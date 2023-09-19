The great reset and the great narrative agendas exploit the COVID-19 pandemic to further globalist policies regarding climate change: perspective

A panel at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Sustainable Development Impact Meetings fuses the great reset and the great narrative agendas on COVID and climate in under two minutes.

Speaking at a WEF session entitled “Exploring the Climate and Health Nexus” on Monday, panelists Jemilah Mahmood, executive director at Malaysia’s Sunway Centre for Planetary Health; and Vanessa Kerry, CEO at Seed Global Health, special envoy for climate and health at the World Health Organization (WHO), and daughter of US climate czar John Kerry; regurgitated the words of WEF founder Klaus Schwab from his great reset declaration that the pandemic was an opportunity that needed to be applied to the climate change narrative.

According to Mahmood:

“The pandemic was an opportunity […] How now do we take the emotion of the health factor, [which] is so critical, but guess what guys? The climate crisis is creating more health issues than you can ever imagine, but no one has been able to make that link in the past” Jemilah Mahmood, WEF Sustainable Development Impact Meetings, 2023

The Great Reset & The Great Narrative in under 2 mins from @JemilahMahmood & John Kerry's daughter @VBKerry at WEF #SDIM23: "The pandemic was an opportunity. How we take that emotion [and apply it to climate crisis]? How do we keep that front & center? It's about storytelling" pic.twitter.com/D03opvd1AB — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) September 18, 2023

Kerry was quick to respond to Mahmood about the narratives linking COVID and climate, stating:

“COVID taught us all these lessons learned, and we should be incorporating that, and the climate crisis is going to be so much worse […] but people have forgotten and don’t care, so how do we keep that front-and-center?” Vanessa Kerry, WEF Sustainable Development Impact Meetings, 2023

The answer to conflating COVID with climate, according to Mahmood, echoed that of Klaus Schwab’s “great narrative” declaration from November, 2021 — that storytelling would fill the void.

Mahmood responded to Kerry, saying:

“Have people forgotten about COVID? I think it’s about the storytelling element. I think that a lot of the things we say on health are very doom and gloom; very, very much; even on the climate issues […] But telling really inspiring stories about what is possible […] with very little resources, you can create very high impact” Jemilah Mahmood, WEF Sustainable Development Impact Meetings, 2023

Exploiting COVID as an “opportunity” to enact unelected globalist policies for climate change is one premise of the great reset agenda.

Deploying “storytelling” to convince the masses that a great reset is necessary is the premise of the great narrative initiative, which was dubbed the sequel to the great reset by authors Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret in their books, “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” and “The Great Narrative: For a Better Future,” respectively.

To give you an idea of how the great reset agenda exploited the pandemic to further “climate change” goals, here are a few direct quotes from Schwab and Malleret’s book, “COVID-19: The Great Reset:”

“Some leaders and decision-makers who were already at the forefront of the fight against climate change may want to take advantage of the shock inflicted by the pandemic to implement long-lasting and wider environmental changes. They will, in effect, make ‘good use’ of the pandemic by not letting the crisis go to waste” “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2020

“If, in the post-pandemic era, we decide to resume our lives just as before (by driving the same cars, by flying to the same destinations, by eating the same things, by heating our house the same way, and so on), the COVID-19 crisis will have gone to waste as far as climate policies are concerned” “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2020

“At first glance, the pandemic and the environment might seem to be only distantly related cousins; but they are much closer and more intertwined than we think” “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2020

“The crisis will have created, or reinforced, an acute sense of responsibility and urgency on most issues pertaining to ESG strategies – the most important being climate change” “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2020

So, first came the great reset launch in June, 2020, which called for new social contracts, stronger governments, and a different form of capitalism that would make stakeholders richer and more powerful while people like you and I would own nothing and be powerless.

Then came the great narrative for humankind, which has been an attempt to legitimize the unelected globalists’ technocratic agenda for a great reset of society and the global economy, which they could implement without ever having to reference any real-world data to back it up.

Why?

Because, “In the battle for hearts and minds of human beings, narrative will consistently outperform data in its ability to influence human thinking and motivate human action,” according to the WEF’s own blog post from 2015, which adds, “A good narrative soundly beats even the best data.”

In their book, “The Great Narrative: For a Better Future,” published in 2022, Schwab and Malleret argued:

“Narratives shape our perceptions, which in turn form our realities and end up influencing our choices and actions” “The Great Narrative: For a Better Future,” Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2022

But what is a great narrative?

The idea of a great narrative is something that the French philosopher Jean-Francois Lyotard called a “grand narrative,” (aka “metanarrative“) which, according to Philo-Notes, “functions to legitimize power, authority, and social customs” — everything that the great reset is trying to achieve.

“The grand narrative has lost its credibility, regardless of what mode of unification it uses, regardless of whether it is a speculative narrative or a narrative of emancipation” “The Post Modern Condition: A Report on Knowledge,” JEAN-FRANCOIS LYOTARD, 1979

Authoritarians use great narratives to legitimize their own power, and they do this by claiming to have knowledge and understanding that speaks to a universal truth.

At the same time, authoritarians use these grand narratives in an “attempt to translate alternative accounts into their own language and to suppress all objections to what they themselves are saying.”

Marxism creates “a society in which all individuals can develop their talents to the fullest” is one example of a grand narrative.

Another grand or great narrative coming from Schwab and Malleret in their writings is that:

“The difference between ‘good governments’ and ‘bad governments’ will be measured by how fast they implement the transition to net zero while providing concomitantly a welfare policy that makes societies fairer and more prosperous” “The Great Narrative: For a Better Future,” Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2022

Another story the unelected globalists like to tell themselves is that:

“Countries tend to privilege their national interests over global interests, thus neglecting to do their part when dealing with global issues, leading to outcomes that leave everybody worse off. This is particularly notable in the fight against climate change” “The Great Narrative: For a Better Future,” Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2022

Speaking of narratives and storytelling, in the same discussion at Monday’s WEF Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2023 about “Exploring the Climate and Health Nexus,” Dr. John Balbus, acting director of the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity at the US Department of Health and Human Services, said that there was a link between the “climate crisis” and “mental health.”

However, the connection had nothing to do with any actual changes in climate or temperature, but rather people’s anxieties about the climate narrative that has been put forth by climate alarmists.

According to Dr. Balbus, the link between climate change and mental health is “a relatively new area of scientific literature and study,” stating:

“The surveys that are done, especially in youth and young adults, show really devastating rates of concern about the future, of extreme stress, of concern about having children, and in some studies, frank depression that are associated with concern about the future” Dr. John Balbus, WEF Sustainable Development Impact Meetings, 2023

What's the link between climate change & depression? According to @drjbalbus at the WEF, it's the fear, stress & anxiety that comes from thinking about the future. In other words, it's the climate change NARRATIVE that's depressing people, not changes in the weather or temp. pic.twitter.com/KaJPs8lX0C — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) September 18, 2023

Apart from parental anecdotes on young peoples’ anxiety about climate and the future, Dr. Balbus noted:

“There are global surveys, actually, that have looked at multiple countries around the world showing this, and we hear it from the voices of youth as well — that there’s tremendous concern and depression and anxiety about the future” Dr. John Balbus, WEF Sustainable Development Impact Meetings, 2023

And there you have it.

The great reset and the great narrative agendas exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to further the unelected globalists’ policies regarding climate change.

The WEF’s Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2023 further cemented those narratives in under two minutes of discussion.

Image source: still from World Economic Forum Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2023