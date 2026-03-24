Africa’s Digital Assets Push Gets an Upgrade as ADAS Teams-Up With CEO’s Forum

As Africa’s digital economy accelerates, a new partnership between the Africa Digital Assets Summit 2026 and the CEO’s Forum is aiming to answer a more complicated question than just growth: who actually benefits?

Announced ahead of the summit’s April 29–30 gathering in Nairobi, the organizations teaming-up signals a deliberate shift in tone for one of the region’s more prominent digital asset events. Instead of focusing purely on adoption curves, tokenization, or venture flows, ADAS 2026 is positioning itself at the intersection of technology, leadership, and ethics, which is a framing that feels increasingly relevant.

The CEO’s Forum, which is known for bringing together top leaders across Africa, will anchor a series of closed-door executive sessions during the summit. These sessions are expected to tackle issues that often get sidelined in more hype-driven tech gatherings: regulatory uncertainty, capital formation bottlenecks, governance frameworks, and the operational realities of digital transformation inside large organizations.

In practical terms, the partnership brings heavyweight decision-makers into a conversation that has, until recently, been dominated by builders and early adopters. For a sector like digital assets, where infrastructure, trust, and policy are tightly intertwined, this is increasingly important.

ADAS co-convener Fred Ogola framed the move as an evolution in how the ecosystem defines progress. Rather than asking what technologies can do, he argues, the more urgent question is how they should be deployed.

That framing is reflected in the summit’s theme: “Ethical Stewardship for the Love of the Poor.” It’s not a phrase you’d typically expect at a blockchain conference, and that’s partly the point.

The theme draws inspiration from Dilexi Te, an apostolic exhortation attributed to Pope Leo XIV, and aligns with the Vatican’s designation of 2026 as the Year of St. Francis — a symbolic nod to values like humility, equity, and service. While the religious undertones may seem unusual in a tech context, organizers say the goal is to inject moral urgency into conversations about financial systems that increasingly shape everyday life.

That emphasis lands at a time when Africa’s fintech and digital asset sectors are experiencing both rapid growth and mounting scrutiny. Mobile money adoption remains among the highest globally, while crypto usage has surged in countries facing currency volatility or limited banking access.

At the same time, policymakers are grappling with how to regulate decentralized systems without stifling innovation.

Against that backdrop, ADAS is attempting to carve out a middle ground — one that acknowledges the transformative potential of blockchain and fintech, while also confronting the risks of exclusion, exploitation, or regulatory arbitrage.

If the organizers are right, the future of digital finance in Africa may depend less on how fast it grows, and more on how well it serves those who need it most.