The UN Summit of the Future concludes with the signing of the Pact for the Future, paving the way for a digital gulag where everyone is connected to the internet and assigned a digital ID, while those who question UN narratives are to be crushed for spewing hate speech and disinformation.
On September 21, the UN held its Action Day 2 “A Digital Future for All” ahead of the Summit of the Future.
The action day served as a sort of pep rally for the unelected globalists’ vision of our digital future, but in order to get there by 2030, the speakers highlighted a few key steps that needed to be taken.
- Access to electricity: People can’t access the internet or use devices without electricity, and AI data centers require massive amounts of energy to run
- Internet connectivity for all: You can’t build a digital control grid without having everybody connected to the internet
- Install Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI): Once everyone has electricity and is connected to the internet, then the digital control grid can be built through DPI (digital ID, fast payments systems like programmable digital currencies, and massive data sharing)
- Crackdown on dissent: Label anything that goes against UN narratives as disinformation and hate speech
Starting with electricity, Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said that one of history’s greatest technology tragedies was the great electricity divide between the global south and the rest of the world.
According to Smith, “What one sees is that over 15 decades every time electricity grew and people had access to it, economic development followed.”
The Microsoft president added that electricity would be needed everywhere in order to have artificial intelligence everywhere.
Equating AI economic infrastructure with that of electricity, Smith said, “At the infrastructure layer, data centers — they are big; they are expensive; they cost billions of dollars — even if it is very inexpensive to create an AI application.”
“We’re going to have to do what was never done for electricity for the first 50 years after it was invented — harness the power of capital and bring it to the world and not just parts of it,” he added.
While massive amounts of electricity is required to power AI data centers, it is also required to get people connected to the internet.
According to the UN Global Digital Compact, there are some 2.6 billion people that don’t have access to the internet and are therefore not hooked up to the digital gulag.
For Mats Granryd, Director General at the Global System for Mobile Communications Agency (GSMA), getting the remaining 2.6 billion people connected to the internet is a matter of handset affordability.
“These 2.6 billion people, the vast majority — 95+ percent live beneath a mobile broadband coverage,” said Granryd.
“We don’t need more stuff, we don’t need more base stations, we don’t need anything in the sky either — it is just there to use, but they can’t use it.”
Granryd’s solution is to make mobile handsets more affordable, with around $20 being the “sweet spot.”
With a $20 phone and mobile coverage, 2.6 billion people can join in the “digital economy,” or digital control grid, depending on how you look it at.
And according to the next speaker, getting connected is not a luxury; it’s a necessity!
According to Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and Administrator at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), “Connectivity is not a luxury.”
“This is our chance to connect everyone in the world with the tools that they need to thrive in the modern, digital economy,” he added.
After electricity and internet connectivity for all, what is needed to thrive in this modern, digital economy is Digital Public Infrastructure, which was another key theme at Action Day 2.
United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner explained the UNDP’s role in expanding Digital Public Infrastructure to everyone, everywhere.
“We are supporting the development of digital policies and strategies that guide country-level digital transformation,” said Steiner.
“We enable the planning and development of digital foundations that underpin inclusive digital transformations — particularly Digital Public Infrastructure, which represents the roads and railway tracks, so to speak, of our new digital era,” he added.
The first key component of Digital Public Infrastructure is digital identity.
Steiner says that digital identity unlocks services that were previously out of reach, but according to the World Economic Forum, digital identity not only “determines what products, services and information we can access,” but also, “what is closed off to us.”
Imagining a DPI future in 2030, Steiner fantasized, “When the digital ID initiative reached a young mother, it didn’t just give her access to education and healthcare, for the first time, ‘I feel seen,’ she said.”
And that’s the whole point of digital identity schemes — to make life nearly impossible to live without them.
And with so many services, credentials, and documents all being centralized and connected on an interoperable system, digital identity becomes a tool for complete control over an individual by incentivizing, coercing, or otherwise manipulating human behavior.
This is our “digital destiny.”
The UN Summit of the Future Action Day 2 took place on September 21.
The summit then officially kicked off on September 22, with the signing of the Pact for the Future, which included the annexes, the Global Digital Compact, and the Declaration on Future Generations.
A side event took place on September 22 entitled “The Future of Information Integrity and the SDGs” which was dedicated to attacking anyone who disagreed with UN Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming, who two years prior declared, “We own the science” while admitting to partnering with Google to manipulate search results on COVID and climate narratives, said that the UN was exhausted going after disinformation and hate speech.
Fleming appeared frustrated and genuinely surprised that people didn’t trust unelected globalist narratives.
“Disinformation and hate speech have always existed,” said Fleming, adding, “but I have never been in a situation of having to try to communicate in an environment that is so toxic and is actively working against the forces for good.
“We had no choice as the UN but to start to take action.”
She said it was her responsibility to “inform the world about the state of the world,” such as about “the data around climate change.”
Fleming lamented that people weren’t buying what she was selling, even to the extent that big tech platforms were downranking UN narratives, which she attributed to disinformation and hate speech.
“In a way we just became so exhausted by it. Why are we doing this? We even discovered along the way that UN content was being downranked on the very platforms that we thought were big opportunities to reach people far and wide,” she added.
For Fleming, if you don’t agree with the UN, then you are participating in disinformation and hate speech — a common theme throughout the session.
Meanwhile, New America think tank CEO Ann-Marie Slaughter was very concerned that online, “anybody can say anything.”
Slaughter claimed that you can’t have democracy without accountability and the rule of law while simultaneously attacking free speech, which is the basic, fundamental freedom of constitutional republics like the United States of America.
During the same session, Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) CEO Imran Ahmed took aim at people who spread so-called disinformation and hate speech (e.g. anything the establishment doesn’t agree with) by claiming they were responsible for thousands of deaths.
Ahmed blamed the insatiable greed of Silicon Valley oligarchs for being implicated in the genocide in Myanmar, for causing little girls to look at their bodies in disgust, for making some people believe that climate change is a hoax, and for persuading hundreds of thousands of people not to take the COVID “vaccine” and therefore killing them.
Ahmed claimed, “It doesn’t matter which policy issue is central to your concerns about the future; fixing the disorder in our information ecosystem has become integral to the solution.”
For example, “If you care about climate, then you worry about a tidal wave of climate disinformation designed to undermine the scientific consensus, astride which our ecosystem of analysis and solutions sits.”
The unelected globalists have already made up their minds that their visions, their policies, and their dogmatic beliefs are the only ones acceptable on the world stage.
Anything to the contrary must be considered disinformation or hate speech, and they love to conflate the two, so they can be arbitrarily lumped together, and thus easier to attack with one fell swoop.
As the Summit of the Future revealed, our digital future is one where they must first get everyone electricity in order to get everyone connected to the internet.
Then, once everyone is connected, the digital gulag of Digital Public Infrastructure, which consists of digital ID, programmable digital currencies, and massive, cross-border data sharing, can begin.
From there, it’s mass censorship, de-platforming, de-monetizing, and downranking for anyone who doesn’t fall in line with UN narratives, especially as they relate to Agenda 2030 and the SDGs.
Image Source: UN Photo/Loey Felipe, Opening of the UN Summit of the Future, September 22, 2024