WEF promotes eat the bugs agenda in ‘new nature economy’ report

The push to eat bugs is not an organic movement coming from the people, but rather a top-down agenda backed by powerful groups seeking to control everything we consume: perspective

The agenda to eat the bugs is alive and well with the World Economic Forum (WEF) in a recently released report on “50 Investible Opportunities for a New Nature Economy.”

Published in collaboration with Oliver Wyman, the latest WEF insight report promotes the idea that opportunities in the “new nature economy” — which they say has a $10.1 trillion business value — are “ripe for banks, investors, and insurers to support with capital.”

Among the 50 investible opportunities are alternative proteins, including insects for human consumption.

“Alternative proteins: Range of sustainable food sources, including plant, fermentation, cell, insect and algae-based proteins” WEF, 50 Investible Opportunities for a New Nature Economy, March 2026

The authors argue that alternative proteins like insects require “less land than traditional livestock farming,” and that there is a “high-growth market for alternative protein manufacturers.”

Alternative proteins include comestibles that are either plant-based, insect-based, derived from fermentation, or cultivated in a lab.

Behind the push for insects and fake meat is the narrative that animal protein is harmful to both people and planet.

The unelected globalist solution to flatulent cows — and land use that they believe would be better suited for AI data centers and endless fields of solar panels — is to drastically reduce livestock farming in favor of insect and lab-grown, genetically modified “food products” that take up less space.

However, the people most likely to buy in to this scheme, are what the authors call “sustainability-conscious consumers.”

“Food reformulation: Process of altering the composition of food products to enhance their nutritional value and reduce environmental impact. Reformulation often replaces animal-based or resource-intensive ingredients. Revenue for ingredient manufacturers for product lines appealing to sustainability-conscious consumers” WEF, 50 Investible Opportunities for a New Nature Economy, March 2026

Source: WEF 2026

How does one become a sustainability-conscious consumer?

In a word, propaganda.

And the WEF has been at the forefront of “eat ze bugs” propaganda for years.

Examples from the WEF blog include:

Insect protein has high-quality properties and can be used as an alternative source of protein throughout the food chain, from feed for aquaculture to ingredients for nutritional supplements for humans and pets. All animal species, regardless of their diet, eat insects in their natural diet. “ Why we need to give insects the role they deserve in our food systems “: WEF, July 2021

Our consumption of animal protein is the source of greenhouses gas and climate change.

Insects are an overlooked source of protein and a way to battle climate change.

The consumption of insects can offset climate change in many ways. “ 5 reasons why eating insects could reduce climate change “: WEF, February 2022

It may not be too long before we can all buy a bag of edible insects at our local grocery store. “ Good grub: why we might be eating insects soon “: WEF, July 2018

Getting our protein from insects could help ease the burden that our diets place on the climate.

Insects could also help meet the global food security challenge. “ Fancy a bug burger? A Swiss supermarket is selling food made from insects “: WEF, August 2017



Now, let’s go back to January 2019, when the WEF published a white paper entitled “Meat: the Future series Alternative Proteins.”

“Switching from beef to alternative proteins can lead to significant reductions in greenhouse‑gas emissions, especially for transitions to plant‑ or insect‑based alternatives” WEF, Meat: the Future series Alternative Proteins, January 2019

Source: WEF 2019

“Insects have also received considerable attention, in particular because they can be reared on feed that is unsuitable for livestock and which otherwise would be wasted or have low economic value, thus contributing to a more ‘circular’ agricultural economy.



Innovation in this area includes the discovery and investigation of new insect species of value for food production, and developments in how they may be produced economically at scale. Insects can be consumed in their natural state, although to increase acceptability in cultures where insect consumption is not traditional, there is also research into developing novel products that contain insects in a different form, for instance as flour“ WEF, Meat: the Future series Alternative Proteins, January 2019

And going back further in time to 2016, who could forget the WEF’s “8 Predictions for 2030,” which infamously stated, “You’ll own nothing. And you’ll be happy?”

Well, it also predicted that by 2030, “You will eat much less meat. An occasional treat. Not a staple. For the good of the environment and our health.”

The WEF: By 2030…



"You'll own nothing. And you'll be happy."



"The US won't be the world's leading superpower."



"You'll eat much less meat."



"A billion people will be displaced by climate change."



"There will be a global price on carbon."pic.twitter.com/X1jajXnEAH — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 13, 2024

Moving ahead to September 2024, the WEF published “Mainstreaming Food Innovation: A Roadmap for Stakeholders,” that described insects as “protein-rich foods for human consumption.”

In that paper, the authors argue that “food insecurity is rising,” and that “the food system as a whole is responsible for a third of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and 70% of freshwater use.”

Therefore, “alternative proteins offer options to complement conventional proteins with the goal of improving sustainability and nutrition.”

“Insect protein: High-protein, low-impact food source farmed sustainably and processed into protein-rich foods for human consumption” WEF, “Mainstreaming Food Innovation: A Roadmap for Stakeholders,” September 2024

Source: WEF 2024

But the way in which they want to transition away from traditional animal protein towards a bug-eating, fake meat-consuming society is somewhat deceptive.

They say that alternative proteins will “complement conventional proteins,” but the authors suggest that the goal is to quietly reduce animal protein in incremental steps “before partially substituting some areas of animal-based proteins over time.”

It’s similar to the methodology that unelected globalists are using to phase-out physical cash for programmable digital currencies, even though they tell us that cash will always be available.

“Transitioning our economy towards a more nature-positive future requires more than philanthropy, impact investing or corporate social responsibility: businesses across sectors will transform their operations because it makes good economic sense to do so” WEF, 50 Investible Opportunities for a New Nature Economy, March 2026

Framing narratives to suit their unpopular agendas is a hallmark of unelected globalists.

In this latest WEF report, the framing is geared towards corporations — to entice them into promoting the “new nature economy” by playing into their net-zero commitments as a stepping stone.

“Many companies and financial institutions have already invested heavily in net-zero capabilities, including risk assessments, transition planning and green finance frameworks,” the report reads.

“These can be used as the entry point for nature: by expanding existing climate-related conversations, tools and training, corporate teams can frame nature-related risks and opportunities within the same strategic and risk context.”

You can check out the full list of “50+ investible opportunities for a new nature economy” presented in the report in the image below.

“These opportunities are ripe for banks, investors and insurers to support with capital” WEF, 50 Investible Opportunities for a New Nature Economy, March 2026

“Recent estimates suggest that the green economy more broadly accounted for nearly $8 trillion in listed equity market value in 2024 and has outperformed global equities by ~59% since 2008 – underscoring its investment potential” WEF, 50 Investible Opportunities for a New Nature Economy, March 2026

All of these opportunities are considered to be “nature positive,” which according to the report, is a global societal goal defined as: “halt and reverse nature loss by 2030 on a 2020 baseline and achieve full recovery by 2050.”

Halting and reversing nature loss is a seemingly noble pursuit, but the report is mainly aimed at getting companies to enact “nature positive” schemes for economic gains.

The WEF leadership page clearly states, “In their work on the Board, members do not represent any personal or professional interests.”

But with interim co-chairs Larry Fink and Andre Hoffmann standing everything to gain in their business dealings, last year the WEF put out a blueprint for the complete financialization, tokenization, and monetization of everything in nature.

For that insight report, entitled “Finance Solutions for Nature: Pathways to Returns and Outcomes,” the targeted audiences were “institutional investors, banks, asset managers, and development actors” — the very business interests that Fink and Hoffmann represent.

The push to eat bugs is not an organic movement coming from the people, but rather a top-down agenda backed by powerful groups seeking to control everything we consume, from the food we eat, to the water we drink, the air we breathe, and the energy we use.

Image Source: AI generated with ChatGPT