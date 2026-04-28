How the launch of Prezent Vivo promises to change the communication landscape in life sciences permanently 

According to research from McKinsey, nearly a quarter of life sciences organizations had already deployed GenAI at scale by 2025, yet scaling the technology had largely stalled, despite ongoing investment in the technology.

In fact, O=only 5% say they have realized the technology as a competitive differentiator

One of the contributing factors is the regulated nature of the industry. The use of general-purpose AI tools can work for individual tasks with limited scope, but the use of AI comes with risk for companies in the industry where compliance is essential.

Many of thewse tools are used to handle various elements of content creation, but for life sciences organizations, their needs are more complex than most, including writing scientific papers, explaining data from an ongoing clinical trial, or producing patient information brochures, to name just a few examples.

Without access to AI tools that have scientific depth and rigorous accuracy, scaling these tools hasn’t been possible. Outsourcing these content tasks to traditional agencies is always an option, but the process is slow due to the specialist nature of the work.

A new launch from Prezent AI could help life sciences companies and their agency partners to solve this tradeoff and increase the pace of deliverables with a solution that powers the entire life sciences communication ecosystem with the launch of Prezent Vivo.

Prezent Vivo enters the scene

Prezent has built its business model around an AI-powered communications platform that specialises in producing powerful presentations that tell a story to every member of the audience.

Working with over 150 life science companies and 45 of the top 50 biopharma companies gave the team at Prezent a front row seat to the wider challenges leaders in the industry have been facing when it comes to scaling AI tools for communication.

This led to the launch of Prezent Vivo, and support the full content lifecycle with a purpose-built AI model and domain experts to support biopharma communications.

Rather than replacing traditional agencies entirely, Vivo supports these teams to meet the goals of biopharma companies to deliver content in a faster turnaround without a loss of quality by setting up a platform that combines the unparalleled speed of AI with the human oversight of domain experts.

Prezent CEO Rajat Mishra

“The future of Life Sciences communication is AI and experts, fused into one,” said Rajat Mishra, CEO and Co-Founder of Prezent.

The newly launched Vivo platform offers AI-powered communication at speed and scale across the full spectrum of content deliverables. This includes the full product lifecycle that ranges from congress posters, data visualization, scientific documents, brochures, MSL narrative decks, advisory board materials, to national sales meetings and more.

“General-purpose AI produces output that looks polished but misses the science, while agencies deliver the scientific gold standard in a model that wasn’t built for today’s pace. And agencies adding AI on top have created another layer of complexity, not a new experience. Prezent Vivo is the only partner built from day one to deliver speed and substance together,” Mishra continued.

Leading a new solution for biopharma and life sciences

The original communication platform at Prezent will continue to support the presentation goals for business across industries. Vivo sits adjacent to this core business model, offering a broader range of communication outputs on the one hand, but also much deeper domain expertise to adequately serve the life science and biopharma industries.

Francine Carrick, a 22-year MedComms veteran, has been appointed as President to lead the newly launched business forward to organizations.

Prezent Vivo delivers speed and scientific rigor across the full product lifecycle, helping biopharma companies unlock 35%-85% cost reduction compared to traditional agencies.

At the same time, Mishra stresses that Vivo isn’t here to replace MedComms agencies but make them more profitable, letting the AI handle production so experts can focus on the scientific strategy. Prezent Vivo enables agencies to deliver three times more project volume per writer without adding headcount.

For Carrick, this was key. “I joined Prezent Vivo because I dreamt of a solution that would let the best people in MedComms bring more value to their clients,” she explained.

“MedComms is undergoing a real transformation, and the agencies I’ve admired most are the ones asking how to elevate their experts.”

The technology under the hood

Prezent Vivo eliminates the tradeoff that has limited the use of AI tools in the industry to date by combining purpose-built AI and embedded domain experts to produce communications that are fast, cost-effective, scientifically precise, and compliant.

Here, the key differentiator with Prezent Vivo is its ability to fuse two capabilities for the first time.

First of all, Astrid AI represents an agent purpose-built for Life Sciences communication and trained on brand compliance requirements, regulatory language, clinical evidence structures, and commercial and medical strategy context.

This is complemented by human domain experts such as presentation engineers, MedComms engineers, and medical writers. They provide the scientific judgment and strategic narrative to ensure life science organizations will receive high-stakes communications that are ready for the audience and can be relied on.

With these two sides working together, the industry can finally benefit from the speed of AI-powered communication at scale without sacrificing precision or compliance.

The journey to reach the launch of Vivo has been aided by the expert advisory board in place at Prezent.

Janet Dorling is the Senior Vice President, US Commercial at Gilead Sciences and a member of Prezent’s Board of Directors. She explains “The Life Sciences organizations that will lead the next decade are the ones rethinking how science reaches its audiences. That rethink isn’t about replacing expertise with AI, or layering AI on top of old workflows. It’s about fusing the two from the ground up.”

The newly launched platform allows biopharma companies and agencies to access a self-serve platform, request overnight services or partner with experts for fixed price projects.

To learn more about Prezent Vivo, head over to Prezent.ai.