A visual breakdown of protests in countries where the people are fighting for their freedom: perspective

Tim Hinchliffe
london protest
Citizens all over the world are rising up against mandatory vaccine passports, health passes, and lockdowns resulting in medical apartheid imposed by public and private collaborations.

Freedom, once surrendered, must be fought for in order to get it back.

For over a year, conscientious citizens wishing to do the right thing by their neighbors slowly seceded their rights for the greater good.

But little by little, governments and private corporations began exploiting the people’s good faith, and the people started waking up to the tyranny that had slowly crept in.

The world is now at a tipping point where public and private sector overreach regarding mandatory proof of vaccination and health status is the abhorrent new normal, but resistance to the medical apartheid and destruction of societal contracts championed by the globalist great reset ideology and build back better agenda is growing by the millions.

To gain a clearer perspective of the sheer size and scale of the resistance, here’s a visual glimpse of the countries and territories where citizens are fighting against those who conspire to sequester their birthright — freedom.

France: Show your health pass or go to jail

The people of France are being subjected to medical apartheid whereby the French government will begin locking up citizens who don’t show their medical papers.

Fines and prison sentences are slated for anyone in certain areas not presenting a proof of a negative COVID test result, which will no longer be free, or proof of vaccination to participate in most of society.

In response, millions of French citizens are taking to the streets in direct defiance of draconian mandates.

Australia: Military helicopters corral citizens gathering in public

Australia has resorted to unofficial Martial Law as military helicopters corral citizens who gather outdoors, announcing that the police will be there soon.

Great Britain: Massive anti-lockdown and vaccine passport protests

After vowing to never implement vaccine passports, the British government is expanding its NHS COVID pass capabilities for domestic use, such as attending public gatherings.

Ireland: Rallies against COVID passports, lockdowns

With shouts of “shame on you,” “no to vaccine passports,” and “end the lockdown,” Irish citizens show their resistance.

Italy: Green Pass meets fierce opposition

Italian citizens take a stand against mandatory health passes for participating in society.

Germany: Hundreds of citizens are beaten & arrested in anti-lockdown protests

In Berlin, citizens are beaten and arrested for gathering outdoors in protest of lockdowns and COVID passports.

Greece: Tear gas and water cannons for those against mandatory vaccinations

In Athens, citizens are met with tear gas and water cannons while protesting mandatory vaccinations.

Israel: Over a year of protests

For over a year, the people of Israel have been protesting government restrictions. From Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, their fight against health passes and lockdowns continues.

Thailand: Protestors call on PM to resign over expanded lockdown measures

The list of global protests continues to grow

Coming soon to the United States

On August 3, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared, “If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated.”

The mandate goes into effect August 16, and it will start to be enforced September 13.

Digital health passports are all about social control & digital identity schemes

The experimental COVID vaccines were designed to minimize symptoms, and they have not been proven to prevent transmission.

Mandatory vaccinations and digital health passports have almost nothing to do with public health and everything to do with social control through digital identity schemes that determine which goods and services a citizen can access.

As Truth Talk UK reports, “The drive to get as many people jabbed as possible is not about the jab in itself. But it’s about getting as many people signed up to vaccine passports as possible and the more people who have their vaccine passports then the more viable the shift towards digital identity becomes transporting their credentials into a new digital id wallet, just like the EU have plans for.”

How did we get to this point?

  • 15 days to slow the spread
  • Masks don’t work
  • Wear a mask
  • Don’t leave your home
  • Don’t go to work
  • Shop from big tech
  • Socially distance
  • Protests don’t spread the virus
  • Protests do spread the virus
  • Accept only authoritative messaging
  • Ignore natural immunity
  • Download the contact tracing app
  • Keep kids out of school
  • Collect welfare checks
  • Protect the vulnerable
  • Send COVID patients to nursing homes
  • Get the experimental vaccine and you don’t have to wear a mask
  • Get the experimental vaccine and you still have to wear a mask
  • Vaccinate the least vulnerable
  • Show your health pass
  • Stay of out society if you don’t comply

Once we begin to surrender our fundamental freedoms, there’s no guarantee we’ll ever get them back.

The United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights clearly states:

  • Everyone has the right to freedom of movement and residence within the borders of each state (Article 13).
  • Everyone has the right freely to participate in the cultural life of the community, to enjoy the arts and to share in scientific advancement and its benefits (Article 27).
  • Everyone has the right of equal access to public service in his country (Article 21).
  • Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person (Article 3).

Nowhere in the articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights does it say that these rights depend upon whether or not someone is either coerced, manipulated, or incentivized into receiving an experimental, authorized for emergency use only medical treatment.

There will always be a new emergency ripe for exploitation.

The globalist agenda is for a complete makeover of society under a technocratic regime of public and private collaborations that wishes to dictate how the world is run from the top down, leveraging invasive technologies to track and trace your every move while censoring and silencing anyone who dares not comply.

No society can truly be free when its citizens are denied the most basic of human rights.

