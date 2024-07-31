Is the agenda really about greater health security, or is it more about consolidating power & making sure everyone is injected with new technologies for years to come? perspective

A pandemic preparedness coalition backed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation publishes a three-year plan to regionalize and accelerate vaccine production in the so-called global south.

On Tuesday the Regional Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative (RVMC) published its Strategy 2024-2027 road map to accelerate “regional vaccine manufacturing and supply chain networks capable of producing vaccines for routine use in a sustainable manner, with readiness for outbreak manufacturing.”

“The stark disparities in vaccine access during the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the urgency of developing regional vaccine manufacturing networks to support vaccine self-sufficiency” Regional Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative Strategy 2024-2027

“To be launched at Davos 2025 – and using the Framework as the foundation – we will develop a document that makes a persuasive case for staying the course on regionalization, for the mutual benefits of this approach, for the risks of not delivering the agenda fully and in true collaboration between stakeholders” Regional Vaccine Manufacturing Collective Strategy 2024-2027

A brainchild of the WEF, the US National Academies of Medicine (NAM), and the Gates-backed Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the RVMC’s three-year blueprint is based on the belief that “Countries rightfully want to have greater health security and control over vaccine manufacturing within their borders.”

The RVMC considers the countries of Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Southeast Asia to be the regions that are “best positioned to achieve the necessary scale of demand, investment, and capability for sustainable vaccine production.”

For vaccine manufacturing the RVMC’s three-year strategy aims to be “the global vision for the regionalization agenda.”

In the image below, the RVMC sets out its delivery principles for the next three years:

In a similar vein, this week the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the launch of “A new project aiming to accelerate the development and accessibility of human avian influenza (H5N1) messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine candidates for manufacturers in low- and middle-income countries.”

The project is led by Argentinian manufacturer Sinergium Biotech, which will leverage the WHO and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) mRNA Technology Transfer Programme.

Writing on his Substack this week, researcher, author, natural health proponent, and activist James Roguski said of the new project, “THIS is what the amendments to the International Health Regulations and the proposed Pandemic Treaty have always been about.”

“As long as not everybody is vaccinated nobody will be safe” Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum, 2021

“The ambitious 100 Days Mission, spearheaded by CEPI and embraced by G7 and G20 nations, seeks to develop vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics against a novel viral threat in just over a three-month period. Achieving this goal—around a third of the time it took to create a COVID-19 vaccine—would give the world a fighting chance at stopping the next pandemic in its tracks” Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit, July 2024

Coinciding with the launch of the RVMC regionalization strategy this week, CEPI co-hosted the two-day Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — the same country where the G20 Summit will be held in November.

According to the end of summit press release:

“Conversations centered around efforts to ramp up disease surveillance, regional manufacturing and access to health tools and countermeasures that could combat epidemic and pandemic threats in as little as 100 days.

“The ambitious 100 Days Mission, spearheaded by CEPI and embraced by G7 and G20 nations, seeks to develop vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics against a novel viral threat in just over a three-month period. Achieving this goal—around a third of the time it took to create a COVID-19 vaccine—would give the world a fighting chance at stopping the next pandemic in its tracks.”

Following the event, representatives of the organizations gathered at the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit 2024 signed a declaration stating that “the global south countries were more severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics delay in arriving in these countries leading to significant morbidity and mortality within their populations.”

Therefore, they concluded that “continued investment in building and strengthening the science, technology, and innovation systems, and the regional and local end-to-end production capacity of Global South countries, is crucial for greater autonomy and stability in developing health technologies, promoting the generation and absorption of knowledge and technologies, and ensuring equitable access.”

“The mission is not the vaccine. The mission is to vaccinate everybody in the world” Mariana Mazzucato, World Economic Forum, 2022

By looking to regionalize and accelerate vaccine production through their self-funded, self-created organizations, the unelected globalists at the WEF, the Gates Foundation, CEPI, and RVMC have made it their mission to keep vaccinating the entire planet for years to come.

As author and professor at the University College London Mariana Mazzucato stated at the 2022 WEF Annual Meeting, the mission isn’t the vaccine; the mission is to vaccinate everybody in the world.

“For every disease that we don’t have vaccines, we will try mRNA” Bill Gates, USA Today, 2024

And these unelected globalists are positioning themselves to make billions on their investments as they consolidate even more power and influence over worldly affairs.

They will work with governments to rollout out mRNA “vaccines” for every single pathogen they come across.

There are currently “21 pathogens with outbreak potential,” according to the latest figures from CEPI’s partner FIND.

That’s 21 opportunities for public-private partnerships to build upon strategies and policies that they’ve been implementing over the past four years.

These globalist entities blame climate change as the reason for the rise in pathogens.

As the latest Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit declaration stated yesterday:

“The advancing climate crisis and natural disasters alters patterns of infectious diseases including zoonotic, neglected, and vector-borne diseases, and increases the likelihood of epidemics and new pandemics due to the spread, reemergence and/or emergence of pathogens.”

“If we don’t vaccinate the whole world, as we should, COVID-19 will come back to haunt us, and it will come back to hurt us” Christine Lagarde, World Economic Forum, 2021

The RVMC was founded at the 2022 WEF Annual Meeting, with support from CEPI.

CEPI was founded at the 2017 WEF Annual Meeting, with support from the Gates Foundation.

Historically, the Gates Foundation has provided more funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) than most nation states.

The Gates Foundation is also a core partner of GAVI: the vaccine alliance — which also gives more money to the WHO than most member states.

Under the guise of climate change and planetary health, all these groups and so many more are fully behind the push for net-zero, carbon footprint tracking, eat the bugs, digital ID, CBDC, track-and-trace surveillance, “you’ll own nothing and be happy” great reset policies.

Now, they want to accelerate and regionalize “vaccine” production in poorer nations in the global south.

Is this agenda really about moving towards equity and greater health security, or is it a move to further consolidate their own power and “mess around” with new technologies that they just can’t wait to stick in everybody’s arms for years and years to come?

