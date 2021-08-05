Citizens all over the world are rising up against mandatory vaccine passports, health passes, and lockdowns resulting in medical apartheid imposed by public and private collaborations.

Freedom, once surrendered, must be fought for in order to get it back.

For over a year, conscientious citizens wishing to do the right thing by their neighbors slowly seceded their rights for the greater good.

But little by little, governments and private corporations began exploiting the people’s good faith, and the people started waking up to the tyranny that had slowly crept in.

The goal right now is to force eveyone to carry a global biometric identity wallet loaded with verifiable credentials, which will be used for social and economic purposes. The first step in that is to tell you, you need a vaccine passport. pic.twitter.com/ZybGrbUtPe — 'Sikh For Truth'. (@SikhForTruth) August 4, 2021

The world is now at a tipping point where public and private sector overreach regarding mandatory proof of vaccination and health status is the abhorrent new normal, but resistance to the medical apartheid and destruction of societal contracts championed by the globalist great reset ideology and build back better agenda is growing by the millions.

To gain a clearer perspective of the sheer size and scale of the resistance, here’s a visual glimpse of the countries and territories where citizens are fighting against those who conspire to sequester their birthright — freedom.

France: Show your health pass or go to jail

The people of France are being subjected to medical apartheid whereby the French government will begin locking up citizens who don’t show their medical papers.

Fines and prison sentences are slated for anyone in certain areas not presenting a proof of a negative COVID test result, which will no longer be free, or proof of vaccination to participate in most of society.

In response, millions of French citizens are taking to the streets in direct defiance of draconian mandates.

ALERT 🚨 Massive protest in Nice. Millions of protesters out in multiple cities of France against Covid health pass.pic.twitter.com/RMJQA6cKww — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 31, 2021

“Macron Demission! Macron Demission!” Macron Resign protests break out across France today pic.twitter.com/OGfHzSgRrJ — Jack Posobiec, IWO 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 31, 2021

Police are using water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators in France who have returned to the streets for a third weekend to protest against health pass checks at all shops, restaurants, and transportation.pic.twitter.com/LFIupo00MK — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) July 31, 2021

Australia: Military helicopters corral citizens gathering in public

Australia has resorted to unofficial Martial Law as military helicopters corral citizens who gather outdoors, announcing that the police will be there soon.

📹| #Australia deploys military to Sydney to help enforce a #COVID19 lockdown ▪️Military drones and helicopters patrol over #Sydney.

▪️Soldiers tell people through siren to disperse or they’ll get fined. pic.twitter.com/TQh3jPdD6F — EHA News (@eha_news) July 31, 2021

Martial law Sydney Australia nwo pic.twitter.com/vfkPUlTLrE — jordan75777777 (@jordan75777777) August 1, 2021

HAPPENING: A large anti-lockdown protest is underway in Melbourne, Australia. pic.twitter.com/aH8Z33vVM5 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 5, 2021

Senator Malcolm Roberts 🇦🇺

🔥🔥🔥

I speak tonight on FREEDOM.

On many occasions in the last year I have addressed the Senate in regard to freedom as a counterbalance to medical tyranny & I recently addressed the Canberra Freedom Rally, remotely. pic.twitter.com/AH715y60G5 — Teresa 2.0 (@Thorsome4) August 4, 2021

Great Britain: Massive anti-lockdown and vaccine passport protests

After vowing to never implement vaccine passports, the British government is expanding its NHS COVID pass capabilities for domestic use, such as attending public gatherings.

JUST IN 🚨 Massive anti-vaccine passport protest in London pic.twitter.com/yi0t3hIAYI — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 24, 2021

VIDEO: Violence erupts outside the UK Parliament during this evening’s anti-lockdown protest. pic.twitter.com/7CEch73vaj — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 24, 2021

Ireland: Rallies against COVID passports, lockdowns

With shouts of “shame on you,” “no to vaccine passports,” and “end the lockdown,” Irish citizens show their resistance.

ANTI COVID TYRANNY PROTEST IN Cork, Ireland 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 01/05/2021 pic.twitter.com/D6ttjJ1EkE — mikhail orlov (@mikhail86439176) May 2, 2021

Italy: Green Pass meets fierce opposition

Italian citizens take a stand against mandatory health passes for participating in society.

Rome protests tonight against Italy’s #GreenPass which from Aug. 6 bans entry to stadiums, museums, theatres, cinemas, swimming pools, gyms, and indoor restaurants except for those who’ve either had at least one jab, negative test within 48 hrs, or recently recovered from #COVID pic.twitter.com/UPuotdDVtv — Edward Pentin (@EdwardPentin) July 29, 2021

Large anti-vaccine passports protest at Piazza del Popolo in #Rome 🇮🇹 Anti-lockdown and anti vaccination passport protests and heating up around the world, the MSM don’t want you to see what’s taking place! pic.twitter.com/EkYnz0MudZ — Unity News Network (UNN) (@UnityNewsNet) July 30, 2021

Germany: Hundreds of citizens are beaten & arrested in anti-lockdown protests

In Berlin, citizens are beaten and arrested for gathering outdoors in protest of lockdowns and COVID passports.

Hundreds of people have been arrested at anti-lockdown protests in Berlin. Thousands attended the protest against Germany’s coronavirus rules – despite there being a ban on mass gatherings. Read today's top stories here: https://t.co/iOm40vn1kt pic.twitter.com/58Md7PISEP — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 2, 2021

BERLIN GERMANY PROTESTS AGAINST COVID RESTRICTIONS! pic.twitter.com/z6dKZzx0P0 — Lorrie Hancock (@LorrieHancock18) August 2, 2021

Major protests have continued around Europe and the world against COVID passports. Here’s some of the scenes from Germany. pic.twitter.com/uX5FteILEg — Unity News Network (UNN) (@UnityNewsNet) August 2, 2021

Berlin police arrest hundreds at banned protest against Covid restrictions pic.twitter.com/2nUswWOH0D — The Sun (@TheSun) August 2, 2021

Greece: Tear gas and water cannons for those against mandatory vaccinations

In Athens, citizens are met with tear gas and water cannons while protesting mandatory vaccinations.

🇬🇷💉 Aerial view of anti-covid protests in #Greece. Such protests were reported in 🇫🇷 #France and other countries as well.. pic.twitter.com/9BcaRRWYNw — GLOBAL NEWS NEXUS (@globalnwsnexus) July 17, 2021

Thessaloniki ,Greece ~ Over 250,000 Protest in one of Greece’s largest cities..against Covid Vaccines and Government Agenda..pic.twitter.com/mI69lxwqs2 — 🔴⚪️💙 🇺🇸DEAN🇺🇸🔴⚪️💙 (@777DEAN777) July 25, 2021

Israel: Over a year of protests

For over a year, the people of Israel have been protesting government restrictions. From Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, their fight against health passes and lockdowns continues.

ISRAEL: Demonstrators take to streets in TelAviv on Saturday night to protest the government’s covid restrictions. pic.twitter.com/UjOY2ROlK6 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 1, 2021

Thailand: Protestors call on PM to resign over expanded lockdown measures

#BREAKING #THAILAND 🔴 THAILAND: MASSIVE PROTESTS AGAINST LOCKDOWNS IN BANGKOK 🚨 Protesters in #Bangkok on Sunday took to streets in their cars to protest handling of CVID pandemic by government. Earlier in day, #lockdown was extended in 13 provinces.#Video #Protests pic.twitter.com/aUDVCWnfey — loveworld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) August 1, 2021

The list of global protests continues to grow

3/15 Anti Lockdown, Vaccine And Vaccine Passport Protest – Finland July 24 pic.twitter.com/HuGqI63Xch — ZNeveri (@ZNeveri) July 24, 2021

5/15 Huge Anti Vaccine Passport Protest – Paris France July 24 pic.twitter.com/smjxW4Vefe — ZNeveri (@ZNeveri) July 24, 2021

7/15 Anti Vaccine Passport Protest – Saint-Denis France July 24 pic.twitter.com/FoFO2og3BT — ZNeveri (@ZNeveri) July 24, 2021

9/15 Huge Anti Vaccine Passport Protest – Toulon France July 24 pic.twitter.com/F7Q65cM57Z — ZNeveri (@ZNeveri) July 24, 2021

11/15 Huge Anti Vaccine Passport Protest – La Rochelle France July 24 pic.twitter.com/sex98rjcvX — ZNeveri (@ZNeveri) July 24, 2021

13/15 Huge Anti Lockdown, Vaccine And Vaccine Passport Protest – Melbourne Australia July 24 pic.twitter.com/l11A0u2RDs — ZNeveri (@ZNeveri) July 24, 2021

15/15 Anti Lockdown, Vaccine And Vaccine Passport Protest – Sydney Australia July 24 pic.twitter.com/bYLKRH1zlM — ZNeveri (@ZNeveri) July 24, 2021

17 Huge Anti Vaccine Passport Protest – Valence France July 24 pic.twitter.com/PKuTxOXFTf — ZNeveri (@ZNeveri) July 24, 2021

19 Huge Anti Lockdown, Vaccine And Vaccine Passport Protest – Ireland July 24 pic.twitter.com/3FWwhCdZBk — ZNeveri (@ZNeveri) July 24, 2021

21 Anti Vaccine Passport Protest – Greece July 24 pic.twitter.com/ji8AbfQBh4 — ZNeveri (@ZNeveri) July 24, 2021

23 Protest outside Slovakian Parliament building against covit tyranny July 24 pic.twitter.com/vFuQG04aXt — ZNeveri (@ZNeveri) July 24, 2021

Coming soon to the United States

On August 3, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared, “If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated.”

The mandate goes into effect August 16, and it will start to be enforced September 13.

Mayor Bill de Blasio: "If you want to participate in our society fully, you've got to get vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/UNHC9XInoY — The Hill (@thehill) August 3, 2021

Digital health passports are all about social control & digital identity schemes

The experimental COVID vaccines were designed to minimize symptoms, and they have not been proven to prevent transmission.

Mandatory vaccinations and digital health passports have almost nothing to do with public health and everything to do with social control through digital identity schemes that determine which goods and services a citizen can access.

As Truth Talk UK reports, “The drive to get as many people jabbed as possible is not about the jab in itself. But it’s about getting as many people signed up to vaccine passports as possible and the more people who have their vaccine passports then the more viable the shift towards digital identity becomes transporting their credentials into a new digital id wallet, just like the EU have plans for.”

How did we get to this point?

15 days to slow the spread

Masks don’t work

Wear a mask

Don’t leave your home

Don’t go to work

Shop from big tech

Socially distance

Protests don’t spread the virus

Protests do spread the virus

Accept only authoritative messaging

Ignore natural immunity

Download the contact tracing app

Keep kids out of school

Collect welfare checks

Protect the vulnerable

Send COVID patients to nursing homes

Get the experimental vaccine and you don’t have to wear a mask

Get the experimental vaccine and you still have to wear a mask

Vaccinate the least vulnerable

Show your health pass

Stay of out society if you don’t comply

Once we begin to surrender our fundamental freedoms, there’s no guarantee we’ll ever get them back.

The United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights clearly states:

Everyone has the right to freedom of movement and residence within the borders of each state (Article 13).

Everyone has the right freely to participate in the cultural life of the community, to enjoy the arts and to share in scientific advancement and its benefits (Article 27).

Everyone has the right of equal access to public service in his country (Article 21).

Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person (Article 3).

Nowhere in the articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights does it say that these rights depend upon whether or not someone is either coerced, manipulated, or incentivized into receiving an experimental, authorized for emergency use only medical treatment.

There will always be a new emergency ripe for exploitation.

The globalist agenda is for a complete makeover of society under a technocratic regime of public and private collaborations that wishes to dictate how the world is run from the top down, leveraging invasive technologies to track and trace your every move while censoring and silencing anyone who dares not comply.

No society can truly be free when its citizens are denied the most basic of human rights.