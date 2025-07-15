Humans, animals & commodities alike are all to be digitally tagged, tracked-and-traced equally: perspective
The same digital identity and vaccine passport systems deployed by governments and corporations on human populations during lockdowns are now expanding to include pets and livestock, according to the latest UN AI for Good report.
Whether the track-and-trace tech is for humans or animals, the verbiage is almost verbatim.
Last week, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), which is the United Nations agency for digital technologies, published a massive 866-page “UN AI for Good Innovate for Impact Interim Report 2025,” detailing numerous AI applications in development, along with current use cases.
On page 33, we find “Use Case 5: AI-Driven Biometric Animal Registration for Animal Welfare and Global Health,” which takes all the track-and-trace technologies used on people under the guise of “slowing the spread” of COVID-19 and transfers that over to animals, so we get things like digital pet IDs, digital horse passports, and digital vaccine records for all creatures great and small.
The UN report highlights the work of South Korean Company iSciLab, which aims to address the following problem:
“Traditional animal registration using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) microchips is invasive, costly, and impractical in many regions. This limits pet identification, hinders rabies vaccination tracking, and results in poor enforcement of animal welfare policies. Especially in low-income areas, unregistered stray animals contribute to zoonotic disease spread and animal neglect.“
Replace “pets” and “animals” with “humans” and “people” and switch “rabies” for “COVID” and you’ve got the same track-and-trace scheme we experienced during lockdowns.
“Traditional animal registration using RFID microchips is invasive, costly, and prone to issues such as chip migration, incompatibility, or failure. These barriers hinder widespread adoption, especially in low-resource settings, resulting in unregistered animals and poor vaccination tracking—an acute public health risk, particularly for stray animals in regions like Africa.”
After people and pets, the next step is to implement digital IDs and vaccine passports for cattle and other livestock in our food supply.
The agenda to track-and-trace people like cattle and other commodities is well-documented.
As World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab wrote in his book from 2017, “The Fourth Industrial Revolution:”
“Any package, pallet or container can now be equipped with a sensor, transmitter or radio frequency identification (RFID) tag that allows a company to track where it is as it moves through the supply chain—how it is performing, how it is being used, and so on.”
“In the near future, similar monitoring systems will also be applied to the movement and tracking of people.”
Fast forward eight years, and the RFID chips are giving way to facial recognition and other biometric identification methods that can be retrieved using a smartphone.
For animals, the latest biometric craze is “nose print imaging” where an animal’s unique nose print acts like a fingerprint.
For humans, you can take your pick for biometric identification: fingerprints, iris scans, gait detection, facial recognition, brainwave activity, heart measurements, DNA swabs — they’re all in there.
The main point is that humans, animals, and commodities are all to be tagged, surveilled, and traced equally.
For another example, in 2022 the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the WEF published a report “encouraging the development of a global certification framework” for digital identity systems of persons and objects — both physical and digital.
While the report, “The Promise of TradeTech: Policy Approaches to Harness Trade Digitalization,” is concerned with digital identity as it relates to digitalizing global trade systems, the seed has been planted to normalize the idea of treating people like animals and products to be tracked, traced, and monitored for compliance with certain standards.
Just as sensing technologies can track and trace products through their “life cycles,” the same can be said about tracking humans through their own “life cycles” via biometric data and digital identity schemes.
This is true in several countries, more recently in Pakistan and Nigeria.
Earlier this year, the Nigerian government published a framework to develop national Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) that will utilize digital ID to track and trace “key life events” of every citizen from the cradle to the grave.
Pakistan is ahead of Nigeria as digital ID has already become a standard feature in every Pakistani’s life.
According to a WEF blog post from July, 2024:
“At the heart of Pakistan’s digital transformation is the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), established to overhaul the country’s identity systems.”
“This was a foundational change, positioning Pakistan among a select group of nations equipped to manage comprehensive digital identities for over 240 million citizens.”
The push to track-and-trace people like animals and products throughout their so-called lifecycles is not just coming from the UN, the WEF, or the WTO, but also the B20 and the G20.
If we go back a couple of years, the leaders of the 2023 B20 India Summit published their annual communique recommending that the G20 nations: “Promote the digitization of identities at the individual, enterprise, and farm levels that are both interoperable and recognized across borders.”
This digital identity is not just for identity verification, but is also for “governments and private stakeholders” to have access to other types of information about you, including your health records, business dealings, land use, consumption habits, and finances.
The latest AI for Good report shows this type of data is now being collected for pets and livestock (minus their business dealings and finances).
Whether it’s people, pets, or livestock, the end result is the same.
Digital ID, vaccine passports, and contact tracing for all.
The UN AI for Good report notes that the types of metadata being collected for animals include:
- Animal biometric images (nose print, facial features)
- Species/breed/age/
- Owner info
- Vaccination history
All these systems are increasingly becoming interconnected and interoperable.
How long until your own digital ID, which includes your vaccination status and carbon footprint tracker, will be tied to that of your pet’s?
