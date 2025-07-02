Horasis addresses global turbulence with assembly of influential leaders in São Paulo, Brazil this October

After many years of relative stability, it seems clear we are now in a period of unprecedented global turbulence.

An ongoing stream of serious global events continues to add to the disruption and drive up levels of instability even further.

The globalized nature of our world at present means that the events unfolding in one region can send shockwaves across all nations.

Geopolitical tensions continue to rise as leaders clash over economic policies and trade deals. Climate change and dwindling resources are driving food insecurity and competitive strategies.

Meanwhile, armed conflicts risk spilling over into a much more serious global situation.

These pressures have made the world more polarized than ever. It also threatens to expose deep fault lines in the global financial system, according to the outgoing head of the BIS, often dubbed the central bankers’ central bank, Agustín Carstens.

In this pivotal moment in history, the actions taken today will have a massive impact on what the future looks like.

Horasis, an international think tank and global visions community, aims to take positive action at the upcoming Horasis Global Meeting in São Paulo, Brazil.

These summits have become some of the most influential high-level global gatherings, bringing world leaders together each year to offer solutions to global challenges.

Harnessing the Power of Cooperation

Taking place on 7– 10 October 2025 in São Paulo, Brazil, the 10th Horasis Global Meeting together an extraordinary assembly of pioneering entrepreneurs, government ministers, thought leaders and civil society visionaries in an effort to tackle everything from economic asymmetries to geopolitical tensions.

Horasis Chairman Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter

With the theme ‘Harnessing the Power of Cooperation’, the event promises to underscore the urgent need for meaningful collaboration and work towards proactive solutions to these complex, interconnected challenges.

Together, they will explore how cooperative frameworks can address challenges that transcend national boundaries and societal divisions.

Horasis was founded and is led by Chairman Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter. As one of the leading analysts of international business, he influences major business and governmental decisions with his public commentary.

São Paulo, a Global City

The choice of location for the 10th Horasis Global Meeting promises to add to the impact of the event.

São Paulo is Brazil’s dynamic economic nucleus and one of the world’s truly global cities. This makes it an ideal setting for this crucial dialogue at a nexus where North meets South and recognizes that genuine global cooperation and collective progress is essential.

It continues Horasis’ long tradition of hosting meetings in nations worldwide in efforts to stimulate cross-cultural exchange and respect the invaluable role that every country plays in our global future.

The meeting has been held in Liverpool, UK (2016), Cascais, Portugal (2017, 2018, 2019), digitally (2021, 2022), Gaziantep, Türkiye (2023) and Vitória, Brazil (2024).

In addition to the Horasis Global Meeting, Horasis hosts the annual Horasis India Meeting, Horasis China Meeting, Horasis Asia Meeting, as well as the annual gatherings of the Horasis Visionary Circle.

