Techstars Startup Weekend bets on Valencia as a next European startup launchpad

Valencia’s tech ecosystem is getting a big win this June 12-14 as Techstars Startup Weekend announces it will arrive in the Mediterranean city.

The organization, widely recognized throughout the globe, will host the three-day sprint in Las Naves, a space that has become synonymous with the city’s growing innovation.

Techstars Startup Weekend is a 54-hour crash course in building a startup from scratch. Participants, who range from students and developers to designers, pitch ideas, form teams, develop concepts and present working prototypes to a panel of judges.

No prior experience is required, just the willingness to build.

The Valencia edition is organized by a volunteer-led team and operates as a not-for-profit initiative, aligned with Techstars’ well-known “Give First” philosophy. Accessibility is central to the event’s pitch.

Tickets start at €45 for early birds, rising to €79, positioning it as one of the more affordable entry points into the country and Europe’s startup ecosystem. More information can be found here.

That accessibility matters in a city like Valencia, which has quietly emerged as one of Europe’s most livable, and increasingly investable, tech hubs. With impressive universities, strong infrastructure, and a steady influx of international talent, the ingredients are there.

Oki Alexander

For Oki Alexander, one of the main organizers of TSW Valencia, the purpose of the event is “to put Valencia on the map as one of the main startup hubs in Europe”, taking advantage of “the vitality and energy of a city ready to build great things.”

What’s been missing, according to organizers, is global visibility and tighter integration with international capital and mentorship networks.

Startup Weekend aims to close that gap. By bringing in international mentors and connecting local builders with global frameworks like Lean Startup methodology, the event acts as a bridge between Valencia’s grassroots ambition and the broader startup economy.

City officials are paying attention. Paula Llobet, Valencia’s Councillor for Innovation, Tourism and Investment Attraction, framed the event as part of a broader strategy to position the city as a European innovation leader. In her view, initiatives like Startup Weekend don’t just produce ideas—they catalyze long-term economic growth and reinforce Valencia’s appeal as a destination for founders and investors alike.

But the ambitions go beyond a single weekend. Organizers see this as the first step in a larger play: attracting a full Techstars accelerator program to Valencia. That would mean direct access to one of the world’s most established startup pipelines.

Since its founding in 2006, Techstars has backed more than 5,000 companies with a combined market capitalization exceeding $133 billion.

Whether Valencia can translate that energy into sustained global relevance remains to be seen. But for one weekend in June, the city will plug directly into a proven startup engine, one that has helped launch thousands of ventures worldwide.

If nothing else, it’s a signal: Valencia isn’t just a great place to live anymore. It’s making a serious case as a place to build.