Teaching with tech: What’s changing and why It Matters (Brains Byte Back Podcast)

Teaching has changed a lot over the years, from chalkboards to laptops, from printed worksheets to online quizzes. Now, artificial intelligence is shaping not just how students learn but is becoming a new subject in its own right. AI is being introduced into the curriculum and used to support both students and teachers at all levels.

But with that support comes a new wave of questions. What role should AI play in the classroom? How much is too much? And who decides what’s helpful or harmful when the technology is still being figured out, especially when young minds are involved?

In this episode of Brains Byte Back, we sit down with Arlene Botokoro from Wooclap, a platform that supports interactive learning through tools that also support AI-based features. Arlene’s job is to make sure Wooclap is grounded in actual science about how people learn and use technology to make learning more effective and interactive.

We explore what it means to build tech that respects how teachers teach, and how AI can be used to support real educational goals. Arlene walks us through how Wooclap is working directly with educators to test new features, including AI-generated questions and tools like engaging in student debate.

One key takeaway from our conversation is that many of the people teaching in universities and companies today aren’t trained educators. They’re subject matter experts who may never have studied pedagogy. That’s one of the reasons Arlene believes tools like Wooclap matter. The goal isn’t just to digitize content—it’s to help people teach more effectively, whether they’ve done it for twenty years or two months.

We also talk about cultural differences. In France, for example, large lectures with little interaction are still the norm, while in the U.S. and Canada, students are often expected to discuss and engage. These differences shape how Wooclap is used across countries.

Near the end, Arlene speaks directly to parents. With AI becoming more visible in school settings, there’s understandable concern. But as she points out, what matters is not just what tools kids use, but how they use them, and who’s guiding the process.

This episode offers a grounded look at AI in education: what’s being tested, what’s working, and what questions we still need to ask.

Arlène Botokro: Arlène Botokro, I’m Head of Learning Innovation at Wooclap. My job is to make sure we’re creating tools that actually support learning. That means they’re based on science and co-designed with educators, trainers, and researchers. That’s what I do.

Erick Espinosa: Amazing. Arlene, thank you so much for joining me on this episode of Brains Byte Back. I think this is a really important moment to talk about technology in the classroom. It’s a big topic right now—sometimes even a debate—but most people can agree that it’s a powerful tool for learning, especially for young people.

Now, governments seem to be paying closer attention, especially when it comes to AI. Just last month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to integrate AI in education with the goal of improving AI literacy for students. And this is happening in other countries too.

AI literacy is becoming a major focus, whether we’re talking about students or teachers. But before we dive into that, I want to congratulate you on your recent promotion to Head of Learning Innovation at Wooclap. I think that was about a month ago?

Arlène Botokro: Thank you!

Erick Espinosa: How does that feel? And how long have you been with the company now?

Arlène Botokro: I’ve been at Wooclap for five years. I’ve been in the field of education and learning innovation for about ten years in different roles.

Erick Espinosa: What made you decide to work in educational technology?

Arlène Botokro: I started with a strong interest in education, and technology became a way to support that. I always got good grades growing up, but I didn’t work very hard. It didn’t seem fair. I realized early on that learning isn’t just about effort—it’s about how our brains work and the environment we’re in. That got me curious about how we learn.

Ten years ago, I started working in EdTech. That was my first real experience in combining education and technology, and I’ve stayed in the field ever since.

Erick Espinosa: And as Head of Learning Innovation, what exactly does your role involve?

Arlène Botokro: I have responsibilities both inside and outside the company. Internally, I work with our customer-facing teams and product teams. Our customer-facing teams work directly with learning professionals—people in universities, schools, and companies—who are using our tool. They train others on how to use it, not just technically, but also in terms of learning design and impact.

I help ensure they understand the learning context and can communicate it well. On the product side, I work with the teams to make sure what we’re building is grounded in cognitive science and solid research.

Externally, I work closely with educators, researchers, and learners to co-design tools. I run interviews, read research papers, and try to bring together all of that insight into something that makes sense for our users.

Erick Espinosa: That’s interesting. I came across a 2023 study that said over half of first-year teachers didn’t feel confident using classroom tech effectively. I imagine that might have shifted since then, especially with the rise of generative AI.

I saw another study that said 60% of teachers in the US and UK were integrating AI into their workflow as of 2025. Wooclap is doing something similar, right? Using AI to support teachers?

Arlène Botokro: Yes, absolutely. And to help teachers feel confident, we focus on two things. First, the tools need to be simple to use and fit into the workflows they already know. That’s why we co-design them with educators. Right now, I’m running a beta testing program where teachers try out new features before they’re rolled out more widely.

These include AI agents that help them at various points in the tool. We gather their feedback to decide what to move forward with.

Second, confidence comes from understanding how learning works. At Wooclap, we don’t just add AI for the sake of it. We only use AI if it saves time or meaningfully supports learning. Otherwise, we don’t add it. Teachers need to understand both learning science and how AI works. That’s why basic AI literacy is important for both teachers and students. It helps everyone understand what AI can and can’t do, and where it needs human judgment.

Erick Espinosa: The tools seem helpful, especially when it comes to things like generating exam questions. But have you run into any challenges when it comes to adoption, especially among more experienced teachers?

Arlène Botokro: The challenge isn’t always about tech itself, but about change. Some professors who’ve been teaching for decades are very open to new tools, because they’re always thinking about how to improve their teaching.

For example, some adopted peer-to-peer learning or shifted from lectures to more interactive formats. They’re used to evolving, so when they see the value of real-time feedback through tools like Wooclap, they’re interested. It’s more about mindset than age.

That said, after COVID, many more teachers are expected to use digital tools. So yes, general digital literacy has improved, but I wouldn’t call it a generational issue.

Erick Espinosa: Can you share what’s next for Wooclap? Any new tools or AI features coming?

Arlène Botokro: Sure. We actually have two main products. One is an instant response system that lets teachers create quizzes, more than 20 types, to ask their students questions and get real-time feedback.

We’ve already added AI features to this. For example, a teacher can upload course material, and the system will generate questions from it. That saves a lot of time. The teacher can still review and edit them, but it speeds up the process.

We’re now adding AI agents across the tool to support users at different stages. And yes, we’re looking into ways to extend this to students as well.



When you think about corporate trainers or university instructors who are experts in their field and teach just a few hours a week—they’re not always trained educators. A big part of our user base includes people like that.

Erick Espinosa: That’s a good point. My mind went straight to full-time teachers, but really, this tool is designed so that people who aren’t traditional teachers can still teach effectively, right?

Arlène Botokro: Exactly. The idea is to turn a technological tool into something like a pedagogy coach—something that helps you teach, even if you’re not trained as a teacher. That’s where the integration of AI and other features comes in.

For example, one AI feature currently being tested helps teachers create classroom debates by generating different viewpoints from an imaginary participant. The idea is to let students react to those views, which helps them practice critical thinking—something AI can’t do but people really need.

We also have another tool more focused on students. It helps with studying and memorization, and the AI supports personalization. It identifies what the student isn’t confident with and serves that content at the right time.

Erick Espinosa: I’m curious, you’re based in France, right? Paris?

Arlène Botokro: I’m in Paris, but not everyone on the team is. We’re international.

Erick Espinosa: So, where is Wooclap being used? I’d guess the U.S., but what other countries are using your platform?

Arlène Botokro: Wooclap was founded in Belgium, and our co-founders are Belgian. We operate mostly in Europe, we have a lot of clients in France, Italy, and Spain, but also in places like Singapore, the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

What’s interesting is that usage really differs by country. Teaching styles vary. For example, in France, the university model tends to be very top-down: a professor lectures for two hours while hundreds of students listen. In the U.S., there’s often more of a small-group approach. Students are encouraged to speak up, discuss readings, and engage more interactively. That changes how our tool is used.

Erick Espinosa: That was definitely my experience in Canada too.

Arlène Botokro: And when we talk about government involvement—like you mentioned earlier—many countries are starting to develop frameworks around how AI should be used in education. These might address teacher training, expectations for student skills, and what’s allowed in classrooms. Sometimes it’s a national policy; sometimes it’s driven by individual institutions.

Erick Espinosa: I’ve noticed a lot of concern from parents, especially now. It reminds me of how people reacted when the internet and computers first entered classrooms. There’s uncertainty, fear, even, around AI in education. What would you say to parents who are worried about these tools being used in school?

Arlène Botokro:I’d tell them to learn about the tools themselves. That’s the same advice I’d give for any digital or internet use. Ask what your kids are using, talk with them openly, and help them understand what AI is. That’s where AI literacy comes in.

Also, when AI is integrated into purpose-built platforms—like Wooclap—it’s a safer experience. For example, we’ve partnered with universities that have approved our tool, and the AI is only used for specific functions. Students can’t go off and use it for anything else.

So maybe instead of letting kids use general-purpose AI, like ChatGPT, unsupervised, give them access to tools that are built for education and designed with safeguards.

And it’s important that parents also understand what AI can and can’t do. It’s easy to blame young people for using tools “the wrong way,” but sometimes the adults don’t fully understand the tools either.

Erick Espinosa: That makes sense. Every time a new tech shows up, people push back. It’s expected. But when you mentioned Wooclap being used around the world, I started thinking: do you run into legal or policy challenges when bringing the tool into different countries?

Arlène Botokro: Yes, that happens more and more. And we’re very transparent about what we do. Since we’re a European company, we’re already used to strict rules around data privacy, like GDPR. So we’ve built systems to be compliant.

For example, years ago we created a second version of our privacy document—a simplified one that’s written for students and younger users. It helps them understand how their data is being used, not just the institution.

Erick Espinosa: That’s really smart and very teacher-minded. You’re thinking about how to break down complex information so students actually understand it.

Arlène Botokro: Thank you!

Erick Espinosa: Before I let you go, I can tell you’re passionate about this work. If a student came up to you and said, “I want to do what you do someday,” what advice would you give?

Arlène Botokro: I’d tell them to stay curious and stay humble. A lot of people focus on the tech, which is important, but real change happens when you solve real problems. To do that well, you need to talk to people, learners, teachers, researchers. That’s something we care deeply about at Wooclap.

Erick Espinosa: Arlene, thank you so much for joining me on this episode of Brain Spike Back. If someone wants to reach out to you or learn more about Wooclap, what’s the best way to connect?

Arlène Botokro: Just email me at [email protected].

Erick Espinosa: Am I pronouncing your name correctly?

Arlène Botokro:Yes, Arlene. Or Arlène if you want the French version.

Erick Espinosa: Got it. Thanks again for your time.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.