International think tank Horasis announces dates for its Asia Meeting

Horasis, the international think thank founded by Frank-Jürgen Richter, has announced that its Asia Meeting 2026 will take place this July 8-10 in Hengqin and Macau, marking another milestone for one of the most influential gatherings of business and policy leaders across the globe.

The organization’s 2026 meeting arrives at a pivotal time as the region continues to navigate critical economic, technological and geopolitical transformations.

Bringing together senior business executives, policymakers, investors, and innovators from across Asia and beyond, Horasis Asia Meeting has built a reputation as one of the world’s most trusted platforms for global leaders.

Importantly, the meeting serves as a bridge between the public and private sectors, fostering collaboration on the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the region.

The choice of Hengqin and Macau as host locations underscores the meeting’s forward-looking perspective.

Hengqin, situated just a short drive across the bridge from Macau, occupies an important position within China’s development strategy. Additionally, its integration with Macau’s international connectivity makes the Hengqin–Macau area an increasingly significant gateway linking the Greater Bay Area with global markets.

Hengqin

This dual-location format highlights not only geographic proximity but also the growing economic and institutional ties between the two regions. The meeting will culminate in a half-day program in Macau, symbolizing this close partnership.

Against the backdrop of rapid global change, Horasis Asia Meeting will focus on the forces reshaping Asia’s economies. AI and innovation will feature prominently, as businesses and governments alike seek to harness emerging technologies to drive growth and competitiveness. At the same time, discussions on resilient supply chains will reflect lessons learned from recent global disruptions.

According to Horasis Chairman Frank-Jürgen Richter in a company statement, “This year’s gathering will convene senior business leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators from across Asia and beyond for high-level dialogue on Asia’s economic outlook, strategic priorities, and global role at a time of profound transformation.”

At the meeting sustainability will also be a central theme, with leaders discussing how the region can balance economic expansion with environmental responsibility, while also addressing the growing demand for sustainable investment. Related to this, conversations on capital flows and investment will examine how financial systems can better support innovation and inclusive growth.

Human capital development is another critical priority. As technological change accelerates, the need to equip workforces with new skills becomes increasingly urgent. The meeting will provide a platform to discuss education, workforce transformation, and the role of public-private partnerships in preparing societies for the future of work.

At a broader level, the Horasis Asia Meeting will address the challenge of strengthening regional cooperation amid geopolitical and trade uncertainty. Asia’s diversity is both a strength and a complexity, and fostering collaboration across borders will be key to maintaining stability and shared prosperity. The dialogue in Hengqin and Macau aims to identify pathways for deeper cooperation while navigating an increasingly complex global environment.

Over the years, Horasis Asia Meeting has been hosted in cities including Bangkok, Kolkata, Binh Duong, Kitakyushu, and Dubai, reflecting its pan-Asian and global reach.

Each edition builds on the last, creating continuity in conversations while adapting to new realities.

Article’s featured photo of Horasis Chairman Frank-Jürgen Richter