As tech companies recognize the strategic importance of PR, these 10 professionals are ones to watch in 2026

In 2026, digital technology can no longer be classified as a trend. Today, it represents an all-encompassing business terrain that has reshaped the corporate landscape worldwide.

In this new frontier, innovation is reigning supreme. This means that the Fortune 500 giants are no longer always dominating the global tech landscape.

Instead, a broader group of enterprises is wielding an increasing amount of influence, and this includes some of the fast-growing companies in the world. This group is able to punch above its weight due to technical expertise in areas such as AI, cybersecurity of fintech.

Rather than being a jack of all trades, the highest performing companies are doubling down on their niche, prioritizing excellence and deep domain expertise. For these companies, success is directly tied to the strength of their reputation.

As a result, PR leaders are playing an increasingly important role, helping to build trust with audiences, increase visibility and nurture an authentic external voice.

For enterprises large and small, PR is about so much more than pushing out company announcements to the media. The top PR experts in 2026 are helping to shape narratives around innovation in the midst of widespread disruption. This requires a creative mind and a deep understanding of how messages will be perceived.

The highly competitive tech industry also means that PR leaders can help fast-growing companies rise above the noise and demonstrate their market position authentically and clearly. Amidst the rise of technology, there has never been a greater need for nuance in company communications. The PR leaders of today offer deep expertise in agility, storytelling, and differentiation to build world-class campaigns that resonate.

The following list of PR professionals has been carefully curated in recognition of their work supporting technology companies in 2026.

1. Toni Iafrate: UiPath

Toni Iafrate is responsible for global communications at UiPath, one of the leading automation platforms on the market. Here, she plays a key role in positioning robotic process automation (RPA) within the broader AI transformation narrative.

Sade Ayodele: SoundCloud

Sade Ayodele leads communications at SoundCloud. She has shaped how the platform tells its story around creator empowerment, monetization, and digital culture in a crowded streaming market.

Suzanne Forte: Comcast Technology Division

Suzanne Forte works for the Comcast Technology Division. She plays a key role for the company, guiding the communications strategy across broadband, streaming, and enterprise technology initiatives.

Andrew Prairie: AMD

The semiconductor industry is a central sector for the global tech landscape, but this means visibility for growing companies is a challenge.

Andrew Prairie leads corporate communications at Advanced Micro Devices, crafting narratives around chips and AI hardware to battle stiff competition in the semiconductor industry.

Diana Wong: Imperva

At Imperva, Diana Wong guides communications around data security, application protection, and cyber risk.

These are all areas of growing importance for enterprises worldwide.

Carly Wyatt: Zoox

The rise of autonomous vehicles is a huge milestone for the future of transportation.

Carly Wyatt leads global communications at Zoox, where she is shaping public perception of autonomous mobility with her work.

Crystal Braswell: LinkedIn Engineering Comms

Storytelling is an increasingly important PR dimension. Here, Crystal Braswell is recognized for her approach to championing internal innovation and inclusive workplace storytelling to highlight engineering and diversity initiatives at LinkedIn.

Caitlin Epstein: Twilio

At Twilio, Caitlin Epstein has played an instrumental role in shaping messaging around developer-first platforms and customer engagement technology for the company.

Elizabeth Luke: Pinterest

Pinterest is one of the popular community platforms, but it faces stiff competition. Elizabeth Luke leads advertising and brand communications at Pinterest, helping position the platform as both a consumer and commerce tool.

Alvaro Bendrell: Enel X North America

Enel X sits at the intersection of energy innovation, digital platforms, and smart infrastructure. Alvaro Bendrell leads digital media communications for the company, delivering clean and clear narratives across these converging disciplines.