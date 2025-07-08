AI set to transform Product Development Lifecycle with new software engineering workbench

Innovation in software can lay claim to the very solutions that today have become the industry’s standard practice. And, in today’s tech-dominant environment, high-performance engineering teams are crucial to building these solutions that can adapt to external pressures and user demands.

However, in recent years the ability to innovate has been put to the test by many outdated software engineering processes that still prevail in the market.

For instance, many companies still approach product development in distinct and compartmentalized stages, which creates a system of fragmented ownership that’s been shown to limits a team’s ability to innovate.

To build future-ready software products, support will be needed for companies to better cater to the needs of the market. In one example of this, McKinsey recently identified for AI-enabled software development systems as a key lever for innovation.

Now, global full-lifecycle digital services transformation company Ness Digital Engineering (Ness), has launched an AI-powered, automated engineering workbench designed to revolutionize the entire Product Development Lifecycle (PDLC).

An intelligent new approach to software engineering

ATONIS is the latest addition to Ness’s Intelligent Engineering portfolio. With its launch this week, the company’s workbench is looking to bring the power of AI to software engineering.

The new product is an automated engineering workbench for software development that offers an innovative way to tackle every stage of the PDLC, from planning to deployment. This is achieved through intelligent automation, real-time insights, and smart copilots.

As a result, ATONIS reduces the manual efforts required from software teams building products by up to 50%.

With such a material amount of time saved through intelligent automation, teams can instead focus on solving complex problems, coming with creative solutions and innovative ideas.

The new introduction is set to address the time-consuming and costly parts of the traditional software PDLC, including identifying market opportunities and testing the viability of ideas for solving problems in a way that appeal to customers.

The solution also promises to drive a competitive advantage in two main ways.

First, by making the PDLC more efficient, companies can then bring products to market faster, in order to beat the competition. Second, it helps to improve product quality to improve customer satisfaction and retention.

For example, new features can be moved through prototyping, design and testing to be launched into the hands of users a process of days – something which would normally take weeks or months with traditional systems.

The power of data and automation

ATONIS tackles common engineering pain points across the PDLC with a range of targeted features.

When getting started, the workbench helps with one’s planning stage, auto-generating user stories and epics based on actual business requirements.

The platform’s Architecture Analyzer can independently evaluate codebases and generate wireframes to accelerate the early stages of the design process.

It also offers a Co-Pilot to automate testing and self-service setup of CI/CD pipelines for faster, reliable deployments, and can convert legacy codebases into modern tech stacks to reduce technical debt.

The entire system is data-driven, giving teams real-time visibility on key metrics for the PDLC like quality, speed and risks. With traditional cycles, this feedback only becomes apartment during the retrospective, meaning that improvements take longer to appear. With continuous insights, team leaders can address any performance issues the moment they arise to build better software products.

The launch of ATONIS marks the latest solution within Ness’ portfolio to build future-ready software products that learn, evolve, and deliver intelligence as a service.

Agile delivery for enterprise software

With over two decades of heritage in developing differentiated enterprise software, Ness combines product engineering excellence, agile delivery, automation, and continuous improvement through its proprietary delivery management platform.

Dr. Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO of Ness, explained during the announcement of the launch that the company is “pushing the boundaries of what is possible by embedding AI into the core of engineering execution,” with solutions that “accelerates time-to-market, enhances product quality, and sparks innovation.”

In a world where software is no longer a differentiator but a necessity, businesses must adopt systems that learn and evolve.

ATONIS is not just a tool but an intelligent collaborator that adapts to engineering contexts and amplifies developer productivity.