The alternative protein agenda centralizes power, crushes small farmers & erodes freedom of choice over what we consume: perspective

The World Economic Forum (WEF) continues to insist that eating bugs and fake meat will help tackle hunger while changing the climate in a new report that unveils how normalizing the alternative protein agenda will likely take a phased approach towards reducing meat consumption over time.

First of all, what are alternative proteins?

Alternative proteins include comestibles that are either plant-based, insect-based, derived from fermentation, or cultivated in a lab.

Why is it that the WEF and other unelected globalist organizations want us to eat bugs and fake meat?

“Insect protein: High-protein, low-impact food source farmed sustainably and processed into protein-rich foods for human consumption” WEF, “Mainstreaming Food Innovation: A Roadmap for Stakeholders,” September 2024

WEF Mainstreaming Food Innovation report, September 2024

According to a new WEF report entitled “Mainstreaming Food Innovation: A Roadmap for Stakeholders,” the main problems are that “food insecurity is rising,” and that “the food system as a whole is responsible for a third of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and 70% of freshwater use.”

Therefore, “alternative proteins offer options to complement conventional proteins with the goal of improving sustainability and nutrition.”

But the way in which they want to transition away from traditional animal protein towards a bug-eating, fake meat-consuming society is somewhat deceptive.

Right now they are saying that alternative proteins will “complement conventional proteins,” but the authors suggest that the goal is to quietly reduce animal protein in incremental steps “before partially substituting some areas of animal-based proteins over time.”

It’s similar to the methodology that unelected globalists are using to phase-out physical cash for programmable digital currencies, even though they tell us that cash will always be available.

“Mainstreaming alternative proteins is one of the many solutions alongside building inclusive and sustainable conventional production pathways“

“The transition is likely to occur in a phased approach, whereby alternative proteins may at first provide complementary options before partially substituting some areas of animal-based proteins over time” WEF, “Mainstreaming Food Innovation: A Roadmap for Stakeholders,” September 2024

The WEF and their insect diet plan. I wish this were a parody. pic.twitter.com/J3NM1z0nMk — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) May 1, 2022

One of the problems with getting people to eat bugs and other alternative proteins, is apart from the gross-out factor and the knowledge that this is just another scheme dreamed-up by unelected globalists that seek to control every aspect of our lives, is that presently they just taste horrible and their texture invokes a gag-like reflex.

At the moment, “alternative proteins make up 2% of the overall protein market,” according to the report, so in order “to increase their adoption and allow the sector to meaningfully contribute to global food systems, it is essential to achieve competitive pricing, improve taste and texture, and maintain high nutritional value.”

In other words, the goal is to come up with ways to trick your brain into thinking you are eating something you’ve been hard-wired for throughout thousands of years.

Fake food alert in the name of climate change at WEF:

We can use AI, biodata & our understanding of taste & smell to help consumers w/ sustainable solutions.

"If you love the taste & aroma of vanilla, can we have something that is reminiscent of that that is new to the world?" pic.twitter.com/8sNvOQRkM7 — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) January 22, 2024

“Despite its potential, the alternative proteins sector needs to address challenges, including the need for advanced technological improvements; for example, in texturizing to better replicate the sensory experience of conventional meat” WEF, “Mainstreaming Food Innovation: A Roadmap for Stakeholders,” September 2024

TTypes of Alternative Protein, WEF Mainstreaming Food Innovation report, September 2024

The WEF has also been diminishing mentions of insects as alternative protein within its reports.

Just like with a WEF report published last May entitled “Creating a Vibrant Food Innovation Ecosystem,” the current report highlights that alternative proteins consist of plant-based meat, cultivated meat, and fermented products while down-playing the role of insects.

However, the WEF’s White Paper on Alternative Proteins published in January 2019 states that alternative proteins involve “purely plant‑based alternatives, products based on insects and other novel protein sources, and the application of cutting‑edge biotechnology to develop cultured meat.”

So, it appears that the WEF is trying to distance itself from the “you will eat zee bugs” ridicule it has been receiving as of late.

“Innovation is urgently needed to address complex problems facing global food systems, as it has the power to substantially mitigate their environmental impact” WEF, “Mainstreaming Food Innovation: A Roadmap for Stakeholders,” September 2024

Unelected globalists are waging a war on farmers and property rights, under the guise of “saving the planet”. If we don’t resist their agenda, we and our children will be left with no choice but to eat insects and Bill Gates’ lab-grown "meat".



But what is their agenda exactly?… pic.twitter.com/lC4uD1Aac3 — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) October 27, 2023

Beyond human consumption, the unelected globalists also wish to add more creepy-crawlies into livestock feed.

According to the report, supporting “farmers and fishers with the right access to inputs, markets and credits,” includes innovations such as:

Feed ingredients : Innovations such as incorporating insects and mycoproteins into aquafeed can improve nutrient intake, lower footprint and improve feed conversion. By making feed more sustainable, emissions can be avoided as well.

: Innovations such as and mycoproteins into aquafeed can improve nutrient intake, lower footprint and improve feed conversion. By making feed more sustainable, emissions can be avoided as well. Traceability: Using blockchain and IoT technologies in meat supply chains can ensure transparency and accountability from production to consumption.

With the traceability aspect, we see another explanation for why unelected globalists want to reduce meat consumption — it’s an agenda for economical food distribution that can be tracked and traced with greater efficiency.

Overview of major food innovation areas: WEF Mainstreaming Food Innovation report 2024

According to the WEF report on “Traceability in Food Value Chains” published in January, 2019:

“Meat is difficult to track consistently along the supply chain, because products sourced from different farms often commingle; new supply-chain processes and/or new types of individual identifiers may be needed to overcome this challenge.”

The 2019 report adds, “Innovation in traceability and labelling for both alternative‑and traditional‑protein products […] involving distributed ledgers and embedded microchips, present exciting opportunities to improve transparency.”

If the fake meat or insect protein is developed in labs or bred in very controlled environments, then they become much easier to track, trace, and regulate.

Challenges for the world’s food systems, WEF Mainstreaming Food Innovation report 2024

Bringing it all back home, the official narrative for eating bugs, fake meat, and other alternative proteins is about changing the climate and addressing world hunger, with some financial incentives thrown-in for good measure.

As the latest WEF report concludes:

“By promoting collaboration among stakeholders, bringing farmers and consumers into the co-design process and develop new market opportunities, the alternative protein industry can offer effective solutions for a sustainable and inclusive food future – as well as improving the conventional protein value chain.”

But the push for fake meat and eating bugs has a lot to do with centralizing and consolidating food production and distribution in the hands of a few mega-corporations.

“The science is clear: it will be impossible for governments and others, including farmers, the private sector and consumers, to meet their obligations under the Paris Agreement and decarbonize the global economy without investing in sustainable protein diversification pathways and the overall food system” World Economic Forum, Creating a Vibrant Food Innovation Ecosystem, May 2024

"It's not about global warming… It's about enslaving humanity."



Journalist Alex Newman sheds light on a 2013 UN report declaring meat, chicken and traditional agriculture to be "unsustainable", and the need for a "major propaganda campaign" to convince people to eat insects… pic.twitter.com/vFYkwIJP9U — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) August 15, 2024

The alternative protein agenda erodes the freedom of choice about what we can put in our own bodies, it utilizes track-and-trace technologies to catalogue every ingredient, and it crushes small farmers with insane regulations that they can never be in compliance with.

“Leaving no one behind,” which is globalist-speak for incentivizing, coercing, or otherwise manipulating everyone into compliance, this agenda was foretold to us in 2016 when the WEF put out its infamous “8 predictions for the world in 2030” video.

In addition to, “You’ll own nothing. And you’ll be happy,” there’s also, “You will eat much less meat. An occasional treat. Not a staple. For the good of the environment and our health.”

And with new AI data centers requiring vast swaths of “prime agricultural land,” billions of gallons of water, and nuclear energy to power them, is there another dimension to crushing farmers, so we can eat bugs and fake lab-grown meat that we’re not being told?

Image source: Unsplash+