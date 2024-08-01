AI4 2024: GoodGist to spotlight the AI revolution in special session

GoodGist, the artificial intelligence solutions innovator, is delighted to announce its participation in AI4 2024, the largest AI industry conference in the USA and one of the biggest in the world. The event will take place from August 12th to 14th at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and over 5,000 attendees from all over the world are expected to attend.

GoodGist will share its latest AI developments and discuss the latest trends in 2024 with other big players in the AI industry. This will come in the form of a talk, among other activities, where GoodGist’s CEO and Co-Founder, Ruban Phukan, will deliver a keynote speech on “The Knowledge Revolution: Let AI Supercharge Your Employees, Customers, and Partners” on the Startup Stage. The talk will be on Wednesday, August 14th, 2024, at 11 AM.

Phukan’s talk will dive into how AI can transform various aspects of business operations to improve efficiency, customer experience, and partnership management, the latter of which is Goodgist’s key focus. Those who attend will come away with valuable insights into how AI can be properly harnessed in their organizations.

AI4 is a yearly conference for AI professionals and enthusiasts with over 350 speakers and 150+ AI exhibits across the event. The two-and-a-half-day event is jam-packed with expert panels, interactive exhibits, hands-on workshops, and numerous networking opportunities yearly.

AI4 is also renowned for its comprehensive and use-case-oriented approach so that attendees can utilize a common framework for understanding AI’s implications in various sectors. The event is organized by Fora Group, and since its inception in 2018, they have connected over 10,000 industry leaders globally.

There will be tonnes of other sessions at AI4 outside of Goodgist’s programmed activities. There will be an opportunity to engage with policymakers and leaders on the future of AI, while networking with other attendees and celebrating the contributions of women in AI with specific talks on promotion of diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. Lastly, there will be a crossover of AI and creativity through various art installations.

