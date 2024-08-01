Club of Rome calls on nations to eat less meat, redistribute wealth, adopt circular economy

The Club of Rome would see the entire planet turn into a Marxist dystopia: perspective

As part of its Earth4All agenda, the Club of Rome is calling on nations to eat less meat, redistribute wealth, adopt a circular economy, raise taxes, restructure education, and charge high prices for fossil fuels.

For over 50 years the Club of Rome has been operating under the belief that there are “limits to growth” on a finite planet.

“In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill […] All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then is humanity itself” The First Global Revolution: A Report by the Council of the Club Of Rome, 1991

Without a traditional, militaristic enemy to enact their great reset-like agendas in 1991 the Club of Rome chose humanity itself as the greatest threat to planetary health, and that’s when the whole global warming and climate change narratives really began taking off — their solutions had finally found a problem.

"We see a switch to healthier, plant-based diets [..] The economic model everywhere is circular [..] Material consumption of unsustainable resources is reined-in, fossil energy phased out & we see a significant redistribution of wealth": Club of Rome co-president at EU parliament pic.twitter.com/yVCQ6KdIsT — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) May 15, 2023

All of the Club of Rome’s proposals are aimed at controlling humanity, such as telling people what they should eat, how their land should be used, what types of energy they should be allowed to consume, what they should do with their money, what type of economic system they should have, how schools should be run, and so on and so on.

They call this the Wellbeing Economy.

Now, the Club of Rome is focusing its efforts on influencing individual nation states with its Earth4All National Program.

Austria is the latest pilot country for this program.

“In the Austrian modelling context, the lever ‘reduction of meat consumption’ was implemented as ‘behavioral change of consumers'” Club of Rome, Earth4All: Austria, July 2024

In its “Earth4All: Austria” report, the Club of Rome says that Austria must reduce its meat consumption in order to provide better nutrition to its citizens and to save the rain forests.

“People also consume almost twice as much meat per year as the global average. Reducing the consumption of animal proteins is essential in order to achieve a turnaround in nutrition,” the report reads.

And because animals in Austria are fed with grains that imported from tropical forests, the report says that raising livestock in Europe is killing the rain forests in places like South America.

According to the report, “Food consumption in Austria can also have an impact on land use in tropical forests. This applies in particular to meat, for which animal feed such as soya is imported, and all food products that use palm oil as an ingredient. Tropical forests are often cleared for this purpose, destroying important carbon sinks and biodiversity hotspots.”

“State regulations that contradict familiar consumer behavior are often met with resistance. For example, many people resist ‘dietary regulations’ as soon as the importance of reducing meat consumption is emphasized” Club of Rome, Earth4All: Austria, July 2024

Telling people what to do rarely goes over well, and the Club of Rome acknowledges this in the report while simultaneously telling governments what to do about changing their citizens’ behavior, so that they eat less meat.

In order “to change consumer behavior, reduce meat consumption or optimize and expand protein plant breeding,” the Club of Rome suggest that governments use coercive taxation measures and implement a “supply chain law for agricultural products” to make life difficult for those who do not comply.

Some of the tax measures include:

Reduction of the reduced VAT rate for meat and sausage products and dairy products with socially acceptable compensation payments

Higher taxation of processed (fatty, sugary and animal-based) foods

Taxation of foods and food ingredients that are harmful to health, the environment and the climate

While the proposals to limit meat consumption are geared towards Austria, they also reflect the overall strategy to incentivize, coerce, or otherwise manipulate human behavior into serving an unelected globalist agenda.

The same goes for the Club of Rome’s socialist vision for the redistribution of wealth.

“Permanent wealth monitoring by the state and the public database on wealth and income based on this are an essential prerequisite for redistribution measures” Club of Rome, Earth4All: Austria, July 2024

For the Club of Rome, the problem of wealth is that it “often goes hand in hand with influence,” so their solution is to abolish excess wealth and to redistribute it — the promise of every Communist dictator.

According to the Austria report, “Increases in wealth therefore also lead to more influence – visible in politics, in institutions, even at universities.”

“It is therefore less about general redistribution than about reducing the extreme concentration of wealth among the top 0.1 percent of the population: it is about abolishing excess wealth.”

“Redistribution will undoubtedly provoke resistance. But inequality and affluence also generate resistance among excluded and marginalized groups” Club of Rome, Earth4All: Austria, July 2024

The unelected globalists at the Club of Rome are fully aware that their agendas are extremely unpopular.

For example, the Earth4All: Austria report says:

“A particularly important point is the acceptance and perception of measures by citizens, farmers and entrepreneurs.

“For example, price increases for products, the discontinuation of subsidies for fossil fuels or potentially higher energy prices – which could continue to rise due to higher infrastructure costs such as the expansion of the grid, storage facilities, etc. – may not be perceived well by people in the lower income bracket in particular based on their particular viewpoint.”

In order to dupe the public into giving up their rights, their properties, their way of living, and their freedoms, the Club of Rome says that “communication of the cushioning measures will be needed,” especially with their whole Marxist approach to everything.

“Redistributions are not yet considered appropriate. In future, much better, comprehensible communication of the cushioning measures will be needed here“ Club of Rome, Earth4All: Austria, July 2024

To give you an idea of the Club of Rome’s communication strategy, the Earth4All: Austria authors paint their Communist views in such a way as to make them sound almost too good to be true:

“By reducing structural inequality, income and wealth are distributed so fairly that there is hardly any monetary poverty anymore.

“All people have a secure existence. They have access to work and a basic income so that they can afford to live well within planetary and social boundaries, which also has a positive impact on the regional economy, climate and nature.”

Did you see that?

The benevolent regime will redistribute wealth so fairly that monetary poverty will be a thing of the past!

As your taxes skyrocket and your ability to drive a car or eat what you want to eat is stolen from you, they say that you’ll at least have a “basic income,” but not for buying goods of lasting value, no; not at all!

They don’t want that. They want you to rent everything from your corporate overlords, thanks to the circular economy.

“More and more people are looking at new concepts for organizing the economy and measuring social wellbeing. Examples include the circular economy, the sharing economy, the ecological economy, the feminist economy, green growth, the steady state, degrowth and post-growth” Club of Rome, Earth4All: Austria, July 2024

The Club of Rome sees the circular economy, with its Product as a Service business model, as being one of its most important agendas.

But the circular economy agenda is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

“Young people are not so crazy about owning things any longer; they want to share things; they want to benefit from services“ Dr. Anders Wijkman, Club of Rome Co-President, 2015

'You'll Own Nothing & Be Happy' Circular Economy is "The Most Important Agenda"

Club of Rome Co-President Dr. Anders Wijkman in 2015:

"Young people are not crazy about owning things. They want to share things. They want to benefit from services." pic.twitter.com/hMOkCaYAKs — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) August 1, 2024

In the name of saving the planet for all humanity, proponents of the circular economy claim it will lead to more durable and sustainable materials, increased recycling, and lowered carbon emissions.

Sounds great, right?

However, the circular economy is the inspiration behind the infamous phrase: “You’ll Own Nothing. And You’ll Be Happy,” from the World Economic Forum.

As Royal Philips Electronics CEO Frans Van Houten explained to the WEF in 2016:

“In circular economy business models, I would like products to come back to me as the original designer and manufacturer, and once you get your head around that notion, why would I actually sell you the product if you are primarily interested in the benefit of the product? Maybe I can stay the owner of the product and just sell you the benefit as a service” Frans Van Houten, WEF, 2016

'You'll own nothing & be happy' Product as a Service circular economy business model.

"Why would I actually sell you the product if you are primarily interested in the benefit? Maybe I can stay the owner & just sell you the benefit as a service”: Frans Van Houten, WEF, 2016 pic.twitter.com/EG9Kq5P2AR — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) November 23, 2022

“The most urgent step for sustainable growth in low-income countries is to increase funding for transformative research in the area of the circular economy in low-income countries” Club of Rome, Earth4All: Austria, July 2024

The Club of Rome Earth4All: Austria report mentions circularity over 20 times, mostly in the context driving economic growth, reducing carbon emissions, and recycling.

The Austria report also cites the “Circularity Gap” report, which we’ve quoted here on The Sociable, which says the circular economy is about “moving away from ownership and accumulation” towards more service-based models.

And going back to 2015, Club of Rome co-president Dr. Anders Wijkman said of the circular economy:

“I think this is probably the most important agenda that we have. New business models are going to happen, and we’re not going to buy a lot of stuff.

“We are going to benefit from high quality services. That’s an aspect that I think will interest many, many people — not least young people who are not so crazy about owning things any longer; they want to share things; they want to benefit from services.”

“Bad faith actors have also targeted the Forum’s coverage of the circular economy (economic systems that aim to eliminate waste by reusing raw materials rather than disposing of them), decrying it as a ‘top-down agenda’ coming from ‘unelected globalists looking to reshape the world in their image’” “How blog on ‘owning nothing and being happy’ became focus of disinformation campaign” by Adrian Monck, WEF, July 2022

On a personal note, shortly after I wrote that the circular economy was “a top-down agenda coming from unelected globalists looking to reshape the world in their image” in March 2022, the WEF’s former managing director Adrian Monck referred to me as a “bad faith actor” for my criticism of “the Forum’s coverage of the circular economy.”

Then, last year the WEF published a joint report with Accenture that outright admitted that the circular economy was indeed a top-down agenda!

In fact they emphasized this top-down approach several times, for example:

“ Circular economy leadership needs to come from the top and extend company-wide “

“ “Since the circular economy demands significant strategic transformation, the call to action must be sponsored at the top of the organization”

“This systemic transition requires companies to embed circularity at all levels and functions throughout the organization. Starting from the top, there should be clear governance, leadership and accountability”

Hypocrites, the lot!

In the end, circular economy business models risk creating a neofeudalistic, technocratic serfdom out of the ashes of the middle class, who like peasants and serfs, wouldn’t be able to buy things like houses, cars, and appliances, but rather rent them from their futuristic lords and vassals who would digitally track and trace every product they provided as a service.

The Club of Rome and the WEF are main drivers of this agenda to eliminate ownership.

“Socially acceptable climate protection measures can also include free access to nature, which may require the communitisation of private property“ Club of Rome, Earth4All: Austria, July 2024

The Club of Rome has been pushing degrowth agendas since its inception over 50 years ago, and many of its policy recommendations are based on Marxist ideologies.

They advocate for the redistribution of wealth, communitising private property, reducing ownership, revamping education systems, embracing critical “feminist economics,” artificially inflating fossil fuel prices, and controlling what people eat.

Some Earth4All: Austria policy levers include:

Redistribution of wealth and progressive taxation

Improving participation and equal opportunities in terms of workers’ rights and citizen’s assemblies

Changing diets, reducing overconsumption and waste and transitioning to sustainable food

Restructuring the education system

Significantly higher prices for fossil fuels

The WEF’s great reset agenda is almost identical to the Club of Rome’s Earth4All agenda, but they differ in approach.

Whereas the Club of Rome is overtly Marxist in its march towards neo-feudalism, the WEF prefers a more techno-totalitarian approach to enact its version of neo-feudalism — with a heavy emphasis on leveraging emerging technologies of the so-called fourth industrial revolution to drive its great reset.

The WEF and the Club of Rome have a shared history going back over 50 years (as described in the video below by HelioWave).

The Club of Rome’s Earth4All: Austria report is a guide for all developed nations.

However, it is not the only pilot country in the Club of Rome’s nation program.

To see what the Club of Rome has in store for developing nations, check out the “Earth4All: Kenya” report and see what different means they want to use to achieve the same ends.

