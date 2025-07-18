The RAND Europe authors are so stuck in their own echo chamber they don’t realize they’re acting like the extremists they claim to warn about: perspective

People who are concerned that the draconian measures implemented by public and private entities during COVID lockdowns might be deployed again in the name of combatting climate change are actually victims of conspiracy theories originating from online extremist groups, according to RAND Europe’s submission to the UK Home Affairs Committee’s Call for Evidence on Combatting New Forms of Extremism.

“Akin to COVID-19 conspiracy theories, climate issues are weaponized and entangled with conspiracy theories and narratives about state and elite control” RAND, Combatting New Forms of Extremism, July 2025

Despite initiatives like the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) great reset, which actively called on governments to take advantage of the shocks inflicted by their lockdowns, mass vaccination mandates, and social distancing measures in order to implement radical changes to society and the global economy with climate change-related policies, the RAND Europe testimonial says that “Akin to COVID-19 conspiracy theories, climate issues are weaponized and entangled with conspiracy theories and narratives about state and elite control.”

“Some leaders and decision-makers who were already at the forefront of the fight against climate change may want to take advantage of the shock inflicted by the pandemic to implement long-lasting and wider environmental changes. They will, in effect, make ‘good use’ of the pandemic by not letting the crisis go to waste” Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” 2020

The RAND Europe testimonial, “Combatting new forms of extremism,” never gives a single example of a conspiracy theory related to climate change and control, but the authors are certain that extremists on both sides of the political spectrum are exploiting the so-called climate crisis for their own gain due to a lack of government action.

According to the testimonial, “Both ends of the political spectrum are emboldened by the lack of governmental action on climate change.

“Eco left-wing extremists are angered by government inaction as they consider it as climate denial.

“For the right-wing extremists, government inaction reinforces their belief that climate change is a hoax.”

“Socially acceptable climate protection measures can also include free access to nature, which may require the communitisation of private property“ Club of Rome, Earth4All: Austria, July 2024

"We see a switch to healthier, plant-based diets [..] The economic model everywhere is circular [..] Material consumption of unsustainable resources is reined-in, fossil energy phased out & we see a significant redistribution of wealth": Club of Rome co-president at EU parliament pic.twitter.com/yVCQ6KdIsT — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) May 15, 2023

Left-wing extremist groups, they say, are “rooted in communist and anarchist ideologies driven by aspirations of an equal, utopian society,” which pretty much describes the Club of Rome’s whole ideology and reason for being.

“Left-wing extremist groups are also instrumentalizing climate issues to further their agenda. Leftwing extremist groups have been instrumentalizing climate issues since the 1990s, often overlapping with fringe eco-extremist movements. Rooted in communist and anarchist ideologies and driven by aspirations of an equal, utopian society, these groups have emerged in opposition to capitalism.”

Again, the Club of Rome fits RAND’s description of a left-wing extremist group above almost to a T.

For example, the Club of Rome frequently calls for the redistribution of wealth, the communitization of private property, and even went so far this year as to put out a report stating that community was the antidote to capitalism, and that capitalists were sneaky shape-shifters.

“Capitalism is sustained by narratives, which are currently dominating in our societies and the way we view the world. Crucially, narratives of individualism and isolation […] But if capitalism is sustained by an ideology of individualism, community is its antidote […] With community at our side and resilience in our hearts (the good kind, not the sneaky capitalist kind), we might just stand a chance“ Club of Rome, Young Person’s Guidebook to Systems Change, March 2025

On the other end of the political spectrum, right-wing extremist groups, the RAND authors say, “capitalize on climate issues to rally climate deniers to their cause.”

In other words, they see climate change skepticism as a type of gateway drug that, once consumed, will lead to other forms of radical extremism.

According to the RAND testimonial, “The strategy seems to leverage controversial, rather than extreme, topics such as climate change as gateways that push people to engage with and over time sympathize with increasingly radical content.”

However, the authors don’t really define what “climate denialism” means.

For some, it means there is no climate change, natural or human-induced.

For others, it means the climate is changing as it always has, with or without humans.

For others still, it means that the climate is indeed changing because of humans, not through the burning of fossil fuels, but rather through geoengineering and cloud seeding.

“Increased engagement with digital platforms enables extremists to exploit crises like COVID-19 and climate change, with climate issues driving the growth of eco-extremism across ideological divides” RAND, Combatting New Forms of Extremism, July 2025

And then there are those who believe that the proposed policies like decarbonization, net-zero emissions, de-growth, limited travel and mobility, reducing meat consumption, individual carbon footprint trackers, carbon taxes, and putting prices on the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the land we walk upon are way too Orwellian and would have minimal, if any, effect on naturally fluctuating weather or temperature patterns.

The latter narratives are dangerous to the establishment, and the RAND authors say that “fringe” views are becoming more mainstream and that they open the door to different ways of thinking and different types of debates.

Heaven forbid people begin questioning authority, start developing their own opinions, and have debates on issues and policies affecting every aspect of their lives!

“Fringe groups disseminate extreme views that, over time, enter the mainstream and help to redefine which opinions and debates are deemed acceptable“ RAND, Combatting New Forms of Extremism, July 2025

To recap, the more you engage with others on digital platforms, the more likely you are to be radicalized by extremists.

If you question official narratives or don’t trust authoritative messaging from unelected globalists about climate change, you are a victim of disinformation at best, or a dangerous extremist at worst.

So, what do the geniuses at RAND Europe propose as a solution to their narrative control problem?

Digital literacy and content moderation.

“A focus on digital literacy can support individuals in critically evaluating the imagery and

messages they encounter on social media. Digital literacy is the ability to use information and communication technologies effectively. Campaigns to promote digital literacy may include toolkits, workshops and tutorials on using online technologies, evaluating content for accuracy and recognizing misinformation” RAND, Combatting New Forms of Extremism, July 2025

Promoting digital literacy may sound good in theory, but it can also be a form propaganda in its own right because the people normally pushing it are usually the ones trying to censor or moderate the content of anyone who doesn’t agree with them.

And digital literacy toolkits, workshops, and tutorials are like communist re-education camps for those who question so-called authoritative messaging.

So, the RAND Europe authors say that climate change issues are being weaponized to spread conspiracy theories about state and elite control, and that the same was done with COVID narratives.

At the same time, globalist organizations like the UN, the Club of Rome, and the World Economic Forum outright tell you that they want to implement the same control measures for climate as they did for COVID.

The hypocrisy is off the scale.

“If, in the post-pandemic era, we decide to resume our lives just as before (by driving the same cars, by flying to the same destinations, by eating the same things, by heating our house the same way, and so on), the COVID-19 crisis will have gone to waste as far as climate policies are concerned” Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” 2020

Governments and corporations went full-on tyrannical during lockdowns, and they’re trying to do it again with climate as the boogeyman, and just saying that will label you as a radical extremist spreading conspiracy theories.

Remember when former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said not to trust anybody but her government, that she would be your “single source of truth,” and that everything else was misinformation and disinformation?

July 25, 2020



Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand:



"We will continue to be your single source of truth. … Unless you hear it from us it is not the truth."



What do you think America would be like if the U.S. government became our "single source of truth"? pic.twitter.com/N38n1cWxhD — Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) March 19, 2024

How about when former CDC director Rochelle Walensky lied to your face on camera in March 2021 when she said, “Vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick,” when her own emails exposed her knowing about “breakthrough” cases in January 2021?

March 29, 2021. Rochelle Walensky, Director of CDC, infamously declared on MSNBC:



"Vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don't get sick."



Emails obtained by FOIA from Jan 30, 2021 show that Walensky knew this was a lie at the time she said it.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/ojcidh0PVL — Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) October 6, 2024

What about when Dr. Fauci made false statements about the percentage of vaccinations needed to reach herd immunity, or how he lied about the effectiveness of wearing masks, or how the six-foot social distancing measures were just made up and never based on any scientific research whatsoever?

Fauci vs. Fauci: A compilation of countless lies and contradictions on gain-of-function, lab leak, masks, lockdowns, and vaccine side effects. pic.twitter.com/GjvgPdq6zQ — Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) July 6, 2023

There is no truth but power.

Allow these people to declare a crisis, and they will abuse it to no end.

The so-called global elites have been talking so much about “rebuilding trust” over the past few years, but they never acknowledge why they lost trust in the first place.

They lie, cheat, steal, deceive, and trample all over our rights, and they still can’t figure out why they’re so unpopular and untrustworthy.



“Commuting less, working remotely a bit more, bicycling and walking instead of driving to keep the air of our cities as clean as it was during the lockdowns, vacationing nearer to home: all these, if aggregated at scale, could lead to a sustained reduction in carbon emissions” Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” 2020

Reminder – World Economic Forum Deleted Video: "Lockdowns are improving cities around the world" pic.twitter.com/58KHmSk8Cg — Camus (@newstart_2024) July 14, 2025

Now, the UN, the WEF, and other globalists organizations are all pushing the One Health narrative that fuses climate change with zoonotic disease spread and overall public health.

While lockdowns and vaccine passports during the pandemic made sure that people couldn’t freely travel or participate in many aspects of society — both of which went contrary to the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights — the draconian measures adopted by governments were applauded as a step in the right direction for climate change initiatives.

And unelected globalists are still telling private citizens that they should continue to behave like they did under lockdown by consuming less, vacationing nearer to home, and walking instead of driving.

Despite all the evidence to the contrary, RAND Europe still says in July 2025, “Akin to COVID-19 conspiracy theories, climate issues are weaponized and entangled with conspiracy theories and narratives about state and elite control.”

The authors of the RAND Europe testimonial on “Combatting New Forms of Extremism” are so stuck in their own echo chamber that they don’t realize that they’re acting like the extremists they’re trying to warn everyone about.

Image Source: AI generated with Grok