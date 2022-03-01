The great reset & the great narrative: programming people to comply with unelected globalist agendas

The great narrative for the unelected globalists’ great reset agenda is about manipulating human behavior to benefit their own policies that merge corporation and state power while eroding individual rights and liberties.

There isn’t one single great narrative in Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret’s book, “The Great Narrative.”

Instead, there are a series of five interconnecting narratives surrounding technology, society, economy, geopolitics/governments, and ecology/climate change.

These narratives are geared towards manipulating human behavior through pride, fear, shame, guilt, and greed in order to coerce private citizens (while incentivizing governments and corporations) into accepting the unelected globalists’ agenda for a great reset of society and the global economy.

“Narratives shape our perceptions, which in turn form our realities and end up influencing our choices and actions” — The Great Narrative, Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2022

All solutions in the “you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy” mindset require public-private collaborations — a closer merger of corporation and state — which blurs the line between elected and unelected decision making over the future of humanity.

First came the great reset launch in June, 2020, which called for new social contracts, stronger governments, and a different form of capitalism that would make stakeholders richer and more powerful while people like you and I would own nothing and be powerless.

Now comes the great narrative for humankind, which is an attempt to legitimize the unelected globalists’ technocratic agenda for a great reset of society and the global economy, and they can do this without ever having to reference any real-world data to back it up.

Why?

Because, “In the battle for hearts and minds of human beings, narrative will consistently outperform data in its ability to influence human thinking and motivate human action,” according to the WEF’s own blog post from 2015, which adds, “A good narrative soundly beats even the best data.”

“In the battle for hearts and minds of human beings, narrative will consistently outperform data in its ability to influence human thinking and motivate human action” — Davos Agenda, 2015

Similarly, Schwab and Malleret’s great narrative book argues, “Narratives shape our perceptions, which in turn form our realities and end up influencing our choices and actions.”

Here, we see two major takeaways for understanding the great narrative for what it is:

The great narrative doesn’t have to be based on any hard data, facts, or truth, but rather an unelected globalist belief system The purpose of the great narrative is to influence and manipulate human behavior

But what is a great narrative?

The idea of a great narrative is something that the French philosopher Jean-Francois Lyotard called a “grand narrative,” (aka “metanarrative“) which, according to Philo-Notes, “functions to legitimize power, authority, and social customs” — everything that the great reset is trying to achieve.

“A grand narrative functions to legitimize power, authority, and social customs”

Authoritarians use great narratives to legitimize their own power, and they do this by claiming to have knowledge and understanding that speaks to a universal truth.

At the same time, authoritarians use these grand narratives in an “attempt to translate alternative accounts into their own language and to suppress all objections to what they themselves are saying.”

Marxism creates “a society in which all individuals can develop their talents to the fullest” is one example of a grand narrative.

“We must be prepared to change ourselves at the micro level and to have enough selflessness to accept new policies (in the broadest possible sense of the word) at the macro level” — The Great Narrative, Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2022

The last paragraph of Schwab and Malleret’s book gives a fair summation of what the unelected globalists are really trying to achieve with their great narrative for their great reset:

“We must be prepared to change ourselves at the micro level and to have enough selflessness to accept new policies (in the broadest possible sense of the word) at the macro level.”

In the broadest possible sense of which word? Change? Micro? Selflessness? Accept? Macro?

“The coming convergence of the physical, digital, and biological worlds [is] the defining feature of the Fourth Industrial Revolution” — The Great Narrative, Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2022

To change oneself at the micro level can mean many things, such as changing your mind, beliefs, attitude, behaviors, and values, etc.

One the other hand, it can also mean changing who you are at the biological and physical level through synthetic biology and devices connected the Internet of Bodies (IoB) through technologies emerging from the so-called fourth industrial revolution.

“What the Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to is a fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities” — Klaus Schwab, 2019

“We humans should get used to the idea that we are no longer mysterious souls; we are now hackable animals” — Yuval Harari, Davos, 2020

“The coming convergence of the physical, digital, and biological worlds” is “the defining feature of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” according to “The Great Narrative.”

But what does it mean to blend our physical, digital, and biological identities?

In a word, transhumanism, which can be achieved through synthetic biology or devices connected to the human body via wearables, consumables, or implants.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos in 2020, historian Yuval Harari warned that the technologies and devices coming out of the fourth industrial revolution will be able to collect and process enough biological data in real-time that governments and corporations will soon be able to hack human beings to the point they know more about you than you know yourself.

“The ability to hack humans might still undermine the very meaning of human freedom” — Yuval Harari, Davos, 2020

“We humans should get used to the idea that we are no longer mysterious souls; we are now hackable animals,” Harari told the Davos crowd in 2020.

All that is needed to hack human beings, according to Harari’s “Danger Formula,” is “Biological knowledge multiplied by Computing power multiplied by Data equals the Ability to Hack Humans” — B x C x D = AHH.

Governments and corporations already have the biological knowledge and the computing power.

The only thing that’s missing is your most intimate data to complete the equation, and the best way to get that data is through the Internet of Bodies.

The Internet of Bodies “might trigger breakthroughs in medical knowledge […] Or it might enable a surveillance state of unprecedented intrusion and consequence” — RAND Corporation, 2020

“It’s now time for the Internet of Bodies […] This means collecting our physical data via devices that can be implanted, swallowed or simply worn, generating huge amounts of health-related information” — Xiao Liu, Davos Agenda, 2020

With its networking capabilities and abundance of sensors, the growing ecosystem known as the Internet of Bodies runs on the same principles as the Internet of Things (IoT), but for people.

“After the Internet of Things, which transformed the way we live, travel and work by connecting everyday objects to the Internet, it’s now time for the Internet of Bodies,” wrote Xiao Liu, Fellow at the World Economic Forum’s Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, in June, 2020.

“This means collecting our physical data via devices that can be implanted, swallowed or simply worn, generating huge amounts of health-related information.”

With the coming IoB, the great reset, and the great narrative, what we are seeing is the final deathblow to privacy.

“Technology is making our every gesture easy to track, and we must therefore come to terms with the notion that privacy no longer exists” — The Great Narrative, Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2022

“The Great Narrative” welcomes the idea of zero privacy because, in the unelected globalist mindset, zero privacy means more transparency.

“Technology is making our every gesture easy to track, and we must therefore come to terms with the notion that privacy no longer exists: our personal and professional data are progressively becoming fully monitored, visible to many, and as such transparent,” write Schwab and Malleret.

“By providing access to relevant information and sometimes revealing the truth, transparency (fostered by whistleblowers) makes the public and, in particular, the young generation more sensitive to the issues of inequality and more aware of ‘misbehaving’ on the part of some public leaders, corporate titans, and wealthy individuals.”

The authors also add, “Brain-net [when the human mind is merged with computers] will take a few decades to get off the ground, but investors are already jumping into it.”

“In the future, you will be able to save and replay memories. Then ultimately, you could potentially download them into a new body or into a robot body” — Elon Musk, Neuralink, 2020

Elon Musk’s Neuralink is a prime example of an IoB “brain-net” currently in development.

During a Neuralink demonstration in September, 2020, Musk predicted, “In the future, you will be able to save and replay memories.”

“Then ultimately, you could potentially download them into a new body or into a robot body. The future’s gonna be weird,” he added.

Ask yourself, who are you without your memories?

The fourth industrial revolution will make no distinction between your digital, physical, or biological self.

If a memory can be downloaded and uploaded to a new body, it can most certainly be erased or otherwise altered, and the victim would never know the difference.

“Widespread IoB use might increase the risk of physical harm, espionage, and exploitation of data by adversaries” — RAND Corporation, 2020

“Brain-net [when the human mind is merged with computers] will take a few decades to get off the ground, but investors are already jumping into it” — The Great Narrative, Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2022

With respect to the IoB, the great narrative of “changing ourselves at the micro level” takes on a whole new meaning.

According to a recent RAND Corporation report, widespread IoB adoption has the potential to:

Increase the risk of physical harm, espionage, and exploitation of data by adversaries

Increase global geopolitical risks, because surveillance states can use IoB data to enforce authoritarian regimes

Enable a surveillance state of unprecedented intrusion and consequence

The technology is advancing at such a pace that soon governments and corporations may know your most intimate thoughts and feelings.

In the near future, brick-and-mortar prisons may become obsolete in favor of brain-computer interfaces that can alter brain activity, serotonin levels, and dopamine productivity at the micro level.

Through constant biometric surveillance, public-private entities can argue that someone is about to commit a crime and therefore pre-emptively punish or re-educate citizens accused of thought crimes like anti-social behavior, antigovernmental sentiments, or opinions that go against the great narrative.

Re-education would not require physical classrooms or camps — just a rewiring of people through technological and/or biological means.

This would be the equivalent of a fourth industrial revolution-style lobotomy.

If you’re not onboard with changing who you are biologically, physically, and digitally, then the unelected globalists may see you as a threat because you won’t “have enough selflessness” to accept their unpopular agendas.

And by the way, the World Economic Forum is keenly aware of how unpopular its agendas are with private citizens around the world.

Apart from just about every WEF Twitter post being met with scathing replies from the general public, the unelected globalists know that the people do not trust them thanks to basic polling data.

“The good news is the elite across the world trust each other more and more […] The bad news is that in every single country they were polling, the majority of people trusted their elite less” — Ngaire Woods, The Great Narrative Meeting, November, 2021

Speaking at The Great Narrative Meeting in Dubai in November, 2021, Ngaire Woods, Founding Dean of the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford, remarked:

“The good news is the elite across the world trust each other more and more, so we can come together and design and do beautiful things together.

“The bad news is that in every single country they were polling, the majority of people trusted their elite less.

“So, we can lead, but if people aren’t following, we’re not going to get to where we want to go.”

Arrogance knows no bounds. Hubris waits patiently around every corner.

“Today, when it could be argued the need is greater than ever, no new global order is in sight — just chaotic transition to greater uncertainty and volatility” — The Great Narrative, Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2022

The unelected globalists’ obsession with bringing order out of chaos to usher in their golden dawn (great reset) means they don’t mind seeing the world ripped apart just as long as they are the ones to pick up the pieces and bring about a new global order.

As Schwab and Malleret argue in their great narrative book, “Today, when it could be argued the need is greater than ever, no new global order is in sight — just chaotic transition to greater uncertainty and volatility.”

They go on to predict, “In the next few decades, the world will be less secure and less stable than it was in the recent past.

“It will be marked by a sharp return to great power competition, exhibiting the features of a zero-sum game (‘I win — you lose’) and resembling a chessboard on which the rival must be defeated.

“The chaotic end of multilateralism, the current vacuum of global cooperation and the rise of various forms of nationalism and populist regimes will make it more difficult to find common ground when a crisis erupts.”

“I would ask you [world leaders] to put off or leave behind your personal interest, or your interest of your country for a moment and engage in a narrative to build a better future for the world” — Freeke Heijman, Great Narrative Meeting, 2021

In other words, democratically-elected leaders that place the needs of the people they represent first are considered selfish in the eyes of unelected globalists.

In fact, at The Great Narrative Meeting in Dubai, Founding Director of Quantum Delta Netherlands Freeke Heijman specifically said this was the case, stating:

“I would ask you [world leaders] to put off or leave behind your personal interest, or your interest of your country for a moment and engage in a narrative to build a better future for the world.”

“I think the problem is too much self-interest — Europe first, this first, that first — no! the world first.”

Schwab agreed with Heijman, saying, “We can influence our future, but what we have heard we can do so only if we have a long-term view, if we think first of the community and only second of ourselves.”

“The chaotic end of multilateralism, the current vacuum of global cooperation and the rise of various forms of nationalism and populist regimes will make it more difficult to find common ground when a crisis erupts” — The Great Narrative, Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2022

Globalism favors collectivism over individual rights and liberties in all its decision making, which runs contrary to constitutional republics that hold freedom as a birthright, not a privilege that can be sacrificed “for the greater good.”

Unelected globalists abhor populism because they can’t control or manipulate strong leaders into doing their unpopular bidding for them from behind the scenes.

That’s why Schwab is so proud of his Young Global Leaders like Justin Trudeau (Canada) and Emmanuel Macron (France) to name a couple — because through them, he was able “to penetrate” the cabinets of world leaders who are now facing peaceful, popular uprisings from their citizens over Orwellian mandates and restrictions on fundamental rights.

“Looking to the future, governments will most likely, but with different degrees of intensity, decide that it’s in the best interest of society to rewrite some of the rules of the game and permanently increase their role” — The Great Narrative, Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2022

In order for the great reset to work, individual liberty must be sacrificed for the collective good.

“The Great Narrative” calls on governments to rewrite rules and increase their own roles because, in their minds, that’s what’s “in the best interest of society.”

To hell with the people deciding what’s best for themselves. They aren’t thinking globally.

Global problems need global solutions, and those who put individual liberty first are making it worse for everyone else — so they claim.

As Schwab and Malleret argue, “Countries tend to privilege their national interests over global interests, thus neglecting to do their part when dealing with global issues, leading to outcomes that leave everybody worse off. This is particularly notable in the fight against climate change.”

Therefore, “Everything that comes in the post-pandemic era will lead us to rethink the role of government,” say Schwab and Malleret.

“Looking to the future, governments will most likely, but with different degrees of intensity, decide that it’s in the best interest of society to rewrite some of the rules of the game and permanently increase their role.”

What could possibly go wrong when governments decide to further increase their own power and rewrite the rules “in the best interest of society?”

“Taxation will increase” — The Great Narrative, Klaus Schwab & Thierry Malleret, 2022

As for the ever-encroaching role of government, Schwab and Malleret predict, “Taxation will increase, particularly for the most privileged, because governments will need to strengthen their resilience capabilities and will wish to invest more heavily in them.”

The unelected globalist way of measuring whether a government is “good” or “bad” will depend on how rapidly heads of state go against the interests of their people, with climate change being the omnipresent crisis and excuse needed to reset the global economy and societal contracts.

“The difference between ‘good governments’ and ‘bad governments’ will be measured by how fast they implement the transition to net zero while providing concomitantly a welfare policy that makes societies fairer and more prosperous,” the authors write.

“Selling it [green ‘deal’] to everybody won’t happen unless environmental and social sustainability progress in unison, underpinned by great narratives,” they add.

In order for the great reset and the great narrative to work, the unelected globalists need a technocratic framework to monitor and control citizen movements, thoughts, and feelings.

It all starts with digital identity.

“These [vaccine] passports by nature serve as a form of digital identity” — World Economic Forum, February, 2022

In a recent report, the WEF confirmed what The Sociable has been warning about since 2020 — that vaccine passports are a form of digital identity, which will determine your level of access to goods and services based on your online and offline behavior.

According to the report, “The COVID 19 pandemic has led to a heightened focus on the power of medical data, specifically so-called vaccine passports.

“These [vaccine] passports by nature serve as a form of digital identity.”

While vaccine passports store highly intimate medical data about an individual, the unelected globalists project that digital identity will expand to include your credit history, as well as your online purchasing behaviors, which will be judged by a third-party.

According to report, digital identity schemes include:

Profile : May include inherent data attributes (such as biometrics) or assigned attributes (such as names or national identifier numbers)

: May include inherent data attributes (such as biometrics) or assigned attributes (such as names or national identifier numbers) History : Credit or medical histories, online purchasing behaviors

: Credit or medical histories, online purchasing behaviors Inferences: Judgments or decisions made based on authentication processes, profiles and histories (e.g. a bank decides the attractiveness of an individual for a loan).

All signs point towards a system of social credit.

The ways in which the unelected globalists wish to extract your most intimate data are extremely invasive.

They include devices implanted in your body, your home, and the cities where you live — and all are aimed at collecting as much information about you as possible.

It is a future of constant surveillance in real-time.

Vaccine passports laid the foundation for widespread digital identity adoption.

Digital identity schemes are now laying the foundation for a global system of social credit.

This is just one part of the great reset in action.

But once the technology advances enough, even social credit scores won’t be necessary.

Once humans have been fully hacked, they will become irrelevant to the ruling elite.

That means, the unelected globalists won’t even need to exploit people to get what they want.

Apathetic automation will take care of most of that.

Then, once everyone is hooked up to a digital identity while plugged into the metaverse, all that is needed to shut them up or quash dissent is a simple flick a switch on someone’s digital identity and voila! it’s like that person doesn’t exist anymore.

Even more dystopian is that a person’s thoughts, feelings, and memories may one day be re-programmed, so that they can no longer harbor dissenting views, let alone remember who they are.

This is path that the great reset, the great narrative, and the fourth industrial revolution are taking us down.

Goodbye privacy, goodbye bodily integrity, and goodbye individual liberty.

Hello thought police, Orwellian surveillance, and programmable people.

Below is a list of all the people who contributed to “The Great Narrative” as acknowledged in Schwab and Malleret’s book: