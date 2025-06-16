‘Digital disinformation undermines trust in climate & health authorities’: WHO Pan European Commission on Climate & Health

The PECCH is an attempt to persuade us into believing that climate & health policies should be the same & anyone who disagrees is spreading insidious disinformation: perspective

The World Health Organization (WHO) launches the Pan European Commission on Climate and Health (PECCH), stating that digital disinformation is undermining trust in climate and health authorities and that the climate crisis is a health crisis.

Launched on June 11 in Reykjavik, Iceland, the WHO Pan European Commission on Climate and Health is an attempt to persuade governments and the public into believing that climate and health policies should be one-in-the-same and that more investment is needed in this space.

The commission will also come up with a report to act as a playbook that will give recommendations on how to move forward with the agenda.

Speaking at the launch conference, PECCH chair and former prime minister of Iceland Katrin Jakobsdottir announced that their efforts to conflate climate and health narratives were being undermined by so-called digital disinformation campaigns and conspiracy theories.

“As these threats become more immediate, so too does another insidious danger, which is the rise of anti-science and anti-evidence narratives, which is fueled by misinformation, ideological polarization, and digital disinformation campaigns, often amplified by artificial intelligence, and these narratives are undermining public trust in climate science and health authorities“ Katrin Jakobsdottir, WHO Pan European Commission on Climate and Health, June 2025

"Digital disinfo campaigns are undermining public trust in climate science & health authorities. We can't afford to let evidence to become a casualty of conspiracy" UN Pan European Commission on Climate & Health chair Katrín Jakobsdóttir, ex-PM Iceland https://t.co/Awl6NRmOpF pic.twitter.com/Bx1OlNN8cF — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) June 16, 2025

“We cannot afford to let evidence become a casualty of conspiracy […] All areas of health are affected by climate change. The climate crisis is a health crisis” Katrin Jakobsdottir, WHO Pan European Commission on Climate and Health, June 2025

“The impacts of the climate crisis have become more visible and urgent, including floods, wildfires, draughts, and extreme weather events causing untold suffering and economic damages,” said Jakobsdottir.

“As these threats become more immediate, so too does another insidious danger, which is the rise of anti-science and anti-evidence narratives, which is fueled by misinformation, ideological polarization, and digital disinformation campaigns, often amplified by artificial intelligence, and these narratives are undermining public trust in climate science and health authorities,” she added.

Speaking of controlling narratives, one of the goals of the PECCH is to “flip the script” on climate and health messaging in order to influence and persuade governments into investing in globalist initiatives.

“We do have the science; now we need the solutions that can persuade ministers of health and finance, mayors, and heads of government that investing in climate adaptation and mitigation is not a cost; it’s a return for health, for peace, for prosperity“ Dr. Hans Henri Kluge, WHO Pan European Commission on Climate and Health, June 2025

WHO regional director Hans Henri Kluge is admitting that the purpose of the newly-formed 'Pan European Commission on Climate & Health' is to run PROPAGANDA: "To flip the SCRIPT; turn evidence into INFLUENCE; we need solutions to PERSUADE govts to invest" https://t.co/Awl6NRmOpF pic.twitter.com/00YxbVKhUF — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) June 14, 2025

As WHO regional director for Europe Dr. Hans Henri Kluge explained, “This commission is our chance to flip the script, to turn evidence into influence, and ambition into accountability.

“The commission’s work will build on discussions at last year’s COP29 Baku where climate and health gained renewed focus.

“We do have the science; now we need the solutions that can persuade ministers of health and finance, mayors, and heads of government that investing in climate adaptation and mitigation is not a cost; it’s a return for health, for peace, for prosperity,” he added.

The main narrative being driven at the PECCH launch is that the so-called climate crisis is a health crisis, so the same unelected globalist policies will apply to both.

“Climate change is already making us sick. It’s killing us, and it’s only getting worse. That’s why we’re launching the Pan European Commission on Climate and Health — because the climate crisis is a health crisis, and climate action is health action“ Dr. Hans Henri Kluge, WHO Pan European Commission on Climate and Health, June 2025

"Climate change is already making us sick. It's killing us & it's only getting worse. That's why we're launching the Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health – Because the CLIMATE CRISIS is a HEALTH CRISIS": WHO regional director Hans Henri P. Kluge https://t.co/Awl6NRmOpF pic.twitter.com/5MlrdLCFPd — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) June 14, 2025

The climate is always changing and has always affected human health going back hundreds of thousands of years for obvious reasons, but the United Nations has declared that since the 1800s, human activity has been the main driver for changing the climate “primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas.”

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Sustainable Development Impact Meetings in September 2022, UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming infamously declared, “We own the science,” while explaining how the UN partnered with Google and other big tech platforms to manipulate search results on climate-related information.

To this day Google will de-rank, demonetize, and de-platform just about anyone who goes against the owners of The ScienceTM.

But it’s not just our physical health that’s being ravaged by the weather. According to the “experts,” climate change is a mental health crisis as well.

As Google-owned YouTube expands its misinformation policy to remove content that goes against the guidance of the WHO — a UN agency, remember that the UN declared 'We Own The Science & Platforms Do, Too' while working with Google to suppress info on other issues like climate. pic.twitter.com/XeY7LHH0Ht — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) August 17, 2023

“One of the things we’re recognizing increasingly is that climate change isn’t just a physical health challenge, it’s a mental health challenge” Sir Andrew Haines, WHO Pan European Commission on Climate and Health, June 2025

"CLIMATE CHANGE is a MENTAL HEALTH challenge. Perhaps 50% of young people are suffering from CLIMATE ANXIETY that affects their day-to-day functioning" WHO Pan European Commission on Climate & Health Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Andrew Haines https://t.co/Awl6NRmOpF pic.twitter.com/lynxl9m4AD — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) June 16, 2025

According to PECCH chief scientific advisor Sir Andrew Haines, climate change “affects mental health through extreme events, but it also affects the health of young people today.”

“We know from surveys that perhaps 50 percent of them are suffering from climate anxiety, and in some cases their anxiety is severe enough to actually affect their day-to-day functioning, so it’s having affects on mental health right now,” he said.

One could also argue that the rising “climate anxiety” among youth may or may not have anything to do with what people are actually experiencing as far as the weather goes, and that it may have more to do with the doom-and-gloom narratives that they are being fed.

Fear can be a particularly powerful propaganda tactic.

“We must fight the coordinated disinformation campaigns impeding global progress on climate change, ranging from outright denial to greenwashing to harassment of climate scientists. Through this Initiative, we will work with researchers and partners to strengthen action against climate disinformation” Antonio Guterres, G20 Leaders Summit, November 2024

"We must fight the coordinated disinformation campaigns impeding global progress on climate change, ranging from outright denial to greenwashing to harassment of climate scientists" Antonio Guterres, G20 Leaders Summit pic.twitter.com/2fkR0hAP2a — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) November 20, 2024

The idea to merge health and climate policies and messaging strategies has been one of the key pillar’s of the WEF’s great reset and great narrative initiatives.

This conflation was on display at the 2023 WEF Sustainable Development Impact Meetings where Malaysia’s Sunway Centre for Planetary Health executive director Jemilah Mahmood stated:

“The pandemic was an opportunity […] How now do we take the emotion of the health factor, [which] is so critical, but guess what guys? The climate crisis is creating more health issues than you can ever imagine, but no one has been able to make that link in the past.”

“Have people forgotten about COVID? I think it’s about the storytelling element. I think that a lot of the things we say on health are very doom and gloom; very, very much; even on the climate issues […] But telling really inspiring stories about what is possible […] with very little resources, you can create very high impact,” she added.

The Great Reset & The Great Narrative in under 2 mins from @JemilahMahmood & John Kerry's daughter @VBKerry at WEF #SDIM23: "The pandemic was an opportunity. How we take that emotion [and apply it to climate crisis]? How do we keep that front & center? It's about storytelling" pic.twitter.com/D03opvd1AB — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) September 18, 2023

That same WEF discussion in 2023 also discussed what the PECCH chief scientific advisor said about climate anxiety.

There, Dr. John Balbus, former acting director of the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity at the US Department of Health and Human Services, said:

“The surveys that are done, especially in youth and young adults, show really devastating rates of concern about the future, of extreme stress, of concern about having children, and in some studies, frank depression that are associated with concern about the future.”

What's the link between climate change & depression? According to @drjbalbus at the WEF, it's the fear, stress & anxiety that comes from thinking about the future. In other words, it's the climate change NARRATIVE that's depressing people, not changes in the weather or temp. pic.twitter.com/KaJPs8lX0C — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) September 18, 2023

The idea to merge health and climate policies will also be on display at the upcoming WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions, aka “Summer Davos,” in communist China from June 24-26, where they will hold a session called “The Value of One Health” that links “the interconnectedness of humans, animals, plants, and ecosystems.”

“Some leaders and decision-makers who were already at the forefront of the fight against climate change may want to take advantage of the shock inflicted by the pandemic to implement long-lasting and wider environmental changes. They will, in effect, make ‘good use’ of the pandemic by not letting the crisis go to waste” “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2020

To bring it all back home, the official goal of the newly-established WHO Pan European Commission on Climate and Health is “to provide evidence-based arguments and recommendations to help make health systems climate-resilient, slash emissions and future-proof communities against the growing health risks of a rapidly changing planet.”

The PECCH will only accept “evidence-based arguments” that fit its narratives.

All other evidence-based arguments are to be considered, as the PECCH chair decried, insidious misinformation and disinformation campaigns.

By merging climate and health, the UN, through its heavily Gates-funded organization the WHO, is consolidating and centralizing policy recommendations, so that everything is interconnected.

No matter the science, the policies for health will be the same policies for climate.

If we can recall the lockdowns of 2020-2023, we can see how this could play out:

Climate lockdowns, caps on carbon emissions and allowances, limited mobility, and the introduction of digital identity systems to keep us all compliant in the name of planetary health.

The PECCH’s final recommendations for accelerated health and climate action will be presented during the World Health Assembly in May 2026.

“If, in the post-pandemic era, we decide to resume our lives just as before (by driving the same cars, by flying to the same destinations, by eating the same things, by heating our house the same way, and so on), the COVID-19 crisis will have gone to waste as far as climate policies are concerned” “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2020

Image Source: Screenshot from the WHO European Region YouTube video launch of the PECCH, June 11, 2025