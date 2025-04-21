Aestro AI launches in the US and Latin America to transform the debt recovery process with Agentic AI 

In 2025, Agentic AI is widely seen as the next frontier of progress for AI adoption. While GenAI has already captured the attention and minds of leaders across the globe, it’s widely recognized that the tool falls short in a number of key ways when it comes to real world applications.

Agentic AI builds on the progress made to date to offer a leap forward in capabilities. With sophisticated reasoning and iterative planning, it can work autonomously to solve complex, multi-step problems.

Let’s look at something like customer service as an example. Current AI tools are already being applied widely as chatbots, helping to answer straightforward user queries. However, for any readers who have interacted with online chatbots like this, it’s likely that you still had to connect to a human agent to solve your query. This is because while current AI models can retrieve your account details, they can’t solve complex problems on their own.

Here’s where Agentic AI enters the picture. The latest evolution of AI means that the technology is one step closer to being truly useful as a digital assistant. In the same scenario, Agentic AI could retrieve account details, offer various solutions to the customer and complete these actions.

However, to achieve these results, agentic AI systems ingest vast amounts of data from multiple data sources and third-party applications to independently analyze challenges, develop strategies and execute tasks. This means targeted solutions are going to be key to making the solutions usable for specific use cases.

Here, Aestro AI has a pioneering solution set to take the litigation-based debt recovery sector by storm.

Aestro AI launches in the US and Latin America

Aestro AI is an Agentic Service as a Software company has recently hit the market after launching to U.S. and Latin American markets at Emerge Americas, a premier technology conference that took place March 27-28 in Miami.

At the event, attendees learned how Aestro’s AI-driven platform empowers fintechs and community banks with an intelligent, automated, and cost-efficient solution for last-mile debt recovery to solve the growing challenge of hard-to-recover debt.

During ongoing economic turbulence across all markets, mitigating risk is key for nearly ever sector. Yet fintechs and financial institutions in particular are under undue pressure stemming from non-performing loans, which negatively impact their balance sheets and raise the cost of capital.

Here Hernando Barreto, CEO of Aestro AI, was keen to explain further.

Aestro AI CEO Hernando Barreto

“We are redefining the future of debt recovery by bringing cutting-edge AI to the legal process. Our platform enhances efficiency, accelerates collections, and provides fintechs with a strategic advantage in mitigating financial risk,” he commented.

Traditional debt collection methods are slow, inefficient, and often fail to recover critical funds.

Aestro AI disrupts this paradigm by integrating AI-powered legal strategies that optimize litigation-based recovery, ensuring higher success rates while reducing operational costs.

Keeping community banks in business

While an AI-driven agent for debt collection may seem onerous at first glance, hard-to-recover debt can make it difficult for small and community banks to stay in business. Yet these local options are often the backbone of rural communities and small businesses.

Community and regional banks serve an essential function in the industry, connecting local and interstate communities with financial institutions tailored to their specific needs.

In fact, there are around 4,001 community banks with 27,511 branches and 134 regional banks with 13,109 branches across the US.

AI-powered legal collections mean that banks can recoup debt payments to keep capital costs down and rates fair for all customers.

Aestro AI’s platform seamlessly integrates with fintechs and community banks, leveraging advanced models to assess debt recovery likelihood, automate legal workflows, and manage end-to-end litigation processes. Unlike traditional collection agencies, the company harnesses AI to prioritize cases with the highest potential for recovery, ensuring an efficient and scalable solution for financial entities.

Why markets are looking to Aestro AI

According to Aestro AI, slow and costly litigation forces debt-holders to sell accounts at 75-90% losses. These significant losses drain profits and raise overall borrowing costs that ultimately impacts the customer. Yet access to credit and loans is just what is needed to get small business off the ground or weather the storm during a down period.

Using a more efficient debt collection process with Agentic AI means that banks can recoup their losses and continue to offer competitive rates to more customers.

With a growing demand for intelligent, litigation-based debt recovery, Aestro AI is positioned as the go-to solution for fintechs and banks across the Americas. The company’s entry into the U.S. and Latin American markets aligns with the increasing reliance on AI-driven financial services and the urgent need for more effective recovery mechanisms.