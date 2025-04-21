The Communist Cult of Rome is brainwashing youth into its Marxist ideology with WEF great narrative strategies: perspective

Capitalism is a poison sustained by narratives of individualism, and the antidote to capitalism is community building and storytelling, according to the Club of Rome.

Last month, the Club of Rome published its “Young Person’s Guidebook to Systems Change” that demonizes capitalism for its focus on individualism while propping up Marxist narratives.

“Capitalism is sustained by narratives, which are currently dominating in our societies and the way we view the world. Crucially, narratives of individualism and isolation […] But if capitalism is sustained by an ideology of individualism, community is its antidote“ Club of Rome, Young Person’s Guidebook to Systems Change, March 2025

The guidebook for indoctrinating youth into the global Marxist cult was written in collaboration with a Penn State University and Club of Rome-backed organization called The 50 Percent — a climate and social justice activist group that claims to represent the 50 percent of people on the planet who are under 30.

In the guidebook, The 50 Percent editor-in-chief Vanessa Terschluse tells young people that capitalism is a poison upon society and that the antidote is community building through storytelling.

“Capitalism isn’t just dominant—it’s a shape-shifting chameleon that adapts to challenges faster than you can say ‘systemic injustice’ […] Capitalism has mastered the art of looking like it’s changing while staying comfortably the same” Club of Rome, Young Person’s Guidebook to Systems Change, March 2025

In Terschluse’s worldview, capitalism is sustained by narratives that promote individualism, and her antidote to the poison of capitalism is to build a community.

According to Terschluse, “Capitalism is sustained by narratives, which are currently dominating in our societies and the way we view the world. Crucially, narratives of individualism and isolation […] But if capitalism is sustained by an ideology of individualism, community is its antidote.”

“Narratives shape our mental models and paradigms, influencing everything from individual choices to systemic behaviors” Club of Rome, Young Person’s Guidebook to Systems Change, March 2025

While Marxist in her rhetoric, Terschluse also believes that community can tackle polarization while blaming “current leaders” for this polarization.

“Community is also the antidote to polarization,” she writes, adding, “while current leaders would like to keep us separate, highlighting our ideological or cultural differences, when we come together, we realize that we have more in common than what keeps us apart. And that’s how we build movements for change: through union and community.”

But what if you’re an individual that prefers capitalism to the communist propaganda coming out of the Club of Rome?

Would that type of polarization be the fault of our “current leaders,” or would that polarization come about naturally and inevitably due to the fact that communism is a globalist death cult that harvests human suffering, starvation, and poverty as its principle crops?

“In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill […] All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then is humanity itself” The First Global Revolution: A Report by the Council of the Club Of Rome, 1991

"We see a switch to healthier, plant-based diets [..] The economic model everywhere is circular [..] Material consumption of unsustainable resources is reined-in, fossil energy phased out & we see a significant redistribution of wealth": Club of Rome co-president at EU parliament

“With community at our side and resilience in our hearts (the good kind, not the sneaky capitalist kind), we might just stand a chance” Club of Rome, Young Person’s Guidebook to Systems Change, March 2025

The Club of Rome is so blatantly Marxist that it openly advocates for a “Giant Leap” in the redistribution of wealth, communitising private property, reducing ownership, revamping education systems, artificially inflating fossil fuel prices, and controlling what people are allowed to eat.

Without a traditional, militaristic enemy to enact their great reset-like agendas in 1991 the Club of Rome chose humanity itself as the greatest threat to planetary health, and that’s when the whole global warming and climate change narratives really began taking off — their solutions had finally found a problem.

The Club of Rome’s latest “Young Person’s Guidebook to Systems Change” is an attempt to brainwash youth into this Marxist ideology, and the guidebook evens explains how this brainwashing is taking place — through narrative.

“Narratives are sneaky little things—they’re everywhere, often so ingrained in our culture that we don’t even realize they’re there” Club of Rome, Young Person’s Guidebook to Systems Change, March 2025

The authors of the guidebook say that dividing the world into “us versus them” or “good guys versus villains” is detrimental to their goal of systems change.

They tell us, “In systemic change, we-ness is the antidote to ‘Othering’—that insidious habit of dividing the world into ‘us’ (the good guys, obviously) and ‘them’ (villains, alien invaders, or that one person who insists pineapple belongs on pizza). Othering is the kryptonite of systems change because it creates walls when we need bridges.”

Paradoxically, the Club of Rome authors also claim that their own narratives — you know, the ones that sow division based on a fear of capitalism while manufacturing anxiety about the climate — are the good ones while narratives that go against theirs are built on hate speech and disinformation.

According to the guidebook authors, “Narratives built on hate speech, disinformation, or fear can reinforce harmful systems and sow division. These are the villains of the storytelling world—the deceptive tales that twist facts, otherize communities, and make the world a darker place.”

The Club of Rome condemns “othering” while actively engaging in it.

“The bad news? Systems like capitalism have mastered the art of adaptation, co-opting movements and commoditizing ideologies. The good news? If we understand this resilience, we can outsmart it, pushing for genuine transformation instead of cosmetic fixes” Club of Rome, Young Person’s Guidebook to Systems Change, March 2025

And just like with the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Great Narrative Initiative, the Club of Rome believes that “Facts are important, but they’re not great at getting people out of their seats. Stories, on the other hand, can move mountains—or at least motivate people to sign petitions, join movements, and rethink their choices.”

Therefore, “If you want to create meaningful, lasting change, you’ve got to shift the narrative—reframe the story we’re all living in.”

Why? Because “Narratives shape our mental models and paradigms, influencing everything from individual choices to systemic behaviors.”

And that’s what it’s all about — manipulating human behavior through storytelling, starting with the youth.

It’s the same WEF great narrative playbook that says, “Narratives shape our perceptions, which in turn form our realities and end up influencing our choices and actions,” and, “A good narrative soundly beats even the best data.”

In the end, the Club of Rome guidebook for young people is a recruitment drive for The 50 Percent‘s “Storytelling Fellowship,” so that those who go through the fellowship come out as good little proxies advocating for global Marxism.

The Storytelling Fellowship “is open to young people passionate about making a difference in the world, including climate activists, advocates for social justice, and members of social impact networks […] This fellowship is designed to amplify your voice, equip you with essential storytelling skills, and connect you with a network of like-minded changemakers” The 50 Percent Storytelling Fellowship

“The 50 Percent is a global youth engagement program by the Club of Rome and Penn State University […] It is a platform for young people to act towards change by creating initiatives, tell their stories, and developing critical skills.

We do this through the various programs that we run, from the psychological mastery training, aimed to help youth tackle climate anxiety, to our youth-led magazine, centering the stories and experiences of individuals all-over the world” The 50 Percent LinkedIn Profile

The Club of Rome has been pushing degrowth agendas since its inception over 50 years ago, and many of its policy recommendations are based on Marxist ideologies.

They advocate for the redistribution of wealth, communitising private property, and reducing ownership.

For over 50 years the Club of Rome has been operating under the belief that there are “limits to growth” on a finite planet.

With the “Young Person’s Guidebook to Systems Change” and the 50 Percent Storytelling Fellowship, the Communist Cult of Rome is brainwashing youth into its Marxist ideology with WEF great narrative strategies.

