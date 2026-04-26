A new era of AI-native education is on the horizon 

While the use of AI in the classroom is always a hotly debated topic, the increasing dominance of the technology makes it clear that the future of work is going to look distinctly different.

This trend means that thousands of white-collar workers are trying to retrain, reskill and retool to adapt for an AI-driven future. However, the current generation of students may be growing up alongside AI on one hand, but they’re often grappling with outdated curriculum and teaching methods that aren’t preparing them for this new future.

Although we can find examples of school models that embed AI into the core curriculum to teach students how to use the technology to solve problems and create solutions, these are mostly limited to private ventures like Alpha School.

Rather than being abject observers, it seems students themselves are keenly aware that AI training isn’t able to meet the evolving demands of the global economy.

This first-hand experience with his own education and that of his peers led Bob Chopra (article’s featured photo) to found IvySchool.ai and equip students with practical skills in artificial intelligence, computer science, and entrepreneurship.

Now, a strategic investment from ElevenX Capital promises to nurture a new generation of truly AI native students and reshape how educators think about technical skills.

Arming students with AI-native skills

On a mission to build a next-generation learning platform and address the growing gap between traditional education and AI-era capabilities, IvySchool.ai offers programs in full-stack development, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and startup building.

ElevenX Capital is a venture platform focused on building and investing in technology companies across artificial intelligence, education, and frontier innovation. The firm partners with founders and operators to create scalable companies addressing major global challenges.

ElevenX Capital General Partner Anjli Jain

As ElevenX Capital and IvySchool partner up, the investment will provide capital, technology infrastructure, and strategic guidance to help the platform to scale globally and democratize access to its training to more students.

According to an ElevenX Capital spokesperson, the team believes education is currently entering a new era where “students must understand AI not just as users but as builders.”

“IvySchool.ai represents a new model for AI-native education designed to prepare the next generation of creators, engineers, and entrepreneurs,” they continued.

Thinking about AI-native skills isn’t teaching students how to outsource their thinking to AI, but upgrading their capabilities by learning how to build and grow with the technology.

Improving AI literacy from day one

An estimated 60% of U.S. K–12 teachers used AI tools in the 2024–25 school year and around 38% of U.S. K–12 schools use at least one AI-powered learning platform.

However, AI’s role in Edtech to date has focused on using it as a learning aid and administrative assistant for educators and busy classrooms.

While this is a valid use case, it doesn’t meaningfully prepare students for the future of work or equip them with AI literacy skills that will be in high demand tomorrow.

IvySchool.ai builds its program around courses from institutions at the forefront of AI education, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Stanford University, and the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School.

To improve access to these courses, the emerging edtech company is working to partner with more educational institutions to expand its programs and work alongside schools to ensure students can access this training through direct courses or bootcamps that combine technical depth with practical business application.

By choosing to collaborate with IvySchool.ai, ElevenX Capital is helping to reshape how technology education is delivered in an AI-driven world and support more students through middle school through university by helping the company scale access and availability with its strategic investment and guidance.