, enhancing the platform’s capabilities and user experience.

He oversees Canva’s consumer, B2B, and international marketing efforts, leading teams ranging from product marketing to PR and communications, brand and growth marketing, creative, marketing technology, research & data, and experiential.

Beyond his role at Canva, Kitschke serves on the boards of MMA Global and the Ad Council, contributing his expertise to broader industry initiatives . His contributions to the field have earned him recognition, including being ranked #14 on Forbes’ 2024 World’s Most Influential CMOs list, as well as being one of Business Insider’s Most Innovative CMOs.

Katie Welch, Chief Marketing Officer, Rare Beauty

Katie Welch. Image credit: Rare Beauty

Katie Welch is the Chief Marketing Officer at Rare Beauty, a leading beauty brand founded by Selena Gomez. As one of the company’s earliest executives, she has been integral to the company’s transformation into a global sensation.

Her marketing strategies are built around authenticity, inclusivity, and community involvement. This approach has earned her various honors. Among these include being named in Forbes’ Entrepreneurial CMO 50 for 2024 as well as being one of Brand Innovators’ Women in Marketing Industry Innovators.

More recently, she received the CEW Achiever Award for her contributions to the beauty industry.

Beyond her work at the beauty giant, Welch is a dedicated mentor who shares her marketing knowledge with many followers on her social media. She has also spoken at Harvard Business School and UC Berkeley, encouraging a new generation of marketing hopefuls with a framework created with the company’s diverse users in mind.

Sadé Muhammad, Chief Marketing and Impact Officer, TIME

Sadé Muhammad. Image credit: LinkedIn

Sadé Muhammad is the Chief Marketing and Impact Officer at TIME. She is the first CMO since TIME became an independent company in 2018.

With over ten years of experience in marketing, digital change, and improving organizations through diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), Muhammad has significantly shaped TIME’s marketing and communications. She also leads its Impact division.

Before joining TIME, Muhammad spent more than seven years at Forbes, where she created the Representation & Inclusion Practice. This award-winning B2B advertising initiative aimed to make DEI an important part of corporate growth strategies.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Magazine Journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, where she graduated cum laude. Muhammad is a member of the Newhouse 44 Advisory Committee, which supports equity and inclusion for journalism students. She also serves on the Syracuse University Office of Multicultural Advancement Advisory Council.

Her contributions to the industry have earned her several awards. In 2023, she was named to The ColorComm 28, recognizing 28 Black women in communications who are making history. In 2020, she received the International News Media Association’s 30 Under 30 Award for Achievement in Advertising.

Recently, she was a keynote speaker at the CMO Alliance Chief Marketing Officer Summit. She presented on “Culture as Currency: Driving Revenue Through Values-Based Leadership,” highlighting the importance of leading with authenticity.

Himanshu Gupta, co-founder & CEO, ClimateAi

Himanshu Gupta. Image credit: LinkedIn

Himanshu Gupta is the co-founder and CEO of ClimateAi, a climate-tech company that uses AI to predict climate-related risks and enhance supply chain resilience.

Gupta has built innovative solutions designed to help organizations and governments think strategically about long-term climate disruption. ClimateAi has gained recognition in over 60 countries and has recently been listed in TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022 to further highlight their work.

Prior to founding ClimateAi, Gupta was incredibly influential in India’s energy policy. Gupta was the youngest lead author of the Renewable Energy Chapter of India’s Twelfth National Five Year Plan and was a co-author of the paper India’s Low Carbon Development Strategy alongside renowned leaders such as Lord Nicholas Stern and Montek Singh Ahluwalia.

Not only have Gupta’s contributions beyond his technical capabilities been tremendous, but he has also demonstrated significant leadership accomplishments. He was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader in 2025, and received the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman in 2025 for his contributions to climate-resilient leadership.

Fernando Florez, Chief Revenue Officer, Making Sense

Fernando Florez. Image credit: LinkedIn

Fernando Florez is the Chief Revenue Officer of Making Sense, an IT services and consulting company that focuses on software development, digital transformation, and user experience (UX)-driven product design. The technology executive has a solid background in strategic partnerships.

Originally from Argentina, Florez now lives in Silicon Valley and is an alumnus of the Stanford Entrepreneur Leaders Program at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

At Making Sense, he focuses on building and maintaining strategic relationships that drive business development. He has advised the company’s partners on how best to elevate their business valuation by embracing digital transformation processes. He is also focused on providing advice to Private Equity firms pre and post-investment in technology-enabled companies.

His experience across industries allows him to leverage his experience to identify areas for collaboration and value through innovation.

Fernando’s international experience and education have surely cultivated a global mindset and ability to act effectively in complex business settings.

He serves as a Board Advisor at Viallon and Doppler, applying his expertise related to strategic partnerships, business development, and scaling technology solutions to facilitate growth and innovation within both companies.

Sophie Bambuck, Chief Marketing Officer, Audemars Piguet

Sophie Bambuck. Image credit: LinkedIn

Sophie Bambuck recently stepped into a role as the Chief Marketing Officer for Audemars Piguet, one of the world’s finest watchmakers. She’s been leading the luxury brand’s brand growth and organizational performance since February this year.

She joined Audemars Piguet following a CMO role at the popular outdoor clothing brand, The North Face. There, she led a team of 200 people in a marketing strategy that emphasized emotional storytelling, consumer-friendly branding, sustainability, and inclusivity in marketing.

In her work, Bambuck focuses on the construction of and execution of marketing strategies and campaigns across multiple platforms in leading brand growth and boosting organizational performance.

Prior to The North Face, Bambuck worked in senior roles including those at Converse, Everlane, and Nike. By doing so, she worked on brand transformation as well as global marketing strategy.

She has her strengths in leadership, building partnerships, managing profits and losses, consumer insights, and youth culture, which has been an award magnet throughout her career. Her achievements include being inducted into Forbes’ Entrepreneurial CMO 50 list of 2024, among the top 100 Women in Brand Marketing on Brand Innovators, and included in the CMO 50 list by Campaign US.

Odille Sánchez, Leader, Tech & Scientific-Based Entrepreneurship Center of Excellence at Tecnológico de Monterrey

Odille Sánchez. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Odille Sánchez is a prominent leader in the Mexican and broader Latin American entrepreneurship arena. She leads the Tech & Scientific-Based Entrepreneurship Center of Excellence at Tecnológico de Monterrey, one of LatAm’s leading engineering universities.

At Tec de Monterrey, Sánchez helps startup founders commercialize their technology and bring it to market by providing mentorship and investor support from a vast network of private and public partners.

The center was recently named to the Global Accelerator Network (GAN), which was founded by Techstars and now owned by Morrow Global Network.

It also has established relationships with public and private partners to help build accelerator programs for early-stage entrepreneurs in Mexico, including the state of Jalisco, the José Cuervo Foundation, and Daikin.

Sánchez’ research into entrepreneurship ecosystems has been presented at Boston University as well as at global accelerator Techstars. Her thought leadership has been published in publications including Contxto and Crunchbase, among others.

Surabhi Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Klaviyo

Surabhi Gupta. Image credit: LinkedIn

Surabhi Gupta is the Chief Technology Officer at Klaviyo, a customer relations management (CRM) tech company that works with business-to-customer brands, providing a marketing automation platform.

In this role, Gupta leads the company’s technology strategy, focusing on integrating AI-driven solutions to support Klaviyo’s international expansion and product innovation.

Before joining Klaviyo in 2024, Gupta served as the Senior Vice President and Head of Engineering at investment platform Robinhood and prior to that, she led engineering for Airbnb’s core homes business, contributing to the platform’s scalability and user experience. Her earlier career includes significant contributions at Google, where she worked on web search ranking and predictive search that contributed to the creation of Google Now.

In recognition of her contributions to the tech industry, she was named among Business Insider’s Most Powerful Female Engineers. She also continues to share her wealth of expertise as a board member at Get Your Guide.

Elizabeth Stone, Chief Technology Officer, Netflix

Elizabeth Stone. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Elizabeth Stone is the Chief Technology Officer at Netflix. In this capacity she leads the multi-billion dollar streaming company’s Data & Insights and Engineering organizations.

Her globally distributed team handles consumer research, experimentation and causal inference, metrics development, analytics insights, and tooling, network engineering, partnerships and content delivery, optimization models and automation, research and development of machine learning algorithms, and software, data, security, and distributed systems engineering.

Her leadership aims to enhance the streaming experience and support new forms of entertainment, including live events and mobile gaming.

Before her tenure at Netflix, Stone had a diverse career spanning finance and technology. She began as a trader at Merrill Lynch and an economist at Analysis Group. Transitioning into the tech industry, she served as Chief Operating Officer at Nuna and Vice President of Science at Lyft.

Ignacio Perez-Zoppi. Image credit: LinkedIn

Ignacio “Iggy” Perez-Zoppi is an experienced technology executive and entrepreneur focused on cloud enterprise solutions, sales, marketing, and technical implementation.

As CEO and co-founder of Escala 24×7 Inc. Iggy is driving the company’s vision of advanced scalable technology platforms to help companies in all industries improve their operations and grow.

He has built up a company which is a recognized force in the cloud technology space, for its creative ways to solve enterprise level complexity.

Prior to founding Escala 24×7, Iggy amassed extensive experience across multiple areas of the technology sector, working in leadership roles that sharpened his expertise.

He’s recognized as an important strategic leader with an impressive level of involvement in the cloud technology industry. He is also known for working closely with both the technical team and stakeholders to coordinate and influence desired results from the software development process.

In December 2023, Escala 24×7 was announced as the AWS System Integrator Partner of the Year LATAM award winner at the Amazon Web Services Re:Invent 2023 Gala.

Alia Kemet, Chief Marketing Officer, Shipt

Alia Kemet. Image credit: LinkedIn

Alia Kemet is the Chief Marketing Officer at same-day delivery company and Target subsidiary, Shipt. She joined the company in October 2022 and has led wide-ranging marketing programs such as brand management, creative strategy, consumer intelligence, and loyalty programs.

With over 25 years of marketing experience, Kemet has held leadership positions at McCormick & Company, IKEA, Whole Foods Market, Nike, and BET. She is recognized as a skillful rebrander of companies through forward-thinking and diverse marketing efforts.

Kemet’s efforts have received many accolades, including her placement on the 2024 Forbes Entrepreneurial CMO 50 list, Adweek Brand Leader of the Year Award, and Ad Age Leading Women Class.

She is also a part of industry associations such as the National Advertising Review Board and Brand Innovators National Leadership Council. She is a member of the University of Maryland Flex MBA Advisory Council and the Board of Directors of the Maryland Food Bank.

Outside of her profession, Kemet is committed to empowering and mentoring others. She hosts the podcast “Phenomenal Grit – Career Conversations for Women of Color,” where she provides guidance and lessons to inspire and motivate women in their careers.

Jessica Fischer, Chief Financial Officer, Charter Communications

Jessica Fischer. Image credit: LinkedIn

Jessica Fischer is the Chief Financial Officer of Charter Communications, a leading telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband and cable services.

In this role, she oversees the company’s accounting and finance operations, tax and risk management, investor relations, procurement, equity and capital markets strategy and execution, and M&A and investing activity.

Fischer was appointed CFO in 2021 after serving as Executive Vice President of Finance, a position she assumed in 2021 following her promotion from Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer .

Under Fischer’s leadership, Charter has undertaken significant initiatives, including a $7 billion Rural Construction Initiative aimed at expanding broadband access to over 1.7 million rural homes and small businesses.

Recognized for her contributions to the industry, Fischer has been featured on Cablefax’s Most Powerful Women and Cablefax 100 lists. She was also named one of the youngest Fortune 500 CFOs by Fortune Magazine.

Ron Oliver, co-founder and CEO, ParqueTec Mexico

Ron Oliver. Image credit: LinkedIn.

Ron Oliver, co-founder and CEO of ParqueTec Mexico, is a prominent executive, investor, speaker and mentor with more than 25 years of experience in leading commercial teams.

With his experience in the fields of economics, innovation and education, he has worked across sectors to design and facilitate workshops, projects and programs on innovation, organizational strategy and communication.

He is also an Ambassador for Mana Tech in Colombia y México, where he helps to bridge the gap between the world’s most innovative companies and Miami’s growing business community.

He was earlier the Director of SUM International at Startup Mexico.

Usman Amjad, Executive, Husam Jandal International

Usman Amjad. Image credit: LinkedIn

Usman is a business leader specializing in revenue growth and optimization for B2C and B2B brands.

He works to help business leaders break through growth bottlenecks with clear, strategic solutions that drive real, lasting success, helping to build the strategies and then find and manage the right specialists to execute it.

By aligning marketing, sales, and operations, he’s able to create scalable foundations for growth.

Jorge Riera, CEO, Dataco

Jorge Riera. Image credit: LinkedIn

Jorge Riera is the CEO of Dataco. As the leader of the organization, he brings over a decade of experience in empowering organizations to unlock value through intelligent automation, streamlined data ecosystems, and scalable digital infrastructures.

Riera was also recently invited to take part in the Goldman Sachs 10000 businesses program and was also a speaker at a J.P. Morgan Healthcare event how responsible AI can reduce clinician burnout and transform care delivery.

Dataco helps businesses unlock the full potential of their technology and data, by not only providing data and AI services, but also offering a complete suite of digital transformation solutions designed to modernize systems, optimize efficiency, and drive sustainable growth.

Disclosure: This article mentions clients of an Espacio portfolio company.