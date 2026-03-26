How a ten-day bootcamp is helping students at Delhi Public School hone their AI skills 

As AI races into classrooms worldwide, Google is finding that the toughest lessons on how the tech can actually scale are emerging not from Silicon Valley, but from India’s schools.

India has become a proving ground for Google’s education AI amid intensifying competition from rivals, including OpenAI and Microsoft.

Here, the approach from Google is to design its AI for education around teachers, rather than students.

However, young learners growing up today are keenly aware of the dominant role AI is already playing in their lives and how it will reshape what training they need to thrive after graduation.

This is creating a new class of solutions designed by students themselves.

IvySchool.ai is a US-based AI, coding, and entrepreneurship education platform that partners with institutions to deliver hands-on, mentor-led programs that equip learners with future-ready technology skills.

Designed by Bob Chopra, the nine-year-old founder and CEO, the platform is tailored to the needs of students.

Now, a new partnership with Delhi Public School (DPS) will give its students access to a ten-day intensive AI and coding bootcamp led by IvySchool.ai that provides hands-on experience in building chatbots and software tools with AI.

AI continues to transform the workplace and the classroom

While big tech companies explore how teachers can use AI in the classroom, India plans to implement an AI curriculum across all schools starting from Grade 3, beginning with the 2026–27 academic year.

This is an approach that even more schools around the world are likely to adopt. AI has already had a dramatic impact on the world of work, with some roles becoming obsolete and other skills rising in value. School and college curricula need to keep pace with these changes and evolve in step with the future of work.

Rather than being digitally adept in tools like AI, the focus is shifting to demonstrating talent in leadership, creativity, and critical thinking in applying technology to solve real-world challenges.

“Students today need to move from passive learning to building real solutions,” said Bob Chopra, founder and CEO of IvySchool.ai. “Early exposure to AI and coding helps develop creativity, confidence, and critical thinking that will shape their future careers.”

IvySchool.ai engages students with university-level concepts at an early stage as part of its mission to broaden accessibility to AI and computer science and inspire the leaders of tomorrow.

Delhi Public School arms its students with advanced AI skills

Established in 1949, Delhi Public School is one of India’s most prestigious academic institutions, championing its commitment to enhancing learning among the Indian youth.

Since then, it has evolved into a society of over 200 member schools across India, the US, the UAE, Kuwait, and Nepal.

The decision to partner with IvySchool.ai largely came from the student body at DPS who were vocal about their desire to hone their skills in AI.

“Students are already recognizing that ingenuity and getting hands-on with AI and technology are what set future leaders apart from everyone else,” said Anitapant Sharma, Head of Growth Strategy at DPS. “They’re eager for learning opportunities such as this bootcamp to gain that much-needed exposure early on, and that’s clear in the strong participation and engagement we’ve seen.”

The hands-on bootcamp from IvySchool.ai moves away from theory-based approaches to immerse students in project-based learning to hone their practical technology skills. Students dived into critical foundational areas, including Python programming, computational thinking, AI fundamentals, and basic machine learning concepts.

Students also get to build and create their own prototypes over the ten-day workshop, including AI chatbots, automation tools, and beginner software applications, gaining valuable exposure to real-world problem-solving beyond classroom theory.

The curriculum is aligned with global academic standards and certifications from renowned institutions such as Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, and the Wharton School.

The organization also collaborates as a course delivery partner with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati for skill development initiatives.

As India continues to prioritize AI in its curricula, similar programs are expected to become more prevalent across schools in the region.