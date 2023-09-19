The great reset and the great narrative agendas exploit the COVID-19 pandemic to further globalist policies regarding climate change: perspective
A panel at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Sustainable Development Impact Meetings fuses the great reset and the great narrative agendas on COVID and climate in under two minutes.
Speaking at a WEF session entitled “Exploring the Climate and Health Nexus” on Monday, panelists Jemilah Mahmood, executive director at Malaysia’s Sunway Centre for Planetary Health; and Vanessa Kerry, CEO at Seed Global Health, special envoy for climate and health at the World Health Organization (WHO), and daughter of US climate czar John Kerry; regurgitated the words of WEF founder Klaus Schwab from his great reset declaration that the pandemic was an opportunity that needed to be applied to the climate change narrative.
According to Mahmood:
Kerry was quick to respond to Mahmood about the narratives linking COVID and climate, stating:
The answer to conflating COVID with climate, according to Mahmood, echoed that of Klaus Schwab’s “great narrative” declaration from November, 2021 — that storytelling would fill the void.
Mahmood responded to Kerry, saying:
Exploiting COVID as an “opportunity” to enact unelected globalist policies for climate change is one premise of the great reset agenda.
Deploying “storytelling” to convince the masses that a great reset is necessary is the premise of the great narrative initiative, which was dubbed the sequel to the great reset by authors Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret in their books, “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” and “The Great Narrative: For a Better Future,” respectively.
To give you an idea of how the great reset agenda exploited the pandemic to further “climate change” goals, here are a few direct quotes from Schwab and Malleret’s book, “COVID-19: The Great Reset:”
So, first came the great reset launch in June, 2020, which called for new social contracts, stronger governments, and a different form of capitalism that would make stakeholders richer and more powerful while people like you and I would own nothing and be powerless.
Then came the great narrative for humankind, which has been an attempt to legitimize the unelected globalists’ technocratic agenda for a great reset of society and the global economy, which they could implement without ever having to reference any real-world data to back it up.
Why?
Because, “In the battle for hearts and minds of human beings, narrative will consistently outperform data in its ability to influence human thinking and motivate human action,” according to the WEF’s own blog post from 2015, which adds, “A good narrative soundly beats even the best data.”
In their book, “The Great Narrative: For a Better Future,” published in 2022, Schwab and Malleret argued:
But what is a great narrative?
The idea of a great narrative is something that the French philosopher Jean-Francois Lyotard called a “grand narrative,” (aka “metanarrative“) which, according to Philo-Notes, “functions to legitimize power, authority, and social customs” — everything that the great reset is trying to achieve.
Authoritarians use great narratives to legitimize their own power, and they do this by claiming to have knowledge and understanding that speaks to a universal truth.
At the same time, authoritarians use these grand narratives in an “attempt to translate alternative accounts into their own language and to suppress all objections to what they themselves are saying.”
Marxism creates “a society in which all individuals can develop their talents to the fullest” is one example of a grand narrative.
Another grand or great narrative coming from Schwab and Malleret in their writings is that:
Another story the unelected globalists like to tell themselves is that:
Speaking of narratives and storytelling, in the same discussion at Monday’s WEF Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2023 about “Exploring the Climate and Health Nexus,” Dr. John Balbus, acting director of the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity at the US Department of Health and Human Services, said that there was a link between the “climate crisis” and “mental health.”
However, the connection had nothing to do with any actual changes in climate or temperature, but rather people’s anxieties about the climate narrative that has been put forth by climate alarmists.
According to Dr. Balbus, the link between climate change and mental health is “a relatively new area of scientific literature and study,” stating:
Apart from parental anecdotes on young peoples’ anxiety about climate and the future, Dr. Balbus noted:
And there you have it.
The great reset and the great narrative agendas exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to further the unelected globalists’ policies regarding climate change.
The WEF’s Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2023 further cemented those narratives in under two minutes of discussion.
Image source: still from World Economic Forum Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2023